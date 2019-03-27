New operations site focuses on advancing innovations for industrial,

consumer, computing and automotive market segments

ROZNOV POD RADHOSTEM, Czech Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON),

driving energy efficient innovations, today announces a very important

step in the evolution of the company. ON Semiconductor has completed the

first of at least two expansions of our facility in Rožnov pod

Radhoštěm, Czech Republic. Over the past two years, the company has

invested roughly 130 million dollars in site expansion projects to

expand capacity, enhance its research and development footprint and

better address environment protection objectives. As the expansion still

continues the company will invest further 70 million USD by the end of

this year. Roznov pod Radhostem currently employs over 2,000

individuals, many of them technically qualified staff with more than 700

employees hired in 2017-2018 alone. The expertise of the technical

talent in Roznov pod Radhostem spans almost 70 years.

“In order to continue the advanced pace and sophistication synonymous

with technology, it was a priority to invest in the ON Semiconductor

Roznov facility,” said Keith Jackson, president and CEO at ON

Semiconductor. “Sustained and well-targeted investment helps to support

not just product demand, but also the development of employees who are

key to, and the driving force behind the company’s success.

The site has state-of-the-art six and eight-inch fabs and silicon wafer

manufacturing capabilities and produces devices to serve advanced power

related applications in end markets such as computing, consumer,

industrial, automotive and portable devices. These expansion projects at

the site were important in satisfying the growing demand for the

company’s devices from established as well as newer markets such as

renewable energy.

“ON Semiconductor has been established in Roznov since the existence of

the company and is proud to have brought improvement and prosperity to

such an historical industrial area,” said Ales Cab, Roznov operations

manager at ON Semiconductor. “”By strategically investing in all areas

of the site we were able to increase manufacturing capacity into the

existing building thus preserving the surrounding landscape.”

ON Semiconductor has a long and storied history in Roznov pod Radhostem,

Czech Republic. It is the largest employer in the region and also

includes a location in Brno, Czech Republic. ON Semiconductor in the

Czech Republic was established in 2003 by merger of TESLA SEZAM

(production of semiconductor chips) and TEROSIL (production of silicon).

The two companies were the successor organizations of the former

state-owned company TESLA, whose current semiconductor manufacturing

tradition continues. The design center was established in 1994 and

operates on the same campus with the manufacturing operations.

Contacts

Sarah Rockey

Corporate Communications / Media Relations

ON

Semiconductor

(602) 244-5910

sarah.rockey@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and

Corporate Development

ON Semiconductor

(602) 244-3437

investor@onsemi.com

Lenka Stralkova

Eastern Europe Relations

ON

Semiconductor

+42.06.06731834

lenka.stralkova@onsemi.com

