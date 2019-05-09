SVP Mamoon Rashid joins advisory board for leading provider of

high-performance analog, mixed-signal and RF electronics

PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON),

driving energy efficient innovations, is pleased to announce the

appointment of Mamoon Rashid, senior vice president of strategic

ventures at ON Semiconductor, to the advisory board of Alphacore Inc. a

high-performance leader in analog, mixed signal and RF electronic

design. The advisory board was chartered in 2018 to provide strategic

business guidance to help Alphacore continue its growth, landing it in

the Inc. 500 – Fastest Growing Companies in America last year.

“I am honored to join the Alphacore Advisory Board and look forward to

having the opportunity to provide the guidance and intellectual

resources needed to support ongoing development in the semiconductor

industry,” said Mr. Rashid. “This relationship supports ON

Semiconductor’s commitment to silicon innovation.”

Mamoon joined ON Semiconductor in 2004 and is currently responsible for

implementing inorganic strategic programs which include divestitures,

key technology partnerships, incubation and acquisitions. From January

2013 to September 2016, he served as President and Representative

Director of ON Semiconductor’s Japanese subsidiary Systems Solutions Co.

Ltd. Prior to joining ON Semiconductor, he held management positions at

Intersil Corporation in the linear analog area, as well as other leading

semiconductor companies.

“I am so pleased to have Mr. Rashid join the advisory board,” stated Dr.

Esko Mikkola, founder and CEO of Alphacore. “We look forward to working

closely with Mamoon, along with our existing members Jim Hogan and Pete

Rodriguez, as we capitalize on Alphacore’s success to date and plan for

our future growth in the market.”

“I have been advising Alphacore for over a year, and have observed the

team deliver innovative and extremely high-performance analog and

mixed-signal IP. The guidance and insight that Mamoon will provide

supports both companies’ goals in ongoing innovation in the

semiconductor industry,” said Pete Rodriguez, CEO of Silicon Catalyst.

ON Semiconductor’s strong commitment to silicon innovation includes its

participation as a Strategic Partner of Silicon Catalyst, an incubator

that has developed an advanced ecosystem for semiconductor startups.

About Alphacore

Alphacore is a leading provider of high-performance analog, mixed-signal

and RF electronics. Alphacore specializes in high-speed and

high-reliability products, including ADCs, PLLs, ultra-high-speed

imaging, and cybersecurity solutions. Alphacore delivers products and

performs services for dozens of industry, government and research

agencies. It has established partnerships with nine leading academic

institutions and is a significant research funder for Arizona State

University. Founded in 2012, Alphacore is headquartered in Tempe,

Arizona. Alphacore was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 500

fastest growing American companies in 2017.

Visit Alphacore at http://www.alphacoreinc.com/

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)

is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce

global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of

semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of

energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,

connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products

help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company

references its website in this news release, information on the website

is not to be incorporated herein.

About Silicon Catalyst

Silicon Catalyst is the only incubator focused exclusively on solutions

in silicon, building a coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to

dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. With a

world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is

helping startups address challenges moving from idea to realization. The

incubator/accelerator supplies startups with facilities, a path to

funding, tools, networking and marketing acumen to successfully launch

their companies’ novel technology solutions. Silicon Catalyst was the

recipient of the prestigious 2015 ACE Award for Startup Company of the

Year. For more information, visit www.siliconcatalyst.com

