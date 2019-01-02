Innovative cloud-based platform significantly accelerates device and

system evaluation and simplifies the design process for development teams

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CES_2019?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#CES_2019lt;/agt;--CES 2019 – ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy

efficient innovations, is announcing the introduction of the Strata

Developer Studio™, a first-of-its-kind cloud-based development

platform that provides a seamless, personalized and secure environment

for engineers to evaluate and design with ON Semiconductor technologies.

The Strata platform will provide a faster and simpler way for engineers

to work with evaluation and development boards, delivering the latest

documentation, product information, design and application notes, and

reference design files straight to the desktop. This unparalleled

functionality makes Strata the most comprehensive design tool available

in the industry.

All of ON Semiconductor’s new evaluation boards will in the future be

‘Strata-Ready,’ meaning they will automatically be recognized by the

Strata Developer Studio when they are connected to the host computer.

This platform provides design teams with a user interface to the board,

giving direct control of the configuration parameters and visual

feedback of the board’s functionality. At the same time, Strata will

download all the design information an engineer needs to start

evaluation or design.

“We reimagined the research, evaluation, and design process of hardware

systems, creating a holistic Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to

unencumber and speed customers in their quest to develop innovative new

products,” said Edward Osburn, Strata Project General Manager at ON

Semiconductor. “Gone are the archaic and outdated hardware evaluation

paradigms hampering our customers’ ability to deliver amazing products.”

The Strata Developer Studio is provided as a Microsoft signed

application connecting to the company’s SaaS platform. It features

secure authentication, data transfers and full information containment

using encrypted and EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

compliant databases. All information and security follows National

Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity guidelines.

“Strata brings the world of information to you in a single, secure

application,” commented Ian Cain, Director of Software and Chief

Architect of Strata at ON Semiconductor. “Security First and Security

Built In was followed throughout the software development life cycle,

providing the user with full privacy and content controls.”

Patrick Moorhead, Founder, President and Principal Analyst at Moor

Insights & Strategy, said: “Enabled by rapidly evolving electronics

technology, products and systems in most sectors are renewing with

exciting and enhanced capabilities at a relentless rate. This puts

pressure on design engineers to get products to market as quickly as

possible to gain competitive edge. That’s where tools that support

research, evaluation and design come in, and Strata sets a high bar at a

new level in terms of speeding and easing the process.”

The roadmap for the Strata

Developer Studio will see its functionality increase rapidly, as new

boards are supported and new features are added. Initial boards include

a Configurable

Multifunction Logic Gate, a Dual

100W USB-PD Automotive Charging System, and a Universal

Offline 200W 4-Port Type-C USB-PD Source. For more information and

to order a board, visit www.onsemi.com/strata.

The new boards, along with multiple demonstrations of ON Semiconductor

solutions for the Automotive, Power Conversion & Motor Control, and

Industrial and Vision IoT markets will be on display in the ON

Semiconductor demo room (Murano 3302 at the Venetian) during CES

2019. To schedule a demo tour, contact CESEvent@onsemi.com.

To learn more, read the blog, “Strata

Developer Studio Breaks the Product Design Tool Mold with a Unified

End-to-End Platform Experience,” or watch the video, “Introducing

the Strata Developer Studio.”

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)

is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce

global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of

semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of

energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,

connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products

help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company

references its website in this news release, information on the website

is not to be incorporated herein.

Contacts

Beth Johnston

PR Manager

ON Semiconductor

+1 (208)

234-6738

beth.johnston@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and

Corporate Development

ON Semiconductor

+1 (602) 244-3437

parag.agarwal@onsemi.com

