ON Semiconductor 16 Mp XGS Sensor Brings High Quality, Low Power Imaging to Factory Automation and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

Toshiba Teli, specializing in the development and manufacturing of high-performance cameras that meet the application specific requirements of key market segments including machine vision, medical imaging and security, has integrated the XGS 16000 into its new 16 Mp industrial camera. The DDU1607MG/MC can deliver 16 Mp monochrome and color resolution at over 47 fps with a unique technology of DUAL USB3 interface.

The XGS 16000 is designed in a unique 1:1 square aspect ratio, which helps maximize the image capture area within the optical circle of the camera lens and ensure optimal light sensitivity. Because of this design, the sensor is compatible with 29 mm2 industry standard camera formats using commercially available C-Mount lenses. This provides optimal use of the available field of view and sensor area for the physical size of the camera.