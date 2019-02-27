Distribution Partners Contributed to Company’s Q3 Milestone, $1B in
Distribution Resales
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON),
driving energy efficient innovations, today announced its top
distribution partners for 2018. These awards honor the distributor in
each region that led overall channel sales, grew market share, captured
increased sales of products and scored highly on overall process
excellence in an evolving semiconductor market.
The top 2018 distribution partners are:
Americas: Future
Electronics
APAC: WPI
EMEA: Avnet/Silica
Japan: OS
Electronics
Global High Service Distributor: Mouser
Electronics
Global Distributor: Avnet
ON Semiconductor is an industry leader in leveraging partnerships in the
global distribution channel. Approximately 60 percent of the company’s
business results from distribution sales, and distribution remains the
fastest channel to market. Over the past few years, ON Semiconductor has
grown distribution sales, which has attributed to over half of the
company’s revenue dating back to 2015.
“Distribution sales accounted for approximately 60 percent of ON
Semiconductor’s 2018 annual revenues,” said Jeff Thomson, vice president
of global channel sales for ON Semiconductor. “The support of our
worldwide distribution partners is fundamental to the success of our
company’s ongoing plans to increase market penetration and continue
revenue growth at a faster pace than the industry. The collaborative
relationships and progressive sales programs we foster with our channel
partners are an integral part of comprehensive solution selling. As
advocates of these goals, each of the 2018 distribution partner award
winners successfully grew product sales, generated significant new
business, and effectively supported both our customers’ needs and our
company initiatives for operational excellence. We thank our outstanding
channel partners for their valuable contributions throughout 2018 and
look forward to continued success in the coming year.”
In the third quarter of 2018, ON Semiconductor announced a monumental
milestone in the company’s history by reaching over $1 billion in
distribution resales. ON Semiconductor distribution partners, and this
year’s honorees, have been instrumental to this tremendous milestone. In
addition to this accomplishment, ON Semiconductor was recognized in 2018
as a Fortune 500 company, was named as one of Fortune’s 100 Fastest
Growing Companies, was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and
received recognition from Ethisphere for the fourth year in a row as one
of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations,
empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a
leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a
comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog,
sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices.
The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design
challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and
defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,
reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust
compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing
facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout
North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more
information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
Follow @onsemi
on Twitter.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered
trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand
and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks
or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company
references its website in this news release, information on the website
is not to be incorporated herein.
Contacts
Kris Pugsley
Corporate Communications / Media Relations
ON
Semiconductor
(312) 909-0661
Parag Agarwal
Vice President Investor Relations and
Corporate Development
ON Semiconductor
(602) 244-3437