ON Semiconductor Named to Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has been included on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI). ON Semiconductor was included in this year’s index for scoring above the global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars of female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.
The company is one of 325 companies across 50 industries included in the 2020 GEI. Companies range from a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail.
“It is an honor to be leading a company that continuously strives for gender equality in such a competitive marketplace and in the world that we live in today,” said Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “As the company celebrates its 20 year IPO anniversary, this recognition is not just a goal that we achieved, but rather a milestone on our company’s journey.”
“At ON Semiconductor we work every day to embed diversity and inclusion in all levels of our organization,” said Alicia Scott, director, diversity & inclusion and talent management of ON Semiconductor. “Being acknowledged on a global scale for our company’s work on gender equality is a privilege and a reminder to our customers, stockholders, communities and most importantly, our employees, that we walk-the-talk when it comes to diversity and inclusion.”
Launched in 2016, the GEI, formerly called the Bloomberg Financial Services Gender-Equality Index, tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.
"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."
ON Semiconductor has long remained committed to diversity and inclusion, recognizing that our company is at its strongest when it effectively draws upon the wide variety of experiences, knowledge, culture, customers and backgrounds from all employees. Our company celebrates these differences and promotes an inclusive environment for more than 35,000 employees in more than 160 global locations
To read more about ON Semiconductor’s Diversity and Inclusion Initiative, read our Corporate Social Responsibility report.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
Follow @onsemi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/onsemi
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, such information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.
Contacts
Sarah Rockey
Corporate/Media Communications
ON Semiconductor
(602) 244-5910
Parag Agarwal
Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ON Semiconductor
(602) 244-3437