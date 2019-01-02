Innovative cloud-based platform significantly accelerates device and
system evaluation and simplifies the design process for development teams
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CES_2019?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#CES_2019lt;/agt;--CES 2019 – ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy
efficient innovations, is announcing the introduction of the Strata
Developer Studio™, a first-of-its-kind cloud-based development
platform that provides a seamless, personalized and secure environment
for engineers to evaluate and design with ON Semiconductor technologies.
The Strata platform will provide a faster and simpler way for engineers
to work with evaluation and development boards, delivering the latest
documentation, product information, design and application notes, and
reference design files straight to the desktop. This unparalleled
functionality makes Strata the most comprehensive design tool available
in the industry.
All of ON Semiconductor’s new evaluation boards will in the future be
‘Strata-Ready,’ meaning they will automatically be recognized by the
Strata Developer Studio when they are connected to the host computer.
This platform provides design teams with a user interface to the board,
giving direct control of the configuration parameters and visual
feedback of the board’s functionality. At the same time, Strata will
download all the design information an engineer needs to start
evaluation or design.
“We reimagined the research, evaluation, and design process of hardware
systems, creating a holistic Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to
unencumber and speed customers in their quest to develop innovative new
products,” said Edward Osburn, Strata Project General Manager at ON
Semiconductor. “Gone are the archaic and outdated hardware evaluation
paradigms hampering our customers’ ability to deliver amazing products.”
The Strata Developer Studio is provided as a Microsoft signed
application connecting to the company’s SaaS platform. It features
secure authentication, data transfers and full information containment
using encrypted and EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
compliant databases. All information and security follows National
Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity guidelines.
“Strata brings the world of information to you in a single, secure
application,” commented Ian Cain, Director of Software and Chief
Architect of Strata at ON Semiconductor. “Security First and Security
Built In was followed throughout the software development life cycle,
providing the user with full privacy and content controls.”
Patrick Moorhead, Founder, President and Principal Analyst at Moor
Insights & Strategy, said: “Enabled by rapidly evolving electronics
technology, products and systems in most sectors are renewing with
exciting and enhanced capabilities at a relentless rate. This puts
pressure on design engineers to get products to market as quickly as
possible to gain competitive edge. That’s where tools that support
research, evaluation and design come in, and Strata sets a high bar at a
new level in terms of speeding and easing the process.”
The roadmap for the Strata
Developer Studio will see its functionality increase rapidly, as new
boards are supported and new features are added. Initial boards include
Multifunction Logic Gate, a Dual
100W USB-PD Automotive Charging System, and a Universal
Offline 200W 4-Port Type-C USB-PD Source. For more information and
to order a board, visit www.onsemi.com/strata.
The new boards, along with multiple demonstrations of ON Semiconductor
solutions for the Automotive, Power Conversion & Motor Control, and
Industrial and Vision IoT markets will be on display in the ON
Semiconductor demo room (Murano 3302 at the Venetian) during CES
2019. To schedule a demo tour, contact CESEvent@onsemi.com.
To learn more, read the blog, “Strata
Developer Studio Breaks the Product Design Tool Mold with a Unified
End-to-End Platform Experience,” or watch the video, “Introducing
the Strata Developer Studio.”
