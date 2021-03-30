On-Demand, Same-Day Delivery Experts, GoFor, Launches “Shop Local” Program in Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, Offering 5 Free Deliveries to Support Local Businesses

“We have witnessed a surge in demand for reliable, same-day delivery as customers increasingly make purchases online and expect rapid delivery. Businesses are under more threat than ever and same-day delivery is table stakes in order to compete and stay open,” said Brad Rollo, CEO of GoFor Industries. “GoFor’s delivery business and logistics platform specializes in trucks of all sizes that can deliver within three hours locally on the same-day. We hope this ‘shop local’ effort will help boost local businesses by allowing them to test out our service and provide their customers with goods they might not be able to retrieve quickly as a result of the pandemic.”

GoFor already delivers hundreds of thousands of packages, parcels, furniture and big-and-bulky building materials each year for companies of all sizes and industries, with flexible shipping options and scalable outsourced fleets.