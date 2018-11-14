PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON),

driving energy efficient innovations, today announced that its Board of

Directors has approved a new share repurchase program. Under the new

share repurchase program, the company intends to repurchase up to $1.5

billion of its common stock over a four-year period. The new stock

repurchase program is effective December 1, 2018, coinciding with the

expiration of the $1.0 billion share repurchase program announced in

December 2014, and is designed to maximize capital efficiency by

returning excess capital to ON Semiconductor’s shareholders.

“With strong momentum in industrial, automotive, and cloud power

markets, ON Semiconductor is positioned to deliver results over the next

four years that we expect will allow us to continue to invest in the

business and return capital to shareholders, consistent with our

existing capital allocation policy,” said Keith Jackson, president and

CEO of ON Semiconductor. “Our new share repurchase program reflects our

belief in the long-term free cash flow generation ability of our

business, and we expect that the new program will deliver substantial

value to our shareholders.”

Prior to the expiration of the 2014 share repurchase program, ON

Semiconductor purchased approximately $712 million of the $1.0 billion

authorized under the 2014 program, including the repurchase of 11.5

million shares for $200 million completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Share repurchases may be made from time to time through a variety of

methods, including open market or privately negotiated transactions. The

timing of any repurchases and the actual number of shares repurchased

will depend on a variety of factors, including our stock price,

corporate and regulatory requirements, restrictions under our debt

obligations, and other market and economic conditions. The share

repurchase program does not obligate us to purchase any particular

amount of common stock, is subject to a variety of factors including the

Board’s discretion, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations,

empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a

leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a

comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog,

sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices.

The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design

challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

This document contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is

defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the

“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of

1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical

facts, in this document could be deemed forward-looking statements,

particularly statements about the plans and expectations with regard to

its share repurchase programs, earnings, cash flow and use of cash,

capital allocation strategy (including our ability to continue to invest

in the business and return capital to our shareholders), expected

capital returns to shareholders, and other financial results and

objectives. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the

use of words such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,”

“may,” “will,” “intends,” “plans” or “anticipates,” or by discussions of

strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this

document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts,

estimates and assumptions and involve risks, uncertainties and other

factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from

those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could

affect our future results or events are described under Part I, Item 1A

“Risk Factors” in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the

Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 21, 2018 ("2017

Form 10-K") and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. Readers are

cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We

assume no obligation to update such information, except as may be

required by law. You should carefully consider the trends, risks and

uncertainties described in this document, our 2017 Form 10-K and other

reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment

decision with respect to our securities.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company

references its Web site in this news release, such information on the

Web site is not to be incorporated herein.

Contacts

ON Semiconductor

Kris Pugsley

Corporate

Communications / Media Relations

(312) 909-0661

kris.pugsley@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and

Corporate Development

(602) 244-3437

investor@onsemi.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles