ON Semiconductor Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Annual Results

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the fiscal year 2020 with the following highlights:



  • Fourth Quarter revenue of $1,446.3 million, up three percent year-over-year


  • Fourth Quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.21 as compared to $0.14 in the quarter a year ago


  • Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.35, as compared to $0.30 in the quarter a year ago


  • Record automotive revenue of $491 million in the fourth quarter


  • Annual 2020 operating cash flow increased to $884.3 million from $694.7 million in 2019 on a 5 percent lower revenue


  • Annual 2020 free cash flow increased to $500.7 million, from $160.1 million in 2019

“In the fourth quarter, we saw strong improvement in business trends driven by broad-based improvement in global macroeconomic environment, lean inventories, and a steep recovery in the automotive end-market, in which we continue to see our content growth exceed the overall automotive market growth. Based on current demand trends and the global macroeconomic outlook, we expect to continue to see above seasonal demand trends in the near term,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor.

“ON Semiconductor has tremendous potential, and I am excited about the opportunities we have to unlock that potential and create value for our shareholders, customers, and employees. The company has outstanding assets, targeting the fastest growing semiconductor end-markets with solid margin potential. As we reposition the company, we aim to realign capital allocation and investments in the business with our strategic intent of driving strong revenue growth, structural margin expansion, and free cash flow generation.”


Fourth Quarter Results (GAAP)



(in millions, except per share data)



4Q 2020



4Q 2019



Year-Over-
Year Change



3Q 2020



Sequential
Change



Revenue



$1,446.3



$1,401.8



3



%



$1,317.3



10



%



Gross Profit



$497.6



$485.7



2



%



$441.2



13



%



Operating Income



$168.0



$138.9



21



%



$119.0



41



%



Net Income Attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation



$89.0



$56.5



58



%



$160.6



(45)



%



Diluted Earnings Per Share



$0.21



$0.14



50



%



$0.38



(45)



%



Diluted Shares Outstanding



431.6



418.2



3



%



418.3



3



%



Fourth Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)



(in millions, except per share data)



 



4Q 2020



4Q 2019



Year-Over-
Year Change



3Q 2020



Sequential
Change



Revenue



$1,446.3



$1,401.8



3



%



$1,317.3



10



%



Gross Profit



$497.6



$485.7



2



%



$441.2



13



%



Operating Income



$205.2



$172.1



19



%



$157.6



30



%



Net Income Attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation



$147.1



$124.3



18



%



$111.8



32



%



Diluted Earnings Per Share



$0.35



$0.30



17



%



$0.27



30



%



Diluted Shares Outstanding



416.8



413.1



1



%



412.6



1



%



Fourth Quarter Key Cash Flow Items



(in millions)



4Q 2020



4Q 2019



Year-Over-
Year Change



3Q 2020



Sequential
Change



Cash Taxes, net of indemnification



$22.6



$16.7



35



%



$14.4



57



%



Operating Cash Flow



$400.4



$91.7



337



%



$163.4



145



%



Free Cash Flow



$284.0



($20.7)



1,472



%



$101.8



179



%


FIRST QUARTER 2021 OUTLOOK

Based on product booking trends, backlog levels, and estimated turns levels, the Company anticipates that first quarter of 2021 revenue will be approximately $1,410 to $1,510 million.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for first quarter 2021 is expected to be between 34.1 percent and 36.1 percent.

The outlook for the first quarter of 2021 includes anticipated stock-based compensation expense of approximately $15 to $17 million. Net cash paid for income taxes is expected to be $18 to $24 million.

The following table outlines ON Semiconductor's projected first quarter of 2021 GAAP and non-GAAP outlook.


 



 



 



 



 



Total ON Semiconductor

GAAP



Special

Items ***



Total ON Semiconductor

Non-GAAP****



Revenue



$1,410 to $1,510 million



 



$1,410 to $1,510 million



Gross Margin



34.1% to 36.1%



 



34.1% to 36.1%



Operating Expenses



$345 to $363 million



$32 to $36 million



$313 to $327 million



Other Income and Expense (including interest expense), net



$34 to $37 million



$4 to $5 million



$30 to $32 million



Diluted Share Count **



438 to 439 million



7 to 8 million



431 million



*



Convertible Notes, Non-cash Interest Expense is calculated pursuant to FASB’s Accounting Standards Codification Topic 470: Debt.



