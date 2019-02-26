Sonny Cave, founder of the ON Semiconductor law department, is

instrumental in driving an ethical culture and for his contributions to

today’s World’s Most Ethical Company® Announcement

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON),

driving energy efficient innovations, today announced its recognition by

Ethisphere as a four-time recipient as one of the World’s Most Ethical

Companies®. The compliance and ethics team, led by Sonny Cave, executive

vice president, chief compliance and ethics officer, chief risk officer,

general counsel and board secretary, whose team plays a vital role in

the recognition, was also recently honored as the 2019 Corporate Counsel

of the Year – Public Company at the Arizona Corporate Counsel Awards

(ACC Awards)

“I am humbled and grateful to be recognized by Ethisphere and at the ACC

Awards,” said Cave. “These recognitions highlight the vitality of an

ethical culture in an ever-changing modern world.  Conducting business

operations ethically and responsibly is key to the long term success of

any organization.  At ON Semiconductor, our culture and core values of

respect, integrity and initiative along with our roots in giving back to

the community through corporate social responsibility while recognizing

diversity and inclusion are the building blocks of our legal team. I am

proud of the way that our comprehensive programs strengthen our

foundation as a company and are extremely important to me as a

professional.”

“Many things will fluctuate in the business world such as business

priorities and the macroeconomic environment, but an organization’s and

leadership ethics must remain the constant and solid foundation,” said

Teresa Ressel, ON Semiconductor director and audit committee chair.

“Through Sonny’s leadership, ON Semiconductor has maintained this

unwavering foundation and is sought after for its best-in-class

practices. On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Sonny and the company

for its many achievements over the past year.”

Cave was previously recognized for the 2018 University of Colorado

Alumni Award for Distinguished Achievement as Corporate Counsel and by

Ethisphere Institute in their 2017 List of Attorneys Who Matter. He

currently holds an AV Preeminent® Martindale-Hubbell rating from his

peers, as he was deemed to have the highest ethical standards and

preeminent legal ability in his profession. In conjunction with his work

in the compliance and law department areas, Cave is a mentor to leaders

and sponsor of one of the company’s Diversity and Inclusion Groups,

whose commitment is to understand all generations in the workforce

through networking and service learning activities.

In addition to these recognitions of Cave, ON Semiconductor was

recognized in 2018 as a Fortune 500 company, was named as one of

Fortune’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies and was listed on the Dow Jones

Sustainability Index.

Sonny Cave Bio

Sonny is the founding general counsel and corporate secretary at ON

Semiconductor since the 1999 spin-out from Motorola Inc. He also holds

the titles of executive vice president, chief compliance and ethics

officer, chief risk officer and corporate secretary. His extensive legal

and business experience spans over 30 years, including seven years with

Motorola, where he was promoted to senior environmental, health and

safety counsel, and led a team of legal professionals supporting all of

Motorola’s worldwide operations. During Sonny’s last two years with

Motorola, he was an expatriate stationed in Geneva, Switzerland, where

he served as regulatory affairs director for Motorola’s Semiconductor

Components Group. His work during this time focused on expanding

business and operations into emerging markets such as China and Eastern

European countries.

During his 20-year tenure at ON Semiconductor, Sonny built the law

department from the ground up into a global team of legal and

intellectual property professionals with offices in Arizona, California

and Maine, as well as in China, Belgium, Japan, Singapore, South Korea

and Taiwan. Under Sonny’s leadership, ON Semiconductor revitalized its

corporate compliance and ethics program in 2004, using a model where

individual compliance and ethics liaisons are appointed at every

significant company site across the globe. These liaisons are at the

heart of the program, helping all employees to understand the company’s

core values and how they apply in day-to-day work and culture. More

recently, Sonny developed a comprehensive enterprise risk management

program under which global risk champions are appointed from every

business unit, operations and support functions. Sonny’s leadership in

these and other areas was instrumental in ON Semiconductor being

recognized by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company in 2016,

2017, 2018 and 2019.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations,

empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a

leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a

comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog,

sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices.

The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design

challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company

references its Web site in this news release, such information on the

Web site is not to be incorporated herein.

Contacts

Kris Pugsley

Corporate Communications / Media Relations

ON

Semiconductor

(312) 909-0661

kris.pugsley@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and

Corporate Development

ON Semiconductor

(602) 244-3437

investor@onsemi.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles