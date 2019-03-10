Engineers can gain unprecedented access to power experts in all areas

of power management, conversion and control

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, is

pleased to announce it will be hosting the

2019 Americas Power Seminars, between April 22nd and May 2nd,

giving electronic design engineers in all disciplines access to ON

Semiconductor’s experts in power management, power conversion and power

supply design.

The seminars cater to all skill levels, from beginner to expert, and

represent the semiconductor industry’s premier event dedicated to

providing education and interaction on all aspects of power. With its

wide portfolio of solutions, supported by Strata

Developer Studio™, the most comprehensive evaluation environment

available to engineers today, the Power Seminars provide an essential

guide to the latest developments and fundamental principles of power

management.

The full list of dates and locations includes Seattle,

WA (April 22nd); San

Jose, CA (April 23rd); Minneapolis,

MN (Aril 25th); São

Paulo, Brazil (April 30th); and Mexico

City, Mexico (May 2nd).

Ali Husain, Sr. Manager, Corporate Strategy & Marketing, ON

Semiconductor, commented: “It’s a great honor to host the Americas Power

Seminars for 2019. There is a long history of excellence associated with

the event, and we look forward to continuing that legacy. We’ll have

many of ON Semiconductor’s power experts on hand to provide help,

guidance and consultation, and we’re sure we’ll be welcomed by large

numbers of knowledge-thirsty engineers at each of the five locations.”

Additional resources & documents:

Landing page: (URL) www.onsemi.com/powerseminars

