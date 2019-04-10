Industry’s lowest power Bluetooth radio enables new multi-sensor

solution powered entirely using solar energy

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations,

continues to enable battery-less

and maintenance-free IoT with the introduction of its RSL10

Multi-Sensor Platform powered solely with a solar cell. This complete

solution supports the development of IoT

sensors using continuous solar energy harvesting to gather and

communicate data through Bluetooth®

Low Energy, without the need for batteries or other forms of

non-renewable energy.

The powerful combination of ultra-low-power wireless communications,

small form-factor solar cell and low duty cycle sensing applications

makes it possible to develop and deploy totally maintenance-free IoT

sensor nodes. The RSL10

Solar Cell Multi-Sensor Platform is enabled by the RSL10

SIP, a complete System-in-Package (SiP) solution featuring the RSL10

radio, integrated antenna and all passive components.

The platform combines the RSL10 SIP with a solar cell and a host of low

power sensors from Bosch Sensortec, including the BME280 all-in-one

environmental sensor (pressure, temperature, humidity) and the BMA400

ultra-low-power 3-axis accelerometer. Together, they will allow

developers and manufacturers to create complete IoT nodes that are

entirely powered through renewable energy or energy harvested from the

sensor’s surroundings.

“After the success of the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit, we are thrilled

to work with ON Semiconductor on a new cutting-edge sensor development

platform that is entirely solar powered,” said Dr. Peter Weigand, Vice

President of Marketing, Bosch Sensortec. “The BMA400 is the first real

ultra-low-power accelerometer that doesn’t compromise on performance.

Combined with the BME280 integrated environmental sensor, this provides

a comprehensive sensing solution for IoT applications such as climate

control, intrusion detection and asset tracking.”

Commenting on the release of the RSL10 Solar Cell Multi-Sensor Platform,

Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor, said: “To support the

growth of IoT, manufacturers are actively investigating alternative

sources of energy to power their designs, helping to reduce

environmental impact and lower manufacturing and maintenance costs. With

this solution, established on the RSL10 Bluetooth Low Energy radio, we

are proving that a battery-free and maintenance-free approach to smart

sensor development is not only possible but can help manufacturers

improve their designs.”

There are a growing number of IoT sensor applications where the duty

cycle is low enough to support intermittent communications, allowing the

energy needed to support operation to be harvested using renewable

sources. The energy efficiency of the RSL10 is augmented by the highly

efficient power management system and the ultra-low-power sensors

implemented in the platform. Applications are expected to include smart

home and building automation such as HVAC control, window/door sensors

and air quality monitoring. Asset tracking including package open/close

detection, shock monitoring, and temperature and humidity data logging

are also possible applications.

For easy development, the platform is supplied with all design files

(Gerber, schematic and BoM) and customizable source code as part of a

CMSIS software package. The

RSL10 Solar Cell Multi-Sensor Platform is available now from ON

Semiconductor alongside a number of other energy-efficient rapid

prototyping platforms for IoT, including the Energy Harvesting Bluetooth

Low Energy Switch which just was just named 2018 China’s Most

Competitive IoT Solution by China Electronic Magazine.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)

is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce

global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of

semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of

energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,

connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products

help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company

references its website in this news release, information on the website

is not to be incorporated herein.

Contacts

Amy Heimpel

Public Relations

ON Semiconductor

+1

(519) 949 2406

amy.heimpel@onsemi.com

Parag

Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate

Development

ON Semiconductor

+1 (602) 244-3437

parag.agarwal@onsemi.com

