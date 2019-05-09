SVP Mamoon Rashid joins advisory board for leading provider of
high-performance analog, mixed-signal and RF electronics
PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON),
driving energy efficient innovations, is pleased to announce the
appointment of Mamoon Rashid, senior vice president of strategic
ventures at ON Semiconductor, to the advisory board of Alphacore Inc. a
high-performance leader in analog, mixed signal and RF electronic
design. The advisory board was chartered in 2018 to provide strategic
business guidance to help Alphacore continue its growth, landing it in
the Inc. 500 – Fastest Growing Companies in America last year.
“I am honored to join the Alphacore Advisory Board and look forward to
having the opportunity to provide the guidance and intellectual
resources needed to support ongoing development in the semiconductor
industry,” said Mr. Rashid. “This relationship supports ON
Semiconductor’s commitment to silicon innovation.”
Mamoon joined ON Semiconductor in 2004 and is currently responsible for
implementing inorganic strategic programs which include divestitures,
key technology partnerships, incubation and acquisitions. From January
2013 to September 2016, he served as President and Representative
Director of ON Semiconductor’s Japanese subsidiary Systems Solutions Co.
Ltd. Prior to joining ON Semiconductor, he held management positions at
Intersil Corporation in the linear analog area, as well as other leading
semiconductor companies.
“I am so pleased to have Mr. Rashid join the advisory board,” stated Dr.
Esko Mikkola, founder and CEO of Alphacore. “We look forward to working
closely with Mamoon, along with our existing members Jim Hogan and Pete
Rodriguez, as we capitalize on Alphacore’s success to date and plan for
our future growth in the market.”
“I have been advising Alphacore for over a year, and have observed the
team deliver innovative and extremely high-performance analog and
mixed-signal IP. The guidance and insight that Mamoon will provide
supports both companies’ goals in ongoing innovation in the
semiconductor industry,” said Pete Rodriguez, CEO of Silicon Catalyst.
ON Semiconductor’s strong commitment to silicon innovation includes its
participation as a Strategic Partner of Silicon Catalyst, an incubator
that has developed an advanced ecosystem for semiconductor startups.
About Alphacore
Alphacore is a leading provider of high-performance analog, mixed-signal
and RF electronics. Alphacore specializes in high-speed and
high-reliability products, including ADCs, PLLs, ultra-high-speed
imaging, and cybersecurity solutions. Alphacore delivers products and
performs services for dozens of industry, government and research
agencies. It has established partnerships with nine leading academic
institutions and is a significant research funder for Arizona State
University. Founded in 2012, Alphacore is headquartered in Tempe,
Arizona. Alphacore was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 500
fastest growing American companies in 2017.
Visit Alphacore at http://www.alphacoreinc.com/
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)
is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce
global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of
semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of
energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,
connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products
help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and
defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,
reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust
compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing
facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout
North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more
information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
Follow @onsemi
on Twitter.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered
trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand
and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks
or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company
references its website in this news release, information on the website
is not to be incorporated herein.
About Silicon Catalyst
Silicon Catalyst is the only incubator focused exclusively on solutions
in silicon, building a coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to
dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. With a
world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is
helping startups address challenges moving from idea to realization. The
incubator/accelerator supplies startups with facilities, a path to
funding, tools, networking and marketing acumen to successfully launch
their companies’ novel technology solutions. Silicon Catalyst was the
recipient of the prestigious 2015 ACE Award for Startup Company of the
Year. For more information, visit www.siliconcatalyst.com
