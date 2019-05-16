Company listed for second year in a row

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON),

driving energy efficient innovations, today announced that it has been

named to the Fortune 500 list of America’s largest companies by revenue

for the second year in a row; moving up seven positions from last year.

ON Semiconductor is a premier supplier of high performance silicon

solutions for energy efficient electronics. The company’s broad

portfolio of power and signal management, logic, discrete and custom

devices helps customers efficiently solve their design challenges in

automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, LED

lighting, medical, military/aerospace and power applications.

“Being recognized on the FORTUNE 500 for the second year in a row is a

testament to our entire global team and the partnerships we have

cultivated with customers and suppliers around the world,” said Keith

Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “We continue to invest

in our infrastructure, scale, technology, and talent. All of these

investments are yielding strong results as evidenced by our momentum and

by increasing customer selection of ON Semiconductor solutions for the

full ecosystem.”

“Another record-setting year was delivered by ON Semiconductor in 2018,”

said Bernard Gutmann, executive vice president and CFO. “The industry

faced challenging macroeconomic conditions, yet we delivered record

revenue and free cash flow. Our growth drivers remain intact, and we are

well-positioned to continue to outperform the industry. Customer

interest in our comprehensive portfolio continues to be very strong,

with evidence of positive revenue synergies.”

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona (USA), the company has over 160

locations in North America, Europe and Asia and a global employee count

of more than 36,000. This global presence combined with the depth and

breadth of its portfolio of over 86,000 products and an extensive

intellectual property portfolio enables the company to be agile and

competitive in an ever changing market.

In addition to this accomplishment, ON Semiconductor was recognized in

2018 as one of Fortune’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies, one of Wall

Street Journal’s Management Top 250, was listed on the Dow Jones

Sustainability Index and was recently recognized by Ethisphere as one of

the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the fourth year in a row.

For the FORTUNE 500, companies are ranked by total revenues for their

respective fiscal years. For more information about the list, please

visit http://fortune.com/500.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)

is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce

global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of

semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of

energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,

connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products

help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company

references its website in this news release, information on the website

is not to be incorporated herein.

Contacts

Sarah Rockey

Public Relations

ON Semiconductor

+1 (602)

244-5910

sarah.rockey@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate

Development

ON Semiconductor

+1 (602) 244-3437

parag.agarwal@onsemi.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles