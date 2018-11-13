Based on the industry’s lowest power Bluetooth 5 radio, the
fully-featured reference design operates entirely from harvested energy
to enable truly self-powered IoT applications
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, is
defining new levels of ultra-low power operation in the IoT with the
introduction of its Bluetooth
Low Energy Switch reference design that operates entirely from harvested
energy. The platform demonstrates how the RSL10
System-in-Package (SIP) can enable Bluetooth 5 devices that are
battery-less and entirely self-powered, requiring no additional energy
source. Application examples include wall and lighting control, building
automation, and asset tracking.
The Energy Harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy Switch brings together the
highly integrated and exceedingly low-power RSL10 SIP with the
innovative energy-harvesting technology developed by ZF Friedrichshafen
AG, to provide the ideal platform for a range of IoT applications.
Featuring a fully-integrated antenna, RSL10 radio, and all passive
components; the RSL10 SIP simplifies system design and minimizes the
Bill of Materials.
The Switch reference design is provided with complete BoM, schematics,
PCB layout and Gerber files, as well as free use of the switch-side
firmware. The source code included provides a platform from which to
develop application code, and the documentation includes detailed
explanations of how to customize the firmware and connect the reference
design to a Bluetooth Low Energy scanner application running on a smart
phone or tablet. Exclusive new features of the switch include the
absence of a buck/boost converter for simplified design-in and improved
performance, as well as a smart dimming function.
The technology developed by ZF captures the energy transferred when a
user presses a button. The switch converts energy from kinetic to
electromagnetic, and stores it for use by the RSL10 SIP. Each time the
button is pressed the fully integrated energy harvesting solution
generates 300 μJ. This is enough to meet the extremely low power
requirements of the RSL10 SIP, which is just 62.5nW in deep sleep and
only 10 mW when transceiving.
Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor said: “Energy harvesting
is becoming increasingly important for IoT deployments since it
eliminates the need for power delivery, battery costs and replacement
costs coupled with its inherent eco-friendliness. Based on the
industry’s lowest power Bluetooth radio, the Energy Harvesting Bluetooth
Low Energy Switch is the perfect starting point for self-powered
Bluetooth IoT applications. Along with the reference hardware design, ON
Semiconductor provides a firmware suite, which can be customized using
the RSL10 Software Development Kit (SDK).”
The Energy Harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy Switch is compatible with the ON
Semiconductor IoT Development Kit and Bluetooth
Low Energy IoT Development Kit, which include a comprehensive
portfolio of sensors, connectivity and actuator devices.
