ON Semiconductor Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

ON Semiconductor continues to encourage ethical, sustainable and responsible business practices across its global footprint
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has today released its seventh annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report highlights key initiatives that are driving the company towards its goals in ethics, sustainability and responsibility, which in turn is positively influencing and impacting its surrounding communities. These key initiatives are a result of the company’s culture and core values, which remain unwavering since its public offering over 20 years ago – respect, integrity and initiative.
“In 2019, the organization hit many milestones in the area of CSR and ethics, all while remaining a leader of energy efficient semiconductors that help make the world greener, safer and connected,” said Jean Chong, vice president of ethics and corporate social responsibility at ON Semiconductor. “The results of our sustainable investments have allowed us to improve our competitive position and create a relationship of mutual trust and respect between the company and the local communities in which we operate.”
The organization’s CSR efforts focus on continually improving how it operates, whether it be related to business, governance and ethics, people, environment or communities. By keeping these principles at the forefront of its operations, ON Semiconductor has been able to achieve the following:
Sustainability Project Savings: In 2019, the company saved more than $10.8 million USD through sustainability projects across energy conservation, water conservation, chemical waste reduction, material optimization and recycling efforts. With an in-house team dedicated to sustainability excellence, ON Semiconductor has achieved marked successes within the company’s conservation programs, all of which are vital to the success of our semiconductor device manufacturing business.
Reclaim and Recycle: In 2019, approximately 910,000 kilograms of scrap materials and 1,376 kilograms of precious metals from its worldwide manufacturing facilities were processed, sorted and sold for reuse. The reclamation of these materials recouped more than $22 million USD.
Community Support: In 2019, the ON Semiconductor Foundation was formed as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to further align the company’s corporate giving and employee volunteer programs to its purpose, brand and culture. It also focuses on external exposure of its giving programs towards communities where employees work and where it does business. Since the inception of the global corporate giving program in 2016, almost $5 million have been funded. In 2019, ON Semiconductor invested over $2 million USD to support its communities worldwide in the areas of STEAM education, health, human services, disaster relief and environment.
Diversity and Inclusion: In 2020, ON Semiconductor ranked #1 Fortune 500 high tech / semiconductor company for gender diversity. ON Semiconductor has long remained committed to diversity and inclusion, recognizing that the company is at its strongest when it effectively draws upon the wide variety of experiences, knowledge, culture and backgrounds of its employees. The company continues to meet or beat its diversity metrics in the areas of policies and practices, development and training, talent and succession pipeline, communication and awareness, and measure success, since established in 2018.
“I am proud of our award-winning CSR and ethics initiatives and the everyday actions our employees take to enhance our global communities to create a better world for our future leaders,” said Keith Jackson, president and chief executive officer at ON Semiconductor. “As we continue to grow, we are committed to supporting our company’s ethical framework, operating a responsible company and continuing to advance our position within the CSR and ethics realm.”
ON Semiconductor places high importance and value in being ethical, sustainably responsible and community-centered with plans to continuously evolve its CSR efforts. The company has seen the fruits of its labor to be a CSR leader within its industry winning World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere five years in a row, as well as being named Barron’s 100 “Most Sustainable Companies” in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Further, this year the company was also recognized as Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies, while also advancing its position on Fortune’s Fastest-Growing Companies list.
To learn more about ON Semiconductor and its CSR initiatives, read the 2019 CSR Report.
