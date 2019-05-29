Initiative focuses on ten principles in the areas of human rights,

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON),

driving energy efficient innovations, announced today they have joined

the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate

responsibility initiative with over 9,000 business and non-business

participants in 135 countries.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact guides and supports the global

business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible

corporate practices. The framework focuses on ten principles in the

areas of human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption. Under

the UN Global Compact, companies work together with UN agencies, labor

groups and society to lead a new era of sustainability. By bringing

committed companies together with relevant experts and stakeholders, the

UN Global Compact provides a collaborative space to generate and

implement advanced corporate sustainability practice.

“We are very pleased to join a community of companies and stakeholders

who are equally committed to corporate stewardship,” said Keenan Evans,

senior vice president, quality, environment, health and safety,

corporate social responsibility. “We look forward to continuing to embed

these principles across the business and

leveraging our industry-leading position to achieve sustainable

excellence.”

Additionally, ON Semiconductor also has introduced its standalone ON

Semiconductor Human Rights Policy. The policy formalized the company’s

commitment to preserving and promoting the fundamental rights of others

and applies to all ON Semiconductor employees, joint ventures, major

suppliers, select service providers and contractors, and products and

services.

“Although our commitment to human rights is a part of our membership to

the Responsible Business Alliance, our participation in the UN Global

Compact and standalone human rights policy underscore this commitment to

our employees and stakeholders,” said Theresa Haywood-McCarley, senior

director, global quality systems and corporate social responsibility.

“Our goal is to be a good corporate citizen in the communities where we

do business. It also notifies our customers and sets expectations for

our suppliers that we are serious about this commitment.”

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations,

empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a

leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a

comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog,

sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices.

The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design

challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company

references its Web site in this news release, such information on the

Web site is not to be incorporated herein.

