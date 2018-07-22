New devices ideal for tablets, smartphones, laptops, and other USB-C

and power-oriented applications

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has

announced two new products that can be used together in USB-C

(Type-C) applications while offering benefits in other modern

power-oriented applications. The new devices are the FSA4480, a USB

Type-C analog audio switch with integrated protection, and the

NCS21x series of current

sense amplifiers.

The FSA4480 is a high-performance USB Type-C port multimedia switch that

supports analog audio headsets, allowing a common USB Type-C port to

pass USB2.0 signals, analog audio and analog microphone signals. The

device, which supports an audio sense path, is a fully integrated and

optimized solution that eases design-in and minimizes overall solution

footprint. It includes integrated high voltage protection up to 20 volts

(V) DC, and offers pinout support for both OMTP and CTIA - sometimes

known as American Headset Jack (AHJ) - smartphone headset standards.

There is overvoltage protection (OVP) on the common node pins and the

unplugging of any audio device is automatically detected.

With its integrated I2C interface, the FSA4480 is easily controlled by a

host processor and audio ‘pop and click’ is highly reduced as the change

is made. Housed in a small WLCSP chipscale package measuring just 2.24

mm x 2.28 mm x 0.5 mm, the device is ideally suited to space-constrained

mobile applications such as smartphones,

tablets, digital cameras and speakers. It can also be utilized in

computing devices, including laptops,

desktops and hybrid notebooks.

The NCS21x family of bi-directional current sense amplifiers, which

include integrated, highly matched precision resistors, offers an

accurate, compact system design for measuring small differential

voltages. The devices are able to detect common mode voltages in the

range -0.3 to 26 V, making them ideal for both high-side and

low-side current sensing. The zero-drift architecture of the NCS21xR

provides a low input offset voltage (as low as 35 µV) and low offset

drift (as low as 0.5 µV/°C). Together with integrated gain setting

components, these devices are capable of sensing smaller voltage drops

across the shunt, providing a higher gain accuracy and superior

temperature performance.

Offered in 50/ 100/ 200 and 500/ gain options with a maximum gain error

of ±1%, these devices consume a low quiescent current of 40 μA, which

significantly improves efficiency and makes them ideal for power

conscious, battery-powered applications. The small SC-70 and UQFN

packages make them ideal for monitoring charging and discharging current

for battery management in handheld applications such as smartphones,

tablets and laptops. With the adoption of USB Type-C in rapid growth

markets such as hybrid

and electric vehicles, and several consumer products, these current

sense amplifiers have noted presence in the power management, motor

control and signal conditioning blocks.

“Our new multimedia switch and current sense amplifiers play an

important role in managing the USB Type-C interface in modern mobile

devices,” said Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor. “The

highly integrated designs, low-power operation and small size mean they

are ideal for tablets and smartphones, where space is limited and power

budgets are important. Furthermore, the current sense amplifiers can be

instrumental in controlling power in larger applications, including

white goods and electric vehicles.”

Additional resources & documents:

Landing page: USB

Type-C Solutions

Blog: Current

Sense Amplifiers Input and Output Filtering

Current

Sense Amplifiers: Remote Current Sensing Configuration

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)

is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce

global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of

semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of

energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,

connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products

help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company

references its website in this news release, information on the website

is not to be incorporated herein.

Contacts

ON Semiconductor

Noriko Fujiwara, +1 602-244-5986

Media

Relations

Noriko.fujiwara@onsemi.com

or

Parag

Agarwal, +1 602-244-3437

Vice President Investor Relations and

Corporate Development

parag.agarwal@onsemi.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles