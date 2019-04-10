Industry’s lowest power Bluetooth radio enables new multi-sensor
solution powered entirely using solar energy
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations,
continues to enable battery-less
and maintenance-free IoT with the introduction of its RSL10
Multi-Sensor Platform powered solely with a solar cell. This complete
solution supports the development of IoT
sensors using continuous solar energy harvesting to gather and
communicate data through Bluetooth®
Low Energy, without the need for batteries or other forms of
non-renewable energy.
The powerful combination of ultra-low-power wireless communications,
small form-factor solar cell and low duty cycle sensing applications
makes it possible to develop and deploy totally maintenance-free IoT
sensor nodes. The RSL10
Solar Cell Multi-Sensor Platform is enabled by the RSL10
SIP, a complete System-in-Package (SiP) solution featuring the RSL10
radio, integrated antenna and all passive components.
The platform combines the RSL10 SIP with a solar cell and a host of low
power sensors from Bosch Sensortec, including the BME280 all-in-one
environmental sensor (pressure, temperature, humidity) and the BMA400
ultra-low-power 3-axis accelerometer. Together, they will allow
developers and manufacturers to create complete IoT nodes that are
entirely powered through renewable energy or energy harvested from the
sensor’s surroundings.
“After the success of the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit, we are thrilled
to work with ON Semiconductor on a new cutting-edge sensor development
platform that is entirely solar powered,” said Dr. Peter Weigand, Vice
President of Marketing, Bosch Sensortec. “The BMA400 is the first real
ultra-low-power accelerometer that doesn’t compromise on performance.
Combined with the BME280 integrated environmental sensor, this provides
a comprehensive sensing solution for IoT applications such as climate
control, intrusion detection and asset tracking.”
Commenting on the release of the RSL10 Solar Cell Multi-Sensor Platform,
Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor, said: “To support the
growth of IoT, manufacturers are actively investigating alternative
sources of energy to power their designs, helping to reduce
environmental impact and lower manufacturing and maintenance costs. With
this solution, established on the RSL10 Bluetooth Low Energy radio, we
are proving that a battery-free and maintenance-free approach to smart
sensor development is not only possible but can help manufacturers
improve their designs.”
There are a growing number of IoT sensor applications where the duty
cycle is low enough to support intermittent communications, allowing the
energy needed to support operation to be harvested using renewable
sources. The energy efficiency of the RSL10 is augmented by the highly
efficient power management system and the ultra-low-power sensors
implemented in the platform. Applications are expected to include smart
home and building automation such as HVAC control, window/door sensors
and air quality monitoring. Asset tracking including package open/close
detection, shock monitoring, and temperature and humidity data logging
are also possible applications.
For easy development, the platform is supplied with all design files
(Gerber, schematic and BoM) and customizable source code as part of a
CMSIS software package. The
RSL10 Solar Cell Multi-Sensor Platform is available now from ON
Semiconductor alongside a number of other energy-efficient rapid
prototyping platforms for IoT, including the Energy Harvesting Bluetooth
Low Energy Switch which just was just named 2018 China’s Most
Competitive IoT Solution by China Electronic Magazine.
Additional resources & documents:
Development Kits Webpage
Harvesting Platforms Webpage
Battery-Free Sensors to Vision-Making IoT Real Video
Battery-Free Sensing Technology Blog
Harvesters and ON Semiconductor’s Low−Power RF Technology Close the Gap
in Environmental and Accelerometer Sensors for IoT White Paper
Solar Cell Multi-Sensor Platform Webpage
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)
is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce
global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of
semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of
energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,
connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products
help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and
defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,
reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust
compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing
facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout
North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more
information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
Follow @onsemi
on Twitter.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered
trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand
and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks
or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company
references its website in this news release, information on the website
is not to be incorporated herein.
Contacts
Amy Heimpel
Public Relations
ON Semiconductor
+1
(519) 949 2406
Parag
Agarwal
Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate
Development
ON Semiconductor
+1 (602) 244-3437