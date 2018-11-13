Based on the industry’s lowest power Bluetooth 5 radio, the

fully-featured reference design operates entirely from harvested energy

to enable truly self-powered IoT applications

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, is

defining new levels of ultra-low power operation in the IoT with the

introduction of its Bluetooth

Low Energy Switch reference design that operates entirely from harvested

energy. The platform demonstrates how the RSL10

System-in-Package (SIP) can enable Bluetooth 5 devices that are

battery-less and entirely self-powered, requiring no additional energy

source. Application examples include wall and lighting control, building

automation, and asset tracking.

The Energy Harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy Switch brings together the

highly integrated and exceedingly low-power RSL10 SIP with the

innovative energy-harvesting technology developed by ZF Friedrichshafen

AG, to provide the ideal platform for a range of IoT applications.

Featuring a fully-integrated antenna, RSL10 radio, and all passive

components; the RSL10 SIP simplifies system design and minimizes the

Bill of Materials.

The Switch reference design is provided with complete BoM, schematics,

PCB layout and Gerber files, as well as free use of the switch-side

firmware. The source code included provides a platform from which to

develop application code, and the documentation includes detailed

explanations of how to customize the firmware and connect the reference

design to a Bluetooth Low Energy scanner application running on a smart

phone or tablet. Exclusive new features of the switch include the

absence of a buck/boost converter for simplified design-in and improved

performance, as well as a smart dimming function.

The technology developed by ZF captures the energy transferred when a

user presses a button. The switch converts energy from kinetic to

electromagnetic, and stores it for use by the RSL10 SIP. Each time the

button is pressed the fully integrated energy harvesting solution

generates 300 μJ. This is enough to meet the extremely low power

requirements of the RSL10 SIP, which is just 62.5nW in deep sleep and

only 10 mW when transceiving.

Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor said: “Energy harvesting

is becoming increasingly important for IoT deployments since it

eliminates the need for power delivery, battery costs and replacement

costs coupled with its inherent eco-friendliness. Based on the

industry’s lowest power Bluetooth radio, the Energy Harvesting Bluetooth

Low Energy Switch is the perfect starting point for self-powered

Bluetooth IoT applications. Along with the reference hardware design, ON

Semiconductor provides a firmware suite, which can be customized using

the RSL10 Software Development Kit (SDK).”

The Energy Harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy Switch is compatible with the ON

Semiconductor IoT Development Kit and Bluetooth

Low Energy IoT Development Kit, which include a comprehensive

portfolio of sensors, connectivity and actuator devices.

Additional resources & documents:

Energy

Harvesting Prototyping Platforms Webpage

Creating

a State-of-the-Art Cost Effective Bluetooth Low Energy Switch White Paper

ON

Semiconductor Showcases New IoT Solutions at Hardware Pioneers Show

(Video)

Bluetooth

Low Energy Switch Reference Design (BLE-SWITCH001-GEVB)

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)

is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce

global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of

semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of

energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,

connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products

help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company

references its website in this news release, information on the website

is not to be incorporated herein.

Contacts

Amy Heimpel

Corporate Public Relations

ON Semiconductor

+1

(519) 949-2406

amy.heimpel@onsemi.com

or

Parag

Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate

Development

ON Semiconductor

+1 (602) 244-3437

parag.agarwal@onsemi.com

or

Issued

by:

Sarah Hatcher

+44 (0)1225 470000

sarah.hatcher@publitek.com

http://www.publitek.com

