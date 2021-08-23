Offerpad’s Market Expansion Continues With Columbia, South Carolina

Company brings tech-enabled real estate solutions to more Carolina home sellers and buyers
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Offerpad, a leading tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate, is expanding in South Carolina with the opening of operations in the Columbia metro area. Offerpad’s one-stop real estate solutions offer consumers in the burgeoning South Carolina real estate market more modern and streamlined ways to sell or purchase a home. Offerpad announced plans to open in Columbia and other metro areas in June as part of its single largest market expansion announcement to date. In continuing its 2021 expansion plans, the company will also begin operating in Kansas City, Missouri; St. Louis, Missouri and Columbus, Ohio later this year. Offerpad opened in Indianapolis in July.
“Columbia is a great real estate market, especially now. The market has been top of mind for some time and we’re happy to now provide a huge population of South Carolinians Offerpad’s digitally enhanced real estate solutions and services,” said Offerpad’s General Manager, Carolinas, Kyle Rush.
Offerpad is now available to home sellers in 59 cities and towns in metro Columbia, including Blythwood, Lake Murray, Chapin and Irmo. For nearly three years prior to this expansion in South Carolina, the company’s Charlotte, North Carolina operations have covered the Greenville, Spartanburg and Rock Hill markets. In addition, Offerpad took its homebuilder services to Greenville through its partnership with NewStyle Communities in February 2021.
Columbia-area real estate agents are invited to partner with Offerpad and earn a 3% referral fee when assisting clients with the sale of their home to Offerpad. Homebuilders in Columbia can also partner with Offerpad’s builder services program and close more sales by removing home contingencies for new construction buyers.
Offerpad continues to hire real estate agents as well as local specialists in other departments to join its Columbia operations.
Offerpad’s mission is to provide the best way to buy and sell a home. Period. We use technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control and certainty to solve their housing needs. We combine our fundamental real estate expertise with our data-driven digital “Solutions Center” platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, and buyer representation services. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.
