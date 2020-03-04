ON Semiconductor Names 2019 Distribution Partner Award Winners

Distribution partners contributed to 60 percent of company’s annual revenues
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, today announced its top distribution partners for 2019. These awards honor the distributor in each region that led channel sales, grew market share, captured increased sales of products and scored highly on overall process excellence in an evolving semiconductor market.
The top 2019 distribution partners are:
Americas: Avnet EM
APAC: Macnica
EMEA: Avnet Silica
Japan: Ryosan
Global High Service Distributor: Digi-Key Electronics
Global Distributor: Avnet EM
ON Semiconductor is an industry leader in leveraging partnerships in the global distribution channel. Approximately 60 percent of the company’s business results from distribution sales, and distribution remains the fastest channel to market. Over the past few years, ON Semiconductor has continued to grow distribution sales, most notably when the company reached $1 billion in distribution resales in Q3 2018.
“At the end of 2019, we reported that distribution sales accounted for more than half of ON Semiconductor’s 2019 annual revenues,” said Jeff Thomson, senior vice president of global channel sales for ON Semiconductor. “On behalf of the organization, I want to thank our excellent channel partners for their contributions in 2019. Each of these winners successfully grew product sales, generated significant new business and effectively supported customer needs while keeping our company initiatives for operational excellence at the forefront. The support of our worldwide distribution partners is essential as we continue to increase market penetration, revenue growth and achieve overall success of the company.”
A strong foundation in compliance and ethics results in trust from customers and partners, who count on the company to be honest and equitable regardless of macroeconomic factors. ON Semiconductor is committed to maintaining a strong culture of compliance and ethics, which was further testified when the company was recognized for the fifth time as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere.
To learn more about our sales and distribution support, visit the website for more information. For more about the company’s commitment to compliance and ethics, read the most recent CSR report.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
Follow @onsemi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/onsemi
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, such information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.
Contacts
Sarah Rockey
Corporate/Media Communications
ON Semiconductor
(602) 244-5910
Parag Agarwal
Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ON Semiconductor
(602) 244-3437