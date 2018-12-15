A former upscale restaurant in the Catalina Foothills is being gutted and redeveloped into office space.
Five Palms Steak & Seafood, along with its wine and cigar bar, Mediterranean restaurant and nightclub closed last year in the space that was formerly Terra Cotta restaurant at 3500 E. Sunrise Drive.
Opened in 2012, Five Palms featured imported stained glass and woven rugs in the main dining room and a second-story deck with breathtaking views of the city.
The wine bar had lockers for regular customers to store their wine selections and gourmet cheeses and meats were available for purchase or delivery from the first-floor shop.
NAI Horizon is listing the 12,800-square-foot property as office space, and a major remodel is underway.
No tenant for the space has been announced.