ON Semiconductor Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Annual Results

For the fourth quarter of 2019, highlights include:
Revenue of $1,401.8 million
GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 34.6 percent
GAAP operating margin of 9.9 percent and non-GAAP operating margin of 12.3 percent
Operating cash flow of $91.7 million and free cash flow of ($20.7) million
GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.14 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.30
For 2019, highlights include:
Revenue of $5,517.9 million
Gross margin of 35.8 percent and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.1 percent
GAAP operating margin of 7.8 percent and non-GAAP operating margin of 14.1 percent
Operating cash flow of $694.7 million and free cash flow of $160.1 million
GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.51 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.49
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) today announced that total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1,401.8 million, down approximately seven percent compared to the same quarter last year. Fourth quarter revenue was up approximately one percent as compared to revenue in the third quarter of 2019.
“Our performance in 2019 validates the transforming nature of our business, as we expect to outperform most of our peer group against a backdrop of challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. We believe that our strong competitive position in automotive, industrial, and cloud-power semiconductor end-markets, and exposure to secular trends in these markets continue to be the key drivers of our superior performance,” said Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “Along with strong revenue performance, we are taking substantial measures to expand our margins by making structural changes to our manufacturing footprint, and accelerating the timeline for production at our 300mm fab.”
“In the fourth quarter, we saw moderate improvement in business trends, and the improvement has continued thus far in the first quarter of 2020. With improving macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, solid product portfolio with exposure to the most attractive semiconductor end-markets, and ongoing structural improvements to our cost structure, ON Semiconductor is well positioned to deliver strong near to mid-term performance.”
FIRST QUARTER 2020 OUTLOOK
Based on product booking trends, backlog levels, and estimated turns levels, the Company anticipates that first quarter of 2020 revenue will be approximately $1,355 to $1,405 million.
GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for first quarter 2020 is expected to be between 33.7 percent and 34.7 percent.
The outlook for the first quarter of 2020 includes anticipated stock-based compensation expense of approximately $19 million to $21 million. Net cash paid for income taxes is expected to be $14 million to $18 million.
The following table outlines ON Semiconductor's projected first quarter of 2020 GAAP and non-GAAP outlook.
TELECONFERENCE
ON Semiconductor will host a conference call for the financial community at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (EST) on Feb. 3, 2020 to discuss this announcement and ON Semiconductor’s results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and year then ended. The Company will also provide a real-time audio webcast of the teleconference on the Investor Relations page of its website at http://www.onsemi.com. The webcast replay will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will continue to be available for approximately 30 days following the conference call. Investors and interested parties can also access the conference call through a telephone call by dialing (877) 356-3762 (U.S./Canada) or (262) 558-6155 (International). In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID Number, which is 9592878.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The Company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The Company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.
This document contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included or incorporated in this document could be deemed forward-looking statements, particularly statements about the future financial performance of ON Semiconductor, including financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2020. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” or “anticipates,” or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates, and assumptions and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Among these factors are our revenue and operating performance; economic conditions and markets (including current financial conditions); risk related to changes in tariffs or other government trade policies, including between the U.S. and China; risks related to our ability to meet our assumptions regarding outlook for revenue and gross margin as a percentage of revenue; effects of exchange rate fluctuations; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; changes in demand for our products; changes in inventories at our customers and distributors; risks associated with restructuring actions and workforce reductions; technological and product development risks; risks that our products may be accused of infringing the IP rights of others; enforcement and protection of our intellectual property rights and related risks; risks related to the security of our information systems and secured network; availability of raw materials, electricity, gas, water, and other supply chain uncertainties; our ability to effectively shift production to other facilities when required in order to maintain supply continuity for our customers; variable demand and the aggressive pricing environment for semiconductor products; our ability to successfully manufacture in increasing volumes on a cost-effective basis and with acceptable quality for our current products; risks associated with our acquisitions and dispositions generally, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions and dispositions; including our acquisition of Quantenna Communications, Inc.; risks that acquisitions or dispositions may disrupt our current plans and operations, the risk of unexpected costs, charges, or expenses resulting from acquisitions or dispositions and difficulties arising from integrating and consolidating acquired businesses, our timely filing of financial information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for acquired businesses, and our ability to accurately predict the future financial performance of acquired businesses); competitor actions, including the adverse impact of competitor product announcements; pricing and gross profit pressures; risks associated with the addition of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and its non-U.S. affiliates and subsidiaries, and other customers, to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry Security Entity List; loss of key customers; order cancellations or reduced bookings; changes in manufacturing yields; control of costs and expenses and realization of cost savings and synergies from restructurings; the costs to defend against or pursue litigation and the potential significant costs associated with adverse litigation outcomes; risks associated with decisions to expend cash reserves for various uses in accordance with our capital allocation policy such as debt prepayment, stock repurchases, or acquisitions rather than to retain such cash for future needs; risks associated with our substantial leverage and restrictive covenants in our debt agreements that may be in place from time to time; risks associated with our worldwide operations, including changes in trade policies, foreign employment and labor matters associated with unions and collective bargaining arrangements, continuing political unrest in markets in which we do significant business, including Hong Kong, as well as man-made and/or natural disasters affecting our operations or financial results; the threat or occurrence of international armed conflict and terrorist activities both in the United States and internationally; risks of changes in U.S. or international tax rates or legislation; risks related to the potential impact of climate change and regulations related thereto on our operations; risks and costs associated with increased and new regulation of corporate governance and disclosure standards; risks related to new legal requirements; and risks and expenses involving environmental or other governmental regulation. Additional factors that could affect our future results or events are described under Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 20, 2019 (our "2018 Form 10-K"), Part II, Item IA "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2019 (our "First Quarter 10-Q"), our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 28, 2019 (our "Second Quarter 10-Q"), and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 27, 2019 (our "Third Quarter 10-Q"), and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.
You should carefully consider the trends, risks, and uncertainties described in this document, our 2018 Form 10-K, our First Quarter 10-Q, our Second Quarter 10-Q, our Third Quarter 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks, or uncertainties actually occurs or continues, our business, financial condition, or operating results could be materially adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose all or part of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Contacts
Kris Pugsley
Corporate/Media Communications
ON Semiconductor
(312) 909-0661
Parag Agarwal
Vice President - Investor Relations & Corporate Development
ON Semiconductor
(602) 244-3437