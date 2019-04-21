Acquisition optimizes cost structure,

increases manufacturing capacity and positions both companies for future

growth

Key Transaction Highlights:



  • Technology team with extensive 300mm manufacturing and development
    experience


  • Defined multi-year transition period with 300mm operating partner
    enabling strong factory loading


  • Path for high volume MOSFET and IGBT turnkey capacity, along with
    advanced CMOS capability

PHOENIX & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON)

(“ON Semiconductor”) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES today announced that they have

entered into a definitive agreement for ON Semiconductor to acquire a

300mm fab located in East Fishkill, New York. The total consideration

for the acquisition is $430 million, of which $100 million has been paid

at signing of the definitive agreement, and $330 million will be paid at

the end of 2022, after which ON Semiconductor will gain full operational

control of the fab, and the site’s employees will transition to ON

Semiconductor. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory

approval and other customary closing conditions.

The agreement allows ON Semiconductor to increase its 300mm production

at the East Fishkill fab over several years, and allows for

GLOBALFOUNDRIES to transition its numerous technologies to the company’s

three other at-scale 300mm sites. Under the terms of the agreement,

GLOBALFOUNDRIES will manufacture 300mm wafers for ON Semiconductor until

the end of 2022. First production of 300mm wafers for ON Semiconductor

is expected to start in 2020.

The agreement also includes a technology transfer and development

agreement and a technology license agreement. This provides a world

class, experienced 300mm manufacturing and development team to enable

conversion of ON Semiconductor wafer processes from 200mm to 300mm. ON

Semiconductor will also have immediate access to advanced CMOS

capability including 45nm and 65nm technology nodes. These processes

will form the basis for future technology development at ON

Semiconductor.

“We are pleased to welcome the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Fab10 team to ON

Semiconductor’s team. The acquisition of 300 mm East Fishkill fab is

another major step in our progress towards leadership in power and

analog semiconductors,” said Keith Jackson, president and chief

executive officer of ON Semiconductor. “The acquisition adds additional

capacity over the next few years to support growth in our power and

analog products, enables incremental manufacturing efficiencies, and

accelerates progress towards our target financial model. I am very

excited about the opportunity this acquisition creates for customers,

shareholders, and employees of the two companies and look forward to a

successful partnership with GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the coming years.”

“ON Semiconductor is an ideal partner for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and this

agreement is a transformative step in our journey to build

GLOBALFOUNDRIES into the world's leading specialty foundry,” said Tom

Caulfield, CEO at GLOBALFOUNDRIES. “This partnership enables

GLOBALFOUNDRIES to further optimize our assets globally and intensify

our investments in the differentiated technologies that fuel our growth

while securing a long-term future for the Fab 10 facility and our

employees.”

“We are excited to support ON Semiconductor’s expansion to the

Mid-Hudson Region, which will keep high paying manufacturing jobs in New

York State and support the company’s plan for future growth and

development,” said Howard Zemsky, president and CEO at Empire State

Development.

Teleconference

ON Semiconductor will host a conference call for the financial community

at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST), on April 22, 2019, to discuss

this announcement. ON Semiconductor will also provide a real-time audio

webcast of the teleconference on the Investors page of its website at http://www.onsemi.com.

The webcast replay will be available at this site approximately one hour

following the live broadcast and will continue to be available for

approximately one year following the conference call. Investors and

interested parties can also access the conference call through a

telephone call by dialing (877) 356-3762 (U.S./Canada) or (262) 558-6155

(International). In order to join this conference call, you will be

required to provide the Conference ID Number - which is 7881834.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)

is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce

global energy use. The Company is a leading supplier of

semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of

energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,

connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The Company’s products

help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable,

world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and

ethics program and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices

and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and

the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company

references its website in this news release, information on the website

is not to be incorporated herein.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES is a leading specialty foundry delivering truly

differentiated semiconductor technologies for a range of high-growth

markets. GLOBALFOUNDRIES provides a unique combination of design,

development, and fabrication services, with a range of innovative IP and

feature-rich offerings including FinFET, FDX™, RF and analog mixed

signal. With a manufacturing footprint spanning three continents, GF has

the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of clients across

the globe. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For

more information, visit www.globalfoundries.com.

Cautions regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These

forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements

related to the consummation and benefits of the acquisition by ON

Semiconductor of the East Fishkill fab from GLOBALFOUNDRIES, including

statements about 300mm wafer production, transfers of technology, the

benefits of technology transfer and license agreements, anticipated

optimization of manufacturing, and progress towards ON’s previously

announced financial model. These forward-looking statements are based on

information available to ON Semiconductor as of the date of this release

and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve a number

of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ

materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include a variety of factors, some of which

are beyond our control. In particular, such risks and uncertainties

include, but are not limited to the risk that one or more closing

conditions to the transaction may not be satisfied or waived, on a

timely basis or otherwise, and the risk that the transaction does not

close when anticipated, or at all, including the risk that the requisite

regulatory approvals may not be obtained. Information concerning

additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from

those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in ON

Semiconductor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form

10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other of ON Semiconductor’s

filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These

forward-looking statements are as of the date hereof and should not be

relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we

do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to

reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as

may be required by law. For additional information, visit ON

Semiconductor’s corporate website, www.onsemi.com,

or for official filings visit the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Erica McGill

Corporate Communications / Media Relations

GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(518)

795-5240

erica.mcgill@globalfoundries.com

Kris

Pugsley

Corporate Communications / Media Relations

ON

Semiconductor

(312) 909-0661

kris.pugsley@onsemi.com

Parag

Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate

Development

ON Semiconductor

(602) 244-3437

investor@onsemi.com

