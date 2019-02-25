Recognition honors those companies who recognize their critical role

to influence and drive positive change in the business community and

societies around the world.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON),

driving energy efficient innovations, today announces that it has been

recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and

advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2019

World’s Most Ethical Companies.

“Ethics is a top-down and a bottoms-up process at ON Semiconductor.

Every team member is empowered and encouraged to talk about ethics and

share their experiences,” said Keith Jackson, ON Semiconductor president

and chief executive officer. “This award is a testament to our

employees’ dedication to maintaining a strong culture of compliance and

ethics, which results in trust from customers and partners who count on

us to be honest and equitable. The focus on our ethical practices and

our core values of respect, integrity and initiative, allows us to

differentiate ourselves within the semiconductor industry.”

In 2019, 128 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 50

industries. The thirteenth class of honorees profoundly illustrates how

companies continue to be the driving force for improving communities,

building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering corporate

cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.

“We are proud to once again be recognized as a leader in advancing

ethical business practices – and for the value that distinction brings

to all of our stakeholders,” said Alan Campbell, ON Semiconductor chair

of the board. “We know that ethical practices are critical to long-term

success in today’s markets and this four-time designation is a true

testament to the strength of our core values and dedication to our

ethical foundation.”

ON Semiconductor has been recognized for four consecutive years and is

one of only three honorees in the Semiconductors industry category,

underscoring its commitment to leading with integrity and prioritizing

ethical business practices. In addition to this, ON Semiconductor was

recognized in 2018 as a Fortune 500 company, was named as one of

Fortune’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies, and was listed on the Dow Jones

Sustainability Index.

ON Semiconductor attributes this prestigious recognition to its

longstanding and active pursuit of the total alignment of all business

objectives with exercising the utmost care and commitment to ethical

stewardship, across the entire organization of more than 34,000

employees in 31 countries. Starting with the CEO and the chief

compliance and ethics officer, spanning to the executive leadership team

and to every employee, the principles of compliance, ethics and

corporate social responsibility are role-modeled from the top and

instilled in each employee, in accordance with ON Semiconductor’s core

values of respect, integrity and initiative. A strong foundation in

compliance and ethics stemming from the company’s board of directors

that is echoed throughout an organization, results in trust from

customers and partners, who count on the company to be honest and

equitable regardless of macroeconomic factors.

“Today, employees, investors and stakeholders are putting their greatest

trust in companies to take leadership on societal issues. Companies that

take the long view with a purpose-based strategy are proven to not only

outperform but last,” said Ethisphere’s chief executive officer, Timothy

Erblich. “I congratulate everyone at ON Semiconductor for earning this

recognition.”

Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere’s annual practice of

tracking how the stock prices of publicly traded honorees compare to the

Large Cap Index found that listed 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies

outperformed the large cap sector over five years by 14.4 percent and

over three years by 10.5 percent.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies

assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics

Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way

to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and

standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive

sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all

aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and

ethics.

Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance

program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate

citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and

leadership and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate

in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with

valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.

Honorees

The full list of the 2019 World's Most Ethical

Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Best

practices and insights from the 2019 honorees will be released in a

report and webcast in March and April of this year. Sign

up to receive the report.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is

driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce

global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of

semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of

energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,

connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products

help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company

references its website in this news release, information on the website

is not to be incorporated herein.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is

the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical

business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and

business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and

defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help

companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture.

Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical

Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry

experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More

information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

Contacts

Kris Pugsley

Corporate Communications / Media Relations

ON

Semiconductor

(312) 909-0661

kris.pugsley@onsemi.com

Parag

Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate

Development

ON Semiconductor

(602) 244-3437

investor@onsemi.com

Clea

Nabozny

+1 (480) 397-2658

clea.nabozny@ethisphere.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles