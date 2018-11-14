PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON),
driving energy efficient innovations, today announced that its Board of
Directors has approved a new share repurchase program. Under the new
share repurchase program, the company intends to repurchase up to $1.5
billion of its common stock over a four-year period. The new stock
repurchase program is effective December 1, 2018, coinciding with the
expiration of the $1.0 billion share repurchase program announced in
December 2014, and is designed to maximize capital efficiency by
returning excess capital to ON Semiconductor’s shareholders.
“With strong momentum in industrial, automotive, and cloud power
markets, ON Semiconductor is positioned to deliver results over the next
four years that we expect will allow us to continue to invest in the
business and return capital to shareholders, consistent with our
existing capital allocation policy,” said Keith Jackson, president and
CEO of ON Semiconductor. “Our new share repurchase program reflects our
belief in the long-term free cash flow generation ability of our
business, and we expect that the new program will deliver substantial
value to our shareholders.”
Prior to the expiration of the 2014 share repurchase program, ON
Semiconductor purchased approximately $712 million of the $1.0 billion
authorized under the 2014 program, including the repurchase of 11.5
million shares for $200 million completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Share repurchases may be made from time to time through a variety of
methods, including open market or privately negotiated transactions. The
timing of any repurchases and the actual number of shares repurchased
will depend on a variety of factors, including our stock price,
corporate and regulatory requirements, restrictions under our debt
obligations, and other market and economic conditions. The share
repurchase program does not obligate us to purchase any particular
amount of common stock, is subject to a variety of factors including the
Board’s discretion, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations,
empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a
leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a
comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog,
sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices.
The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design
challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and
defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,
reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust
compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing
facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout
North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more
information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
This document contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is
defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical
facts, in this document could be deemed forward-looking statements,
particularly statements about the plans and expectations with regard to
its share repurchase programs, earnings, cash flow and use of cash,
capital allocation strategy (including our ability to continue to invest
in the business and return capital to our shareholders), expected
capital returns to shareholders, and other financial results and
objectives. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the
use of words such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,”
“may,” “will,” “intends,” “plans” or “anticipates,” or by discussions of
strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this
document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts,
estimates and assumptions and involve risks, uncertainties and other
factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from
those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could
affect our future results or events are described under Part I, Item 1A
“Risk Factors” in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 21, 2018 ("2017
Form 10-K") and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We
assume no obligation to update such information, except as may be
required by law. You should carefully consider the trends, risks and
uncertainties described in this document, our 2017 Form 10-K and other
reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment
decision with respect to our securities.
