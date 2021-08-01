ON Semiconductor Reports Record Revenue and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share for Second Quarter 2021

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) today announced results for the second quarter of 2021 with the following highlights:
Record revenue of $1,669.9 million, an increase of 38 percent year-over-year
GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.42 as compared to $0.00 in the quarter a year ago
Record non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.63 as compared to $0.12 in the quarter a year ago
GAAP gross margin of 38.3 percent increased 310 basis points quarter-over-quarter and 750 basis points year-over-year
Non-GAAP gross margin of 38.4 percent increased 320 basis points quarter-over-quarter and 760 basis points year-over-year
Record free cash flow of $383.2 million or 22.9% of revenue
“Our strong second quarter results were driven by solid execution and ongoing structural changes, in addition to a strong demand environment. We posted yet another quarter of non-GAAP gross margin expansion with margins increasing by 320 basis points quarter-over-quarter. We expect that the ongoing structural changes in the business should enable us to report strong results on a sustainable basis. While we are encouraged by our recent results, we will continue to transform the business to realize its full potential,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor.
“We continue to see accelerating demand for our products in our strategic automotive and industrial end-markets. As we continue to drive operational efficiencies in our manufacturing sites, we expect to see incremental supply and revenue growth in the second half of 2021.”
Selected financial results for the quarter are shown below with comparable periods:
THIRD QUARTER 2021 OUTLOOK
The following table outlines ON Semiconductor's projected third quarter of 2021 GAAP and non-GAAP outlook.