 



 



**



Diluted shares outstanding can vary as a result of, among other things, the actual exercise of options or vesting of restricted stock units, the incremental dilutive shares from the Company's convertible senior subordinated notes, and the repurchase or the issuance of stock or convertible notes or the sale of treasury shares. In periods in which the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds $25.96, the non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding and non-GAAP net income per share include the impact of the Company’s warrants issued concurrently with our 1.00% convertible notes. In periods when the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds $20.72, the non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding and non-GAAP net income per share include the impact of the Company’s hedge transactions issued concurrently with the 1.625% convertible notes. At an average stock price per share between $20.72 and $30.70, the hedging activity offsets the potentially dilutive effect of the 1.625% convertible notes. Both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share counts are based on the Company’s stock price as of December 31, 2020.



 



 



***



Special items may include: amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; expensing of appraised inventory fair market value step-up; purchased in-process research and development expenses; restructuring, asset impairments and other, net; goodwill impairment charges; gains and losses on debt prepayment; non-cash interest expense; actuarial (gains) losses on pension plans and other pension benefits; and certain other special items, as necessary. These special items are out of our control and could change significantly from period to period. As a result, we are not able to reasonably estimate and separately present the individual impact or probable significance of these special items, and we are similarly unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures. The reconciliation that is unavailable would include a forward-looking income statement, balance sheet and statement of cash flows in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we use a projected range of the aggregate amount of special items in order to calculate our projected non-GAAP operating expense outlook.



 



 



****



We believe these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to investors. We use these measures, together with GAAP measures, for internal managerial purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, we do not, and you should not, rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when taken together with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures that we also provide in our releases, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names.


TELECONFERENCE

ON Semiconductor will host a conference call for the financial community at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (EST) on Feb. 1, 2021 to discuss this announcement and ON Semiconductor’s results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and year then ended. The Company will also provide a real-time audio webcast of the teleconference on the Investor Relations page of its website at http://www.onsemi.com. The webcast replay will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will continue to be available for approximately 30 days following the conference call. Investors and interested parties can also access the conference call through a telephone call by dialing (877) 356-3762 (U.S./Canada) or (262) 558-6155 (International). In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID Number, which is 3795935.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The Company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The Company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

This document includes “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included or incorporated in this document could be deemed forward-looking statements, particularly statements about the future financial performance of ON Semiconductor, including financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “anticipates,” or similar expressions or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates, and assumptions and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could affect our future results or events are described under Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 19, 2020 (our “2019 Form 10-K”), Part II, Item IA “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 3, 2020 (our “First Quarter 10-Q”), our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 3, 2020 (our “Second Quarter 10-Q”), and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 2, 2020 (our “Third Quarter 10-Q”), and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

You should carefully consider the trends, risks, and uncertainties described in this document, our 2019 Form 10-K, our First Quarter 10-Q, our Second Quarter 10-Q, our Third Quarter 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks, or uncertainties actually occurs or continues, our business, financial condition, or operating results could be materially adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose all or part of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.


ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in millions, except per share data)


 


 



Quarter Ended



 



Year Ended



 



December 31,

2020



 



October 2,

2020



 



December 31,

2019



 



December 31,

2020



 



December 31,

2019



Revenue



$



1,446.3



 



 



$



1,317.3



 



 



$



1,401.8



 



 



$



5,255.0



 



 



$



5,517.9



 



Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization shown below)



948.7



 



 



876.1



 



 



916.1



 



 



3,539.2



 



 



3,544.3



 



Gross profit



497.6



 



 



441.2



 



 



485.7



 



 



1,715.8



 



 



1,973.6



 



Gross margin



34.4



%



 



33.5



%



 



34.6



%



 



32.7



%



 



35.8



%



Operating expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Research and development



159.7



 



 



156.1



 



 



169.3



 



 



642.9



 



 



640.9



 



Selling and marketing



71.0



 



 



65.3



 



 



75.6



 



 



278.7



 



 



301.0



 



General and administrative



62.4



 



 



62.2



 



 



69.2



 



 



258.7



 



 



284.0



 



Litigation settlement






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



169.5



 



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



29.3



 



 



29.6



 



 



32.1



 



 



120.3



 



 



115.2



 



Restructuring, asset impairments and other charges, net



7.2



 



 



9.0



 



 



0.6



 



 



65.2



 



 



28.7



 



