ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving Platform

AutoX is the frontrunner of Level 4 driverless RoboTaxis in China, and its mission is to democratize autonomy and provide universal access to the transportation of people and goods. It was founded in 2016 by Dr. Jianxiong Xiao (a.k.a. Professor X), a self-driving technologist from MIT and Princeton University. The company’s self-driving platform is known to be capable of handling the most challenging and dynamic traffic scenarios in urban cities around the world. AutoX is the first and currently only company in China operating a fully driverless RoboTaxi service on public roads without safety drivers. AutoX is also the second company to obtain California DMV’s completely driverless RoboTaxi permit. In China, AutoX has deployed hundreds of RoboTaxis in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Wuhan, and many other cities. In January 2021, AutoX launched the world’s second and China’s first fully driverless RoboTaxi service that is open to the public. Headquartered in Shenzhen, AutoX has eight offices and five R&D centers globally.