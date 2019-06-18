Acquisition strengthens ON Semiconductor’s capabilities in advanced
connectivity applications for Industrial, Automotive, and Carrier markets
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON)
(“ON Semiconductor”) announced today that the company has successfully
completed its previously announced acquisition of Quantenna
Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTNA)
(“Quantenna”) for $24.50 per share in an all cash transaction.
“The combination of Quantenna’s industry leading Wi-Fi technologies and
ON Semiconductor’s leadership in power and analog semiconductors,
coupled with the combined company’s broad sales and distribution reach,
creates a formidable platform to address connectivity applications in
industrial, automotive, and carrier markets,” said Keith Jackson,
president and chief executive officer of ON Semiconductor. “I am pleased
to welcome the employees of Quantenna to ON Semiconductor, and I look
forward to the opportunities this acquisition will create for our
customers, shareholders, and employees.”
Quantenna will be integrated into ON Semiconductor’s Analog Solutions
Group, headed by Vince Hopkin.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations,
empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The Company is a
leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a
comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog,
sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC, and custom devices.
The Company’s products help engineers solve their unique design
challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer,
industrial, medical, aerospace, and defense applications. ON
Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain
and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a
network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices, and design centers
in key markets throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific
regions. For more information, visit www.onsemi.com.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered
trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand
and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks
or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company
references its website in this news release, information on the website
is not to be incorporated herein.