Intangible asset impairment






 



 






 



 






 



 



1.3



 



 



1.6



 



Total operating expenses



329.6



 



 



322.2



 



 



346.8



 



 



1,367.1



 



 



1,540.9



 



Operating income



168.0



 



 



119.0



 



 



138.9



 



 



348.7



 



 



432.7



 



Other income (expense), net:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Interest expense



(41.8



)



 



(42.2



)



 



(42.2



)



 



(168.4



)



 



(148.3



)



Interest income



0.6



 



 



0.9



 



 



2.4



 



 



4.9



 



 



10.2



 



Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



(6.2



)



Other income (expense)



(6.3



)



 



0.4



 



 



(16.4



)



 



(8.6



)



 



(11.8



)



Other income (expense), net



(47.5



)



 



(40.9



)



 



(56.2



)



 



(172.1



)



 



(156.1



)



Income before income taxes



120.5



 



 



78.1



 



 



82.7



 



 



176.6



 



 



276.6



 



Income tax (provision) benefit



(30.7



)



 



83.1



 



 



(25.8



)



 



59.8



 



 



(62.7



)



Net income



89.8



 



 



161.2



 



 



56.9



 



 



236.4



 



 



213.9



 



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



(0.8



)



 



(0.6



)



 



(0.4



)



 



(2.2



)



 



(2.2



)



Net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation



$



89.0



 



 



$



160.6



 



 



$



56.5



 



 



$



234.2



 



 



$



211.7



 



Net income per share of common stock attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



$



0.22



 



 



$



0.39



 



 



$



0.14



 



 



$



0.57



 



 



$



0.52



 



Diluted



$



0.21



 



 



$



0.38



 



 



$



0.14



 



 



$



0.56



 



 



$



0.51



 



Weighted average common shares outstanding:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



411.3



 



 



410.8



 



 



410.8



 



 



410.7



 



 



410.9



 



Diluted



431.6



 



 



418.3



 



 



418.2



 



 



418.8



 



 



416.0



 



ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in millions)


 


 



December 31,

2020



 



October 2,

2020



 



December 31,

2019



Assets



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



$



1,080.7



 



 



$



1,654.0



 



 



$



894.2



 



Receivables, net



676.0



 



 



728.1



 



 



705.0



 



Inventories



1,251.4



 



 



1,281.2



 



 



1,232.4



 



Other current assets



182.9



 



 



149.3



 



 



188.4



 



Total current assets



3,191.0



 



 



3,812.6



 



 



3,020.0



 



Property, plant and equipment, net



2,512.3



 



 



2,511.8



 



 



2,591.6



 



Goodwill



1,663.4



 



 



1,663.4



 



 



1,659.2



 



Intangible assets, net



469.0



 



 



498.2



 



 



590.5



 



Deferred tax assets



419.1



 



 



461.6



 



 



307.8



 



Other assets



410.2



 



 



306.4



 



 



256.4



 



Total assets



$



8,665.0



 



 



$



9,254.0



 



 



$



8,425.5



 



Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



$



572.9



 



 



$



534.2



 



 



$



543.6



 



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



576.8



 



 



567.3



 



 



538.8



 



Current portion of long-term debt



531.6



 



 



701.6



 



 



736.0



 



Total current liabilities



1,681.3



 



 



1,803.1



 



 



1,818.4



 



Long-term debt



2,959.7



 



 



3,537.6



 



 



2,876.5



 



Deferred tax liabilities



47.5



 



 



62.6



 



 



60.2



 



Other long-term liabilities



418.4



 



 



403.5



 



 



346.3



 



Total liabilities



5,106.9



 



 



5,806.8



 



 



5,101.4



 



ON Semiconductor Corporation stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



 



 



Common stock



5.7



 



 



5.7



 



 



5.7



 



Additional paid-in capital



4,133.1



 



 



3,877.6



 



 



3,809.5



 



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(57.6



)



 



(63.4



)



 



(54.3



)



Accumulated earnings



1,425.5



 



 



1,336.5



 



 



1,191.3



 



Less: Treasury stock, at cost



(1,968.2



)



 



(1,733.0



)



 



(1,650.5



)



Total ON Semiconductor Corporation stockholders’ equity



3,538.5



 



 



3,423.4



 



 



3,301.7



 



Non-controlling interest



19.6



 



 



23.8



 



 



22.4



 



Total stockholders' equity



3,558.1



 



