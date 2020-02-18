ON Semiconductor Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for Third Consecutive Year

Company climbs the sustainability list and ranks No. 15 out of 100 companies recognized in the U.S.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, today announced its third consecutive recognition on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies List, moving up from No. 59 in 2019 to No. 15 this year.
“We are delighted to be recognized and named as one of the most sustainable companies for a third year by Barron’s,” said Jean Chong, vice president, ethics and corporate social responsibility at ON Semiconductor. “This recognition and movement on the list is a further testament to the incredible work we are doing as an organization, and the commitment we have to making the world a greener and safer environment. This commitment starts from product development to how we conduct business as an organization. It is rooted in every aspect of how we operate.”
ON Semiconductor is committed to energy efficiency by keeping sustainability at the forefront of its operations. From innovative technologies to its manufacturing processes, the company’s approach to environmental sustainability is guided by its environmental occupational health and safety policy. The company is passionate about making the world a greener place and has several long standing programs in place. At the corporate office, roughly nine tons of pollution are prevented annually through a vanpool program. Further, through a compressor and vacuum system at the manufacturing site in Cebu, Philippines, the company has conserved 35,000 kilowatt hours of energy, equating to approximately $77,000 USD in savings. Since 2016, the company’s normalized water consumption has decreased by 17.3 percent at its wafer fabrication operations and 10.5 percent at its assembly and test operations.
In addition to Barron’s, ON Semiconductor is also recognized on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2020 list and has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® four years in a row for its sustainability efforts.
To determine the Barron’s list, Calvert Research and Management started with the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value, then ranked each by how they performed for five key constituencies including, shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet. More specifically, Calvert looked at more than 230 performance indicators that address ESG issues, such as workplace diversity, data security and greenhouse-gas emissions.
Click here to view the company’s most recent Corporate Social Responsibility Report. For a full list of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies List, visit their website.
