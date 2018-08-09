Brad Casper moves to CEO while co-founders Matt Owens and Scott
Harkey become Managing Partners
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OH Partners co-founders Matt Owens and Scott Harkey have named Brad
Casper as Chief Executive Officer, leveraging his experience of scaling
large companies while allowing them to focus on growth, innovation and
creating a new business model to better serve clients.
Casper joined OH Partners in 2016 as Executive Chairman. He previously
was President and CEO of Dial Corp, President of the Phoenix Suns,
President of Church & Dwight, and Vice President and General Manager of
Procter & Gamble. He has been a leading business executive in Phoenix
since 2005.
In naming Casper CEO, Owens and Harkey will become Managing Partners.
Owens has spent virtually his entire professional lifetime in the
advertising industry and will begin to benchmark other companies and
agencies that OH Partners might wish to partner with or absorb. Harkey
will work on expanding the agency’s footprint in California and the
Southwest, spending significant time out of Arizona and pursuing
continued growth including new clients and possible agency mergers and
acquisitions.
“Our industry is evolving rapidly, and the old ways of solving client
challenges are outdated,” Owens said. “We are redefining our management
team’s roles to enable us to stay ahead of the industry and focus on new
offerings to provide superior value to the organizations we serve.”
Added Harkey, “We will continue to give great service to our Arizona
clients. And we realized OH Partners also needed to grow outside of
Arizona to enable our team members to expand their creative horizons. We
are implementing a three-tiered approach to agency development: first,
attracting middle-market clients outside of our home market; second,
building capabilities and technologies to enhance our value proposition;
and third, partnering with or acquiring other agencies and consultancies
that will enable us to remain a ‘rapid results agency.’ We believe it is
necessary to use our executives in different ways to accomplish our
ambitious vision and aspirations.”
Agency Partner Matt Moore will continue as Chief Creative Officer for OH
Partners, but will also become President of Matter Films, a wholly owned
subsidiary. Matter Films is a leading-edge content creation lab and film
production company with an award-winning group of videographers,
photographers, editors, producers and directors who fulfill OH Partners’
commitment to deliver “work that works.”
Moore brings more than 20 years of broadcast and content production
experience to Matter with a vast portfolio that includes award-winning
work for MTV/VH1, ESPN, Fox Sports and PBS. Moore hired
nationally-renowned director of cinematography Brandon Barnard and
producer Kyle Gilbert to help launch the company. Matter provides
production services to a variety of OH Partners clients, and has grown a
loyal client list of its own.
OH Partners and Matter Films work with brands and organizations in
Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Nevada, and Idaho, and in Mexico.
The agency has 112 employees, and momentum fueled by local, regional and
national awards and recognition.
Since 2016 alone, the agency has attracted a blue-ribbon roster of
clients including USA Triathlon, Offerpad, Verra Mobility, Pita Pit, Eat
Smart, Independent Bank, Dole Packaged Foods, Gila River Hotels &
Casinos, the Arizona Lottery, Fiesta Bowl, Arizona Department of Health
Services, Arizona Coyotes, Phoenix Convention Center, and most recently,
Salt River Project.