 



3,447.2



 



 



3,324.1



 



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$



8,665.0



 



 



$



9,254.0



 



 



$



8,425.5



 



ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION



UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND



NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(in millions)


 


 



Quarter Ended



 



Year Ended



 



December 31,

2020



 



October 2,

2020



 



December 31,

2019



 



December 31,

2020



 



December 31,

2019



Net income



$



89.8



 



 



$



161.2



 



 



$



56.9



 



 



$



236.4



 



 



$



213.9



 



Adjusted for:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Restructuring, asset impairments and other charges, net



7.2



 



 



9.0



 



 



0.6



 



 



65.2



 



 



28.7



 



Intangible asset impairment






 



 






 



 






 



 



1.3



 



 



1.6



 



Interest expense



41.8



 



 



42.2



 



 



42.2



 



 



168.4



 



 



148.3



 



Interest income



(0.6



)



 



(0.9



)



 



(2.4



)



 



(4.9



)



 



(10.2



)



Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



6.2



 



Litigation settlement






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



169.5



 



Income tax provision (benefit)



30.7



 



 



(83.1



)



 



25.8



 



 



(59.8



)



 



62.7



 



Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



(0.8



)



 



(0.6



)



 



(0.4



)



 



(2.2



)



 



(2.2



)



Depreciation and amortization



153.8



 



 



156.2



 



 



162.0



 



 



625.1



 



 



593.1



 



Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



19.6



 



Actuarial losses on pension plans and other pension benefits



4.0



 



 






 



 



15.6



 



 



4.0



 



 



15.6



 



Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs



0.7



 



 






 



 



0.5



 



 



1.0



 



 



11.3



 



Indemnification gain






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



(7.8



)



Adjusted EBITDA



326.6



 



 



284.0



 



 



300.8



 



 



1,034.5



 



 



1,250.3



 



Increase (decrease):



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Restructuring, asset impairments and other charges, net



(7.2



)



 



(9.0



)



 



(0.6



)



 



(65.2



)



 



(28.7



)



Interest expense



(41.8



)



 



(42.2



)



 



(42.2



)



 



(168.4



)



 



(148.3



)



Interest income



0.6



 



 



0.9



 



 



2.4



 



 



4.9



 



 



10.2



 



Litigation settlement






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



(169.5



)



Income tax (provision) benefit



(30.7



)



 



83.1



 



 



(25.8



)



 



59.8



 



 



(62.7



)



Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



0.8



 



 



0.6



 



 



0.4



 



 



2.2



 



 



2.2



 



Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



(19.6



)



Actuarial losses on pension plans and other pension benefits



(4.0



)



 






 



 



(15.6



)



 



(4.0



)



 



(15.6



)



Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs



(0.7



)



 






 



 



(0.5



)



 



(1.0



)



 



(11.3



)



Indemnification gain






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



7.8



 



Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of fixed assets



(1.4



)



 



1.1



 



 



1.4



 



 



(3.2



)



 



1.9



 



Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs



3.0



 



 



3.1



 



 



3.1



 



 



12.1



 



 



13.0



 



Share-based compensation



16.5



 



 



17.5



 



 



17.7



 



 



67.7



 



 



79.4



 



Non-cash interest on convertible notes



8.8



 



 



10.1



 



 



9.9



 



 



38.2



 



 



37.8



 



Non-cash asset impairment charges



3.3



 



 



7.0



 



 



0.5



 



 



17.5



 



 



3.4



 



Change in deferred taxes



26.6



 



 



(136.8



)



 



0.4



 



 



(122.5



)



 



11.2



 



Other



5.2



 



 



3.5



 



 



1.4



 



 



10.5



 



 



(0.1



)



Changes in assets and liabilities



94.8



 



 



(59.5



)



 



(161.6



)



 



1.2



 



 



(266.7



)



Net cash provided by operating activities



$



400.4



 



 



$



163.4



 



 



$



91.7



 



 



$



884.3



 



 



$



694.7



 



Cash flows from investing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchase of property, plant and equipment



$



(116.4



)



 



$



(61.6



)



 



$



(112.4



)



 



$



(383.6



)



 



$



(534.6



)



Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



4.8



 



 



0.6



 



 



0.4



 



 



6.3



 



 



1.9



 



Deposits utilized (made) for purchases of property, plant and equipment



(0.1



)



 



1.8



 



 



4.8



 



 



