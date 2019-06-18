Acquisition strengthens ON Semiconductor’s capabilities in advanced

connectivity applications for Industrial, Automotive, and Carrier markets

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON)

(“ON Semiconductor”) announced today that the company has successfully

completed its previously announced acquisition of Quantenna

Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTNA)

(“Quantenna”) for $24.50 per share in an all cash transaction.

“The combination of Quantenna’s industry leading Wi-Fi technologies and

ON Semiconductor’s leadership in power and analog semiconductors,

coupled with the combined company’s broad sales and distribution reach,

creates a formidable platform to address connectivity applications in

industrial, automotive, and carrier markets,” said Keith Jackson,

president and chief executive officer of ON Semiconductor. “I am pleased

to welcome the employees of Quantenna to ON Semiconductor, and I look

forward to the opportunities this acquisition will create for our

customers, shareholders, and employees.”

Quantenna will be integrated into ON Semiconductor’s Analog Solutions

Group, headed by Vince Hopkin.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations,

empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The Company is a

leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a

comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog,

sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC, and custom devices.

The Company’s products help engineers solve their unique design

challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer,

industrial, medical, aerospace, and defense applications. ON

Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain

and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a

network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices, and design centers

in key markets throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific

regions. For more information, visit www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company

references its website in this news release, information on the website

is not to be incorporated herein.

Cautions regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These

forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements

related to: the expectation that the combination of Quantenna and ON

Semiconductor creates a formidable platform to address connectivity

applications in industrial and automotive end-markets; and the

anticipated opportunities the acquisition will create for ON

Semiconductor's customers, shareholders, and employees. These

forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as

of the date of this release and current expectations, forecasts and

assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by

these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include a

variety of factors, some of which are beyond our control. In particular,

such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk

that there may be a material adverse change of ON Semiconductor or

Quantenna, or our respective businesses may suffer as a result of

uncertainty surrounding the transaction; the transaction may involve

unexpected costs or liabilities; difficulties encountered in integrating

Quantenna, including the potentially accretive and synergistic benefits;

difficulties leveraging desired growth opportunities and markets; the

possibility that expected benefits and cost savings may not materialize

as expected; our revenue and operating performance; economic conditions

and markets (including current financial conditions); risks related to

our ability to meet our assumptions regarding outlook for revenue and

gross margin as a percentage of revenue; effects of exchange rate

fluctuations; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; changes

in demand for our products; changes in inventories at our customers and

distributors; technological and product development risks; enforcement

and protection of our intellectual property rights and related risks;

risks related to the security of our information systems and secured

network; availability of raw materials, electricity, gas, water and

other supply chain uncertainties; our ability to effectively shift

production to other facilities when required in order to maintain supply

continuity for our customers; variable demand and the aggressive pricing

environment for semiconductor products; our ability to successfully

manufacture in increasing volumes on a cost-effective basis and with

acceptable quality for our current products; risks associated with other

acquisitions and dispositions, including our ability to realize the

anticipated benefits of our acquisitions and dispositions; risks that

acquisitions or dispositions may disrupt our current plans and

operations, the risk of unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting

from acquisitions or dispositions and difficulties arising from

integrating and consolidating acquired businesses, our timely filing of

financial information with the SEC for acquired businesses and our

ability to accurately predict the future financial performance of

acquired businesses; competitor actions, including the adverse impact of

competitor product announcements; pricing and gross profit pressures;

loss of key customers or distributors; order cancellations or reduced

bookings; changes in manufacturing yields; control of costs and expenses

and realization of cost savings and synergies from restructurings;

significant litigation; risks associated with decisions to expend cash

reserves for various uses in accordance with our capital allocation

policy such as debt prepayment, stock repurchases or acquisitions rather

than to retain such cash for future needs; risks associated with our

substantial leverage and restrictive covenants in our debt agreements

that may be in place from time to time; risks associated with our

worldwide operations, including changes in trade policies, foreign

employment and labor matters associated with unions and collective

bargaining arrangements, as well as man-made and/or natural disasters

affecting our operations or financial results; the threat or occurrence

of international armed conflict and terrorist activities both in the

United States and internationally; risks of changes in U.S. or

international tax rates or legislation, including the impact of the

recent U.S. tax legislation; risks and costs associated with increased

and new regulation of corporate governance and disclosure standards;

risks related to new legal requirements; risks associated with the

addition of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and its non-U.S. affiliates

and subsidiaries to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry

Security Entity List; and risks involving environmental or other

governmental regulation. Information concerning additional factors that

could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the

forward-looking statements is contained in ON Semiconductor’s Annual

Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the

SEC on February 20, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current

Reports on Form 8-K and other of ON Semiconductor’s filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are

as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing our

views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation

to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances

after the date they were made, except as may be required by law. For

additional information, visit ON Semiconductor’s corporate website, www.onsemi.com,

or for official filings visit the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Sarah Rockey

Corporate Media Communications

ON

Semiconductor

(602) 244-5910

sarah.rockey@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal

Vice President - Investor Relations &

Corporate Development

ON Semiconductor

(602) 244-3437

parag.agarwal@onsemi.com

