Recognition honors those companies who recognize their critical role
to influence and drive positive change in the business community and
societies around the world.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON),
driving energy efficient innovations, today announces that it has been
recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and
advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2019
World’s Most Ethical Companies.
“Ethics is a top-down and a bottoms-up process at ON Semiconductor.
Every team member is empowered and encouraged to talk about ethics and
share their experiences,” said Keith Jackson, ON Semiconductor president
and chief executive officer. “This award is a testament to our
employees’ dedication to maintaining a strong culture of compliance and
ethics, which results in trust from customers and partners who count on
us to be honest and equitable. The focus on our ethical practices and
our core values of respect, integrity and initiative, allows us to
differentiate ourselves within the semiconductor industry.”
In 2019, 128 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 50
industries. The thirteenth class of honorees profoundly illustrates how
companies continue to be the driving force for improving communities,
building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering corporate
cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.
“We are proud to once again be recognized as a leader in advancing
ethical business practices – and for the value that distinction brings
to all of our stakeholders,” said Alan Campbell, ON Semiconductor chair
of the board. “We know that ethical practices are critical to long-term
success in today’s markets and this four-time designation is a true
testament to the strength of our core values and dedication to our
ethical foundation.”
ON Semiconductor has been recognized for four consecutive years and is
one of only three honorees in the Semiconductors industry category,
underscoring its commitment to leading with integrity and prioritizing
ethical business practices. In addition to this, ON Semiconductor was
recognized in 2018 as a Fortune 500 company, was named as one of
Fortune’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies, and was listed on the Dow Jones
Sustainability Index.
ON Semiconductor attributes this prestigious recognition to its
longstanding and active pursuit of the total alignment of all business
objectives with exercising the utmost care and commitment to ethical
stewardship, across the entire organization of more than 34,000
employees in 31 countries. Starting with the CEO and the chief
compliance and ethics officer, spanning to the executive leadership team
and to every employee, the principles of compliance, ethics and
corporate social responsibility are role-modeled from the top and
instilled in each employee, in accordance with ON Semiconductor’s core
values of respect, integrity and initiative. A strong foundation in
compliance and ethics stemming from the company’s board of directors
that is echoed throughout an organization, results in trust from
customers and partners, who count on the company to be honest and
equitable regardless of macroeconomic factors.
“Today, employees, investors and stakeholders are putting their greatest
trust in companies to take leadership on societal issues. Companies that
take the long view with a purpose-based strategy are proven to not only
outperform but last,” said Ethisphere’s chief executive officer, Timothy
Erblich. “I congratulate everyone at ON Semiconductor for earning this
recognition.”
Ethics & Performance
Ethisphere’s annual practice of
tracking how the stock prices of publicly traded honorees compare to the
Large Cap Index found that listed 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies
outperformed the large cap sector over five years by 14.4 percent and
over three years by 10.5 percent.
Methodology & Scoring
The World's Most Ethical Companies
assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics
Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way
to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and
standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive
sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all
aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and
ethics.
Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance
program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate
citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and
leadership and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate
in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with
valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.
Honorees
The full list of the 2019 World's Most Ethical
Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
Best
practices and insights from the 2019 honorees will be released in a
report and webcast in March and April of this year. Sign
up to receive the report.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is
driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce
global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of
semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of
energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,
connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products
help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and
defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,
reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust
compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing
facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout
North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more
information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered
trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand
and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks
or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company
references its website in this news release, information on the website
is not to be incorporated herein.
About the Ethisphere Institute
The Ethisphere® Institute is
the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical
business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and
business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and
defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help
companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture.
Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical
Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry
experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More
information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.