2.2



 



 



4.6



 



Purchase of business, net of cash acquired






 



 






 



 






 



 



(4.5



)



 



(888.0



)



Purchase of license and deposit made for manufacturing facility



(100.0



)



 






 



 






 



 



(100.0



)



 



(100.0



)



Settlement of purchase price from prior acquisition






 



 






 



 






 



 



26.0



 



 






 



Proceeds from divestiture and escrow release






 



 






 



 



0.2



 



 






 



 



5.2



 



Net cash used in investing activities



$



(211.7



)



 



$



(59.2



)



 



$



(107.0



)



 



$



(453.6



)



 



$



(1,510.9



)



Cash flows from financing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Proceeds for the issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan



$



5.8



 



 



$



6.4



 



 



$



6.6



 



 



$



23.6



 



 



$



26.2



 



Proceeds from exercise of stock options






 



 






 



 



0.4



 



 






 



 



1.7



 



Payment of tax withholding for restricted stock units



(2.9



)



 



(0.5



)



 



(1.9



)



 



(20.0



)



 



(33.5



)



Repurchase of common stock






 



 






 



 






 



 



(65.4



)



 



(139.0



)



Issuance and borrowings under debt agreements






 



 



693.0



 



 






 



 



1,858.0



 



 



1,404.8



 



Payments of debt issuance and other financing costs



(0.2



)



 



(2.2



)



 



(2.1



)



 



(2.4



)



 



(24.0



)



Repayment of borrowings under debt agreements



(759.3



)



 



(1,204.3



)



 



(14.3



)



 



(2,023.9



)



 



(594.4



)



Payments related to prior acquisition



(0.6



)



 



(2.8



)



 



(5.2



)



 



(8.9



)



 



(5.2



)



Release of escrow related to prior acquisition






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



(10.4



)



Payment of finance lease obligations






 



 






 



 



(0.2



)



 






 



 



(0.8



)



Dividend to non-controlling shareholder



(5.0



)



 






 



 



(2.3



)



 



(5.0



)



 



(2.3



)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



$



(762.2



)



 



$



(510.4



)



 



$



(19.0



)



 



$



(244.0



)



 



$



623.1



 



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$



0.2



 



 



$



0.3



 



 



$



(0.2



)



 



$



0.6



 



 



$



0.2



 



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$



(573.3



)



 



$



(405.9



)



 



$



(34.5



)



 



$



187.3



 



 



$



(192.9



)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



$



1,654.8



 



 



$



2,060.7



 



 



$



928.7



 



 



$



894.2



 



 



$



1,087.1



 



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$



1,081.5



 



 



$



1,654.8



 



 



$



894.2



 



 



$



1,081.5



 



 



$



894.2



 



ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES



(in millions, except per share and percentage data)


 


 



 



 



Quarter Ended



 



Year Ended



 



 



 



December 31,

2020



 



October 2,

2020



 



December 31,

2019



 



December 31,

2020



 



December 31,

2019



Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP gross profit



$



497.6



 



 



$



441.2



 



 



$



485.7



 



 



$



1,715.8



 



 



$



1,973.6



 



 



Special items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



a)



Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



19.6



 



 



 



Total special items






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



19.6



 



Non-GAAP gross profit



$



497.6



 



 



$



441.2



 



 



$



485.7



 



 



$



1,715.8



 



 



$



1,993.2



 



Reconciliation of GAAP gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP gross margin



34.4



%



 



33.5



%



 



34.6



%



 



32.7



%



 



35.8



%



 



Special items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



a)



Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory






%



 






%



 






%



 






%



 



0.4



%



 



 



Total special items






%



 






%



 






%



 






%



 



0.4



%



Non-GAAP gross margin



34.4



%



 



33.5



%



 



34.6



%



 



32.7



%



 



36.1



%



Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP operating expenses



$



329.6



 



 



$



322.2



 



 



$



346.8



 



 



$



1,367.1



 



 



$



1,540.9



 



 



Special items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



a)



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



(29.3



)



 



(29.6



)



 



(32.1



)



 



(120.3



)



 



(115.2



)



 



b)



Restructuring, asset impairments and other charges, net



(7.2



)



 



(9.0



)



 



(0.6



)



 



(65.2



)



 



(28.7



)



 



c)



Intangible asset impairment






 



 






 



 






 



 



(1.3



)



 



(1.6



)



 



d)



Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs



(0.7



)



 






 



 



(0.5



)



 



(1.0



)



 



(11.3



)



 



e)



Litigation settlement






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



(169.5



)



 



 



Total special items



(37.2



)



 



(38.6



)



 



(33.2



)



 



(187.8



)



 



(326.3



)



Non-GAAP operating expenses



$



292.4



 



 



$



283.6



 



 



$



313.6



 



 



$



1,179.3



 



 



$



1,214.6



 



Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP operating income



$



168.0



 



 



$



119.0



 



 



$



138.9



 



 



$



348.7



 



 



$



432.7



 



 



Special items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



a)



Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



19.6



 



 



b)



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



29.3



 



 



29.6



 



 



32.1



 



 



120.3



 



 



115.2



 



 



c)



Restructuring, asset impairments and other charges, net



7.2



 



 



9.0



 



 



0.6



 



 



65.2



 



 



28.7



 



 



d)



Intangible asset impairment






 



 






 



 






 



 



1.3



 



 



1.6



 



 



e)



Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs



0.7



 



 






 



 



0.5



 



 



1.0



 



 



11.3



 



 



f)



Litigation settlement






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



169.5



 



 



 



Total special items



37.2



 



 



38.6



 



 



33.2



 



 



187.8



 



 



345.9



 



Non-GAAP operating income



$



205.2



 



 



$



157.6



 



 



$



172.1



 



 



$



536.5



 



 



$



778.6



 



Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin (operating income / revenue):



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP operating margin



11.6



%



 



9.0



%



 



9.9



%



 



6.6



%



 



7.8



%



 



Special items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



a)



Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory






%



 






%



 






%



 






%



 



0.4



%



 



b)



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



2.0



%



 



2.2



%



 



2.3



%



 



2.3



%



 



2.1



%



 



c)



Restructuring, asset impairments and other charges, net



0.5



%



 



0.7



%



 






%



 



1.2



%



 



0.5



%



 



d)



Intangible asset impairment






%



 






%



 






%



 






%



 






%



 



e)



Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs






%



 






%



 






%



 






%



 



0.2



%



 



f)



Litigation settlement






%



 






%



 






%



 






%



 



3.1



%



 



 



Total special items



2.6



%



 



3.0



%



 



2.4



%



 



3.6



%



 



6.3



%



Non-GAAP operating margin



14.2



%



 



12.0



%



 



12.3



%



 



10.2



%



 



14.1



%



Reconciliation of GAAP income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP income before income taxes



$



120.5



 



 



$



78.1



 



 



$



82.7



 



 



$



176.6



 



 



$



276.6



 



 



Special items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



a)



Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



19.6



 



 



b)



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



29.3



 



 



29.6



 



 



32.1



 



 



120.3



 



 



115.2



 



 



c)



Restructuring, asset impairments and other charges, net



7.2



 



 



9.0



 



 



0.6



 



 



65.2



 



 



28.7



 



 



d)



Intangible asset impairment






 



 






 



 






 



 



1.3



 



 



1.6



 



 



e)



Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs



0.7



 



 






 



 



0.5



 



 



1.0



 



 



11.3



 



 



f)



Litigation settlement






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



169.5



 



 



g)



Actuarial losses on pension plans and other pension benefits



4.0



 



 






 



 



15.6



 



 



4.0



 



 



15.6



 



 



h)



Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



6.2



 



 



i)



Non-cash interest on convertible notes



8.8



 



 



10.1



 



 



9.9



 



 



38.2



 



 



37.8



 



 



j)



Indemnification gain






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



(7.8



)



 



 



Total special items



50.0



 



 



48.7



 



 



58.7



 



 



230.0



 



 



397.7



 



Non-GAAP income before income taxes



$



170.5



 



 



$



126.8



 



 



$



141.4



 



 



$



406.6



 



 



$



674.3



 



Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation to non-GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation



$



89.0



 



 



$



160.6



 



 



$



56.5



 



 



$



234.2



 



 



$



211.7



 



 



Special items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



a)



Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



19.6



 



 



b)



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



29.3



 



 



29.6



 



 



32.1



 



 



120.3



 



 



115.2



 



 



c)



Restructuring, asset impairments and other charges, net



7.2



 



 



9.0



 



 



0.6



 



 



65.2



 



 



28.7



 



 



d)



Intangible asset impairment






 



 






 



 






 



 



1.3



 



 



