Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and other dignitaries were welcomed into
Offerpad’s new home
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/arizona?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#arizonalt;/agt;--On Thursday, real estate tech leader Offerpad
threw a Welcome Home party in honor of the company’s move into its new
custom-designed headquarters. The event included remarks from Arizona
Governor Doug Ducey, Representative Jeff Weninger, Chandler Mayor Kevin
Hartke, and Offerpad CEO Brian Bair.
In addition to the talks, Offerpad toured over 150 visitors in small
groups throughout the new, state-of-the-art office. There were homemade
refreshments and plenty of mingling time where prominent members of the
community and Offerpad employees became acquainted. The day’s event
culminated in a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open Offerpad’s
new home.
Governor Ducey, who signed Representative Weninger’s PropTech sandbox
bill in March to encourage real estate tech innovation, acknowledged,
“Arizona is becoming a premier destination for tech innovators and
Offerpad is building on that reputation. Arizona is going to continue
making sure innovative businesses like Offerpad can grow and thrive here
for years to come.”
Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said, “I am delighted that Offerpad has
chosen to keep their East Valley roots by expanding in Chandler.
Chandler is known as the Innovation and Technology Hub of the Southwest
because of the many innovative companies who have chosen to plant roots
in our city, and I look forward to working with Offerpad as they
continue to revolutionize the real estate industry."
From Arizona originally, Offerpad moved its corporate hub from Gilbert
to neighboring Chandler in Phoenix’s East Valley in March. The company
designed the new office with custom features to meet its needs and brand
identity. The modern space aims to provide employees a great day-to-day
experience in a collaborative environment while highlighting Offerpad’s
mission and core values. The new layout is nearly 40,000 square feet
— more than tripling the size of the company’s previous space.
“This is a milestone that marks the tremendous growth Offerpad has
experienced since we got started less than four years ago. Over the past
two years, employee growth has increased almost 400 percent. Our new
headquarters is great for us internally and it will help us continue to
innovate real estate solutions for consumers around the country,” said
Offerpad founder and CEO, Brian Bair.
Offerpad, which emphasizes “Homes Not Houses” created its new office to
feel more like home. It was designed with numerous unique meeting spaces
bearing names like Living Room, Dining Room and Workshop. The
headquarters’ floating mezzanine “Sundeck” is outfitted with meeting
spaces inspired by the comforts of the home patio or backyard as well as
leisure sports for employees and visitors to enjoy; the entry “Front
Yard” area includes a large tree and bicycles; and there are couches and
meeting nooks throughout the building’s open floor plan.
Head of Brand at Offerpad and lead on the headquarters’ design
explained, “We like to see our people as a family. Everyone comes in
every day expecting to work toward their goals and the way we want to
encourage that is by creating a comfortable home environment that helps
them take in the company’s mission which is centered on happy customers
having excellent home experiences. We really wanted to bring that part
of our brand to life for our employees and visitors.”
