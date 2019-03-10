Engineers can gain unprecedented access to power experts in all areas
of power management, conversion and control
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, is
pleased to announce it will be hosting the
2019 Americas Power Seminars, between April 22nd and May 2nd,
giving electronic design engineers in all disciplines access to ON
Semiconductor’s experts in power management, power conversion and power
supply design.
The seminars cater to all skill levels, from beginner to expert, and
represent the semiconductor industry’s premier event dedicated to
providing education and interaction on all aspects of power. With its
wide portfolio of solutions, supported by Strata
Developer Studio™, the most comprehensive evaluation environment
available to engineers today, the Power Seminars provide an essential
guide to the latest developments and fundamental principles of power
management.
The full list of dates and locations includes Seattle,
WA (April 22nd); San
Jose, CA (April 23rd); Minneapolis,
MN (Aril 25th); São
Paulo, Brazil (April 30th); and Mexico
City, Mexico (May 2nd).
Ali Husain, Sr. Manager, Corporate Strategy & Marketing, ON
Semiconductor, commented: “It’s a great honor to host the Americas Power
Seminars for 2019. There is a long history of excellence associated with
the event, and we look forward to continuing that legacy. We’ll have
many of ON Semiconductor’s power experts on hand to provide help,
guidance and consultation, and we’re sure we’ll be welcomed by large
numbers of knowledge-thirsty engineers at each of the five locations.”
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)
is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce
global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of
semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of
energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,
connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products
help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and
defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,
reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust
compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing
facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout
North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more
information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered
trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand
and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks
or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company
references its website in this news release, information on the website
is not to be incorporated herein.