1.6



 



 



e)



Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs



0.7



 



 






 



 



0.5



 



 



1.0



 



 



11.3



 



 



f)



Litigation settlement






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



169.5



 



 



g)



Actuarial losses on pension plans and other pension benefits



4.0



 



 






 



 



15.6



 



 



4.0



 



 



15.6



 



 



h)



Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



6.2



 



 



i)



Non-cash interest on convertible notes



8.8



 



 



10.1



 



 



9.9



 



 



38.2



 



 



37.8



 



 



j)



Indemnification gain






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



(7.8



)



 



k)



Adjustment of income taxes



8.1



 



 



(97.5



)



 



9.1



 



 



(112.3



)



 



3.7



 



 



 



Total special items



58.1



 



 



(48.8



)



 



67.8



 



 



117.7



 



 



401.4



 



Non-GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation



$



147.1



 



 



$



111.8



 



 



$



124.3



 



 



$



351.9



 



 



$



613.1



 



Adjustment of income taxes:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Tax adjustment for Special items (1)



$



(10.5



)



 



$



(10.2



)



 



$



(12.3



)



 



$



(48.3



)



 



$



(83.5



)



Impact of Domestication of non-U.S. IP and related (2)



(2.1



)



 



(110.3



)



 






 



 



(112.4



)



 






 



Other non-GAAP tax adjustment (3)



20.7



 



 



23.0



 



 



21.4



 



 



48.4



 



 



83.2



 



Tax indemnified by third parties






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



 



4.0



 



 



 



Total adjustment of income taxes



$



8.1



 



 



$



(97.5



)



 



$



9.1



 



 



$



(112.3



)



 



$



3.7



 


 


 



(1)


Tax impact of non-GAAP Special items (a-l), calculated using the federal statutory rate of 21% for all periods presented.


 



(2)


The Company simplified its corporate structure by repatriating the economic rights of its non-U.S. intellectual property to the United States via domestication of certain foreign subsidiaries (the “Domestication”). The Domestication resulted in a benefit from recognizing certain deferred tax assets, net of deferred tax liabilities, of $62.9 million. Additionally, the Domestication caused the Company to reassess the full valuation allowance recorded against its U.S. state deferred tax assets. As a result, the Company released approximately $49.5 million of its valuation allowance recorded against its U.S. state deferred tax assets.


 



(3)


The income tax adjustment primarily represents the use of the net operating loss, non-cash impact of not asserting indefinite reinvestment on earnings of our foreign subsidiaries, deferred tax expense not affecting taxes payable, and non-cash expense (benefit) related to uncertain tax positions.


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Reconciliation of GAAP diluted shares outstanding to non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP diluted shares outstanding



431.6



 



 



418.3



 



 



418.2



 



 



418.8



 



 



416.0



 



 



Special items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



a)



Less: dilutive shares attributable to convertible notes



(14.8



)



 



(5.7



)



 



(5.1



)



 



(5.5



)



 



(3.2



)



 



 



Total special items



(14.8



)



 



(5.7



)



 



(5.1



)



 



(5.5



)



 



(3.2



)



Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding



416.8



 



 



412.6



 



 



413.1



 



 



413.3



 



 



412.8



 



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Non-GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation



$



147.1



 



 



$



111.8



 



 



$



124.3



 



 



$



351.9



 



 



$



613.1



 



Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding



416.8



 



 



412.6



 



 



413.1



 



 



413.3



 



 



412.8



 



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share



$



0.35



 



 



$



0.27



 



 



$



0.30



 



 



$



0.85



 



 



$



1.49



 



Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net cash provided by operating activities



$



400.4



 



 



$



163.4



 



 



$



91.7



 



 



$



884.3



 



 



$



694.7



 



 



Special items:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



a)



Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(116.4



)



 



(61.6



)



 



(112.4



)



 



(383.6



)



 



(534.6



)



 



 



Total special items



(116.4



)



 



(61.6



)



 



(112.4



)



 



(383.6



)



 



(534.6



)



Free cash flow



$



284.0



 



 



$



101.8



 



 



$



(20.7



)



 



$



500.7



 



 



$



160.1


Contacts

Kris Pugsley

Corporate/Media Communications

ON Semiconductor

(312) 909-0661

kris.pugsley@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal

Vice President - Investor Relations & Corporate Development

ON Semiconductor

(602) 244-3437

investor@onsemi.com

