PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has
announced two new products that can be used together in USB-C
(Type-C) applications while offering benefits in other modern
power-oriented applications. The new devices are the FSA4480, a USB
Type-C analog audio switch with integrated protection, and the
NCS21x series of current
sense amplifiers.
The FSA4480 is a high-performance USB Type-C port multimedia switch that
supports analog audio headsets, allowing a common USB Type-C port to
pass USB2.0 signals, analog audio and analog microphone signals. The
device, which supports an audio sense path, is a fully integrated and
optimized solution that eases design-in and minimizes overall solution
footprint. It includes integrated high voltage protection up to 20 volts
(V) DC, and offers pinout support for both OMTP and CTIA - sometimes
known as American Headset Jack (AHJ) - smartphone headset standards.
There is overvoltage protection (OVP) on the common node pins and the
unplugging of any audio device is automatically detected.
With its integrated I2C interface, the FSA4480 is easily controlled by a
host processor and audio ‘pop and click’ is highly reduced as the change
is made. Housed in a small WLCSP chipscale package measuring just 2.24
mm x 2.28 mm x 0.5 mm, the device is ideally suited to space-constrained
mobile applications such as smartphones,
tablets, digital cameras and speakers. It can also be utilized in
computing devices, including laptops,
desktops and hybrid notebooks.
The NCS21x family of bi-directional current sense amplifiers, which
include integrated, highly matched precision resistors, offers an
accurate, compact system design for measuring small differential
voltages. The devices are able to detect common mode voltages in the
range -0.3 to 26 V, making them ideal for both high-side and
low-side current sensing. The zero-drift architecture of the NCS21xR
provides a low input offset voltage (as low as 35 µV) and low offset
drift (as low as 0.5 µV/°C). Together with integrated gain setting
components, these devices are capable of sensing smaller voltage drops
across the shunt, providing a higher gain accuracy and superior
temperature performance.
Offered in 50/ 100/ 200 and 500/ gain options with a maximum gain error
of ±1%, these devices consume a low quiescent current of 40 μA, which
significantly improves efficiency and makes them ideal for power
conscious, battery-powered applications. The small SC-70 and UQFN
packages make them ideal for monitoring charging and discharging current
for battery management in handheld applications such as smartphones,
tablets and laptops. With the adoption of USB Type-C in rapid growth
markets such as hybrid
and electric vehicles, and several consumer products, these current
sense amplifiers have noted presence in the power management, motor
control and signal conditioning blocks.
“Our new multimedia switch and current sense amplifiers play an
important role in managing the USB Type-C interface in modern mobile
devices,” said Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor. “The
highly integrated designs, low-power operation and small size mean they
are ideal for tablets and smartphones, where space is limited and power
budgets are important. Furthermore, the current sense amplifiers can be
instrumental in controlling power in larger applications, including
white goods and electric vehicles.”
Additional resources & documents:
Landing page: USB
Type-C Solutions
Blog: Current
Sense Amplifiers Input and Output Filtering
Sense Amplifiers: Remote Current Sensing Configuration
