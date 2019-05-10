Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and other dignitaries were welcomed into

Offerpad’s new home

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/arizona?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#arizonalt;/agt;--On Thursday, real estate tech leader Offerpad

threw a Welcome Home party in honor of the company’s move into its new

custom-designed headquarters. The event included remarks from Arizona

Governor Doug Ducey, Representative Jeff Weninger, Chandler Mayor Kevin

Hartke, and Offerpad CEO Brian Bair.

In addition to the talks, Offerpad toured over 150 visitors in small

groups throughout the new, state-of-the-art office. There were homemade

refreshments and plenty of mingling time where prominent members of the

community and Offerpad employees became acquainted. The day’s event

culminated in a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open Offerpad’s

new home.

Governor Ducey, who signed Representative Weninger’s PropTech sandbox

bill in March to encourage real estate tech innovation, acknowledged,

“Arizona is becoming a premier destination for tech innovators and

Offerpad is building on that reputation. Arizona is going to continue

making sure innovative businesses like Offerpad can grow and thrive here

for years to come.”

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said, “I am delighted that Offerpad has

chosen to keep their East Valley roots by expanding in Chandler.

Chandler is known as the Innovation and Technology Hub of the Southwest

because of the many innovative companies who have chosen to plant roots

in our city, and I look forward to working with Offerpad as they

continue to revolutionize the real estate industry."

From Arizona originally, Offerpad moved its corporate hub from Gilbert

to neighboring Chandler in Phoenix’s East Valley in March. The company

designed the new office with custom features to meet its needs and brand

identity. The modern space aims to provide employees a great day-to-day

experience in a collaborative environment while highlighting Offerpad’s

mission and core values. The new layout is nearly 40,000 square feet

— more than tripling the size of the company’s previous space.

“This is a milestone that marks the tremendous growth Offerpad has

experienced since we got started less than four years ago. Over the past

two years, employee growth has increased almost 400 percent. Our new

headquarters is great for us internally and it will help us continue to

innovate real estate solutions for consumers around the country,” said

Offerpad founder and CEO, Brian Bair.

Offerpad, which emphasizes “Homes Not Houses” created its new office to

feel more like home. It was designed with numerous unique meeting spaces

bearing names like Living Room, Dining Room and Workshop. The

headquarters’ floating mezzanine “Sundeck” is outfitted with meeting

spaces inspired by the comforts of the home patio or backyard as well as

leisure sports for employees and visitors to enjoy; the entry “Front

Yard” area includes a large tree and bicycles; and there are couches and

meeting nooks throughout the building’s open floor plan.

Head of Brand at Offerpad and lead on the headquarters’ design

explained, “We like to see our people as a family. Everyone comes in

every day expecting to work toward their goals and the way we want to

encourage that is by creating a comfortable home environment that helps

them take in the company’s mission which is centered on happy customers

having excellent home experiences. We really wanted to bring that part

of our brand to life for our employees and visitors.”

About Offerpad

Offerpad is revolutionizing the real estate

industry by providing an innovative and convenient way to sell or buy a

home. Founded in 2015, the leadership team brings decades of real estate

experience that collectively has purchased, renovated, and rented or

sold more than 100,000 homes. Offerpad is a privately held company,

headquartered in Arizona, with markets in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte,

Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix,

Raleigh, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Tampa, and Tucson.

Contacts

Offerpad

Cortney Read, Director of Communications

press@offerpad.com

