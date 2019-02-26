Sonny Cave, founder of the ON Semiconductor law department, is
instrumental in driving an ethical culture and for his contributions to
today’s World’s Most Ethical Company® Announcement
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON),
driving energy efficient innovations, today announced its recognition by
Ethisphere as a four-time recipient as one of the World’s Most Ethical
Companies®. The compliance and ethics team, led by Sonny Cave, executive
vice president, chief compliance and ethics officer, chief risk officer,
general counsel and board secretary, whose team plays a vital role in
the recognition, was also recently honored as the 2019 Corporate Counsel
of the Year – Public Company at the Arizona Corporate Counsel Awards
(ACC Awards)
“I am humbled and grateful to be recognized by Ethisphere and at the ACC
Awards,” said Cave. “These recognitions highlight the vitality of an
ethical culture in an ever-changing modern world. Conducting business
operations ethically and responsibly is key to the long term success of
any organization. At ON Semiconductor, our culture and core values of
respect, integrity and initiative along with our roots in giving back to
the community through corporate social responsibility while recognizing
diversity and inclusion are the building blocks of our legal team. I am
proud of the way that our comprehensive programs strengthen our
foundation as a company and are extremely important to me as a
professional.”
“Many things will fluctuate in the business world such as business
priorities and the macroeconomic environment, but an organization’s and
leadership ethics must remain the constant and solid foundation,” said
Teresa Ressel, ON Semiconductor director and audit committee chair.
“Through Sonny’s leadership, ON Semiconductor has maintained this
unwavering foundation and is sought after for its best-in-class
practices. On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Sonny and the company
for its many achievements over the past year.”
Cave was previously recognized for the 2018 University of Colorado
Alumni Award for Distinguished Achievement as Corporate Counsel and by
Ethisphere Institute in their 2017 List of Attorneys Who Matter. He
currently holds an AV Preeminent® Martindale-Hubbell rating from his
peers, as he was deemed to have the highest ethical standards and
preeminent legal ability in his profession. In conjunction with his work
in the compliance and law department areas, Cave is a mentor to leaders
and sponsor of one of the company’s Diversity and Inclusion Groups,
whose commitment is to understand all generations in the workforce
through networking and service learning activities.
In addition to these recognitions of Cave, ON Semiconductor was
recognized in 2018 as a Fortune 500 company, was named as one of
Fortune’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies and was listed on the Dow Jones
Sustainability Index.
Sonny Cave Bio
Sonny is the founding general counsel and corporate secretary at ON
Semiconductor since the 1999 spin-out from Motorola Inc. He also holds
the titles of executive vice president, chief compliance and ethics
officer, chief risk officer and corporate secretary. His extensive legal
and business experience spans over 30 years, including seven years with
Motorola, where he was promoted to senior environmental, health and
safety counsel, and led a team of legal professionals supporting all of
Motorola’s worldwide operations. During Sonny’s last two years with
Motorola, he was an expatriate stationed in Geneva, Switzerland, where
he served as regulatory affairs director for Motorola’s Semiconductor
Components Group. His work during this time focused on expanding
business and operations into emerging markets such as China and Eastern
European countries.
During his 20-year tenure at ON Semiconductor, Sonny built the law
department from the ground up into a global team of legal and
intellectual property professionals with offices in Arizona, California
and Maine, as well as in China, Belgium, Japan, Singapore, South Korea
and Taiwan. Under Sonny’s leadership, ON Semiconductor revitalized its
corporate compliance and ethics program in 2004, using a model where
individual compliance and ethics liaisons are appointed at every
significant company site across the globe. These liaisons are at the
heart of the program, helping all employees to understand the company’s
core values and how they apply in day-to-day work and culture. More
recently, Sonny developed a comprehensive enterprise risk management
program under which global risk champions are appointed from every
business unit, operations and support functions. Sonny’s leadership in
these and other areas was instrumental in ON Semiconductor being
recognized by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company in 2016,
2017, 2018 and 2019.
