Company listed for second year in a row
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON),
driving energy efficient innovations, today announced that it has been
named to the Fortune 500 list of America’s largest companies by revenue
for the second year in a row; moving up seven positions from last year.
ON Semiconductor is a premier supplier of high performance silicon
solutions for energy efficient electronics. The company’s broad
portfolio of power and signal management, logic, discrete and custom
devices helps customers efficiently solve their design challenges in
automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, LED
lighting, medical, military/aerospace and power applications.
“Being recognized on the FORTUNE 500 for the second year in a row is a
testament to our entire global team and the partnerships we have
cultivated with customers and suppliers around the world,” said Keith
Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “We continue to invest
in our infrastructure, scale, technology, and talent. All of these
investments are yielding strong results as evidenced by our momentum and
by increasing customer selection of ON Semiconductor solutions for the
full ecosystem.”
“Another record-setting year was delivered by ON Semiconductor in 2018,”
said Bernard Gutmann, executive vice president and CFO. “The industry
faced challenging macroeconomic conditions, yet we delivered record
revenue and free cash flow. Our growth drivers remain intact, and we are
well-positioned to continue to outperform the industry. Customer
interest in our comprehensive portfolio continues to be very strong,
with evidence of positive revenue synergies.”
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona (USA), the company has over 160
locations in North America, Europe and Asia and a global employee count
of more than 36,000. This global presence combined with the depth and
breadth of its portfolio of over 86,000 products and an extensive
intellectual property portfolio enables the company to be agile and
competitive in an ever changing market.
In addition to this accomplishment, ON Semiconductor was recognized in
2018 as one of Fortune’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies, one of Wall
Street Journal’s Management Top 250, was listed on the Dow Jones
Sustainability Index and was recently recognized by Ethisphere as one of
the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the fourth year in a row.
For the FORTUNE 500, companies are ranked by total revenues for their
respective fiscal years. For more information about the list, please
visit http://fortune.com/500.
