Distribution Partners Contributed to Company’s Q3 Milestone, $1B in

Distribution Resales

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON),

driving energy efficient innovations, today announced its top

distribution partners for 2018. These awards honor the distributor in

each region that led overall channel sales, grew market share, captured

increased sales of products and scored highly on overall process

excellence in an evolving semiconductor market.

The top 2018 distribution partners are:

ON Semiconductor is an industry leader in leveraging partnerships in the

global distribution channel. Approximately 60 percent of the company’s

business results from distribution sales, and distribution remains the

fastest channel to market. Over the past few years, ON Semiconductor has

grown distribution sales, which has attributed to over half of the

company’s revenue dating back to 2015.

“Distribution sales accounted for approximately 60 percent of ON

Semiconductor’s 2018 annual revenues,” said Jeff Thomson, vice president

of global channel sales for ON Semiconductor. “The support of our

worldwide distribution partners is fundamental to the success of our

company’s ongoing plans to increase market penetration and continue

revenue growth at a faster pace than the industry. The collaborative

relationships and progressive sales programs we foster with our channel

partners are an integral part of comprehensive solution selling. As

advocates of these goals, each of the 2018 distribution partner award

winners successfully grew product sales, generated significant new

business, and effectively supported both our customers’ needs and our

company initiatives for operational excellence. We thank our outstanding

channel partners for their valuable contributions throughout 2018 and

look forward to continued success in the coming year.”

In the third quarter of 2018, ON Semiconductor announced a monumental

milestone in the company’s history by reaching over $1 billion in

distribution resales. ON Semiconductor distribution partners, and this

year’s honorees, have been instrumental to this tremendous milestone. In

addition to this accomplishment, ON Semiconductor was recognized in 2018

as a Fortune 500 company, was named as one of Fortune’s 100 Fastest

Growing Companies, was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and

received recognition from Ethisphere for the fourth year in a row as one

of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations,

empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a

leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a

comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog,

sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices.

The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design

challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company

references its website in this news release, information on the website

is not to be incorporated herein.

Contacts

Kris Pugsley

Corporate Communications / Media Relations

ON

Semiconductor

(312) 909-0661

kris.pugsley@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and

Corporate Development

ON Semiconductor

(602) 244-3437

parag.agarwal@onsemi.com

