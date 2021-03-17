ON Semiconductor Affirms Commitment to Climate Change Action and Transparency

“As climate change continues to be one of the key issues facing all global businesses today, we believe that it is imperative to understand the potential risks our business faces as well as to recognize and address the potential impact of our business on the climate,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “The better we identify these risks and our opportunities, the better we will be able to mitigate climate challenges in our global operations to better serve our customers. We are committed to driving sustainability within our company and to being held accountable for the status and plans of our climate change actions by disclosing them continuously to our investors and all other stakeholders.”