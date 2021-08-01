ON Semiconductor Reports Record Revenue and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share for Second Quarter 2021

This document includes “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included or incorporated in this document could be deemed forward-looking statements, particularly statements about the future financial performance of ON Semiconductor, including financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “plans” or “anticipates” or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Certain factors that could affect our future results or events are described under Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 16, 2021 (our “2020 Form 10-K”) and from time to time in our other SEC reports. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law. You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this document, our 2020 Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks or uncertainties actually occurs or continues, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose all or part of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.