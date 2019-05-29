Initiative focuses on ten principles in the areas of human rights,
labor, the environment and anti-corruption to advance corporate
sustainability
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON),
driving energy efficient innovations, announced today they have joined
the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate
responsibility initiative with over 9,000 business and non-business
participants in 135 countries.
Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact guides and supports the global
business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible
corporate practices. The framework focuses on ten principles in the
areas of human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption. Under
the UN Global Compact, companies work together with UN agencies, labor
groups and society to lead a new era of sustainability. By bringing
committed companies together with relevant experts and stakeholders, the
UN Global Compact provides a collaborative space to generate and
implement advanced corporate sustainability practice.
“We are very pleased to join a community of companies and stakeholders
who are equally committed to corporate stewardship,” said Keenan Evans,
senior vice president, quality, environment, health and safety,
corporate social responsibility. “We look forward to continuing to embed
these principles across the business and
leveraging our industry-leading position to achieve sustainable
excellence.”
Additionally, ON Semiconductor also has introduced its standalone ON
Semiconductor Human Rights Policy. The policy formalized the company’s
commitment to preserving and promoting the fundamental rights of others
and applies to all ON Semiconductor employees, joint ventures, major
suppliers, select service providers and contractors, and products and
services.
“Although our commitment to human rights is a part of our membership to
the Responsible Business Alliance, our participation in the UN Global
Compact and standalone human rights policy underscore this commitment to
our employees and stakeholders,” said Theresa Haywood-McCarley, senior
director, global quality systems and corporate social responsibility.
“Our goal is to be a good corporate citizen in the communities where we
do business. It also notifies our customers and sets expectations for
our suppliers that we are serious about this commitment.”
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations,
empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a
leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a
comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog,
sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices.
The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design
challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and
defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,
reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust
compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing
facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout
North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more
information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
