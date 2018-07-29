Revenue of $1,455.9 million
Gross margin of 38.1 percent
GAAP operating margin of 13.5 percent and non-GAAP operating margin of
16.3 percent
Operating cash flow of $268.5 million and free cash flow of $115.6
million
GAAP earnings per share of $0.35 and non-GAAP earnings per share of
$0.46
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON)
today announced that total revenue in second quarter of 2018 was
$1,455.9 million, up approximately 9 percent compared to GAAP revenue in
second quarter of 2017. Second quarter 2018 revenue was up approximately
6 percent as compared to revenue in first quarter of 2018.
"We delivered strong results in the second quarter. Demand for our
products continues to accelerate as customers are increasingly relying
on us to provide key technologies for newly emerging applications in
automotive and industrial markets. With a pipeline of new products and
strengthening customer engagement, we are well positioned to benefit
from disruptive trends in our markets," said Keith Jackson, president
and CEO of ON Semiconductor. "Along with strong revenue growth, we
continue to deliver robust margin expansion, which points to strong
leverage in our operating model."
"We are increasingly upbeat about our long term outlook, and we are
making prudent investments in our manufacturing infrastructure to
sustain our revenue momentum and to further strengthen our
industry-leading cost structure."
2Q 2018
2Q 2017*
Year-Over-
1Q 2018
Revenue
$
1,455.9
$
1,338.0
9
%
$
1,377.6
6
%
Gross Profit
$
555.0
$
492.0
13
%
$
517.4
7
%
Operating Income
$
197.2
$
154.0
28
%
$
185.7
6
%
Net Income Attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$
155.3
$
93.9
65
%
$
139.6
11
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.35
$
0.22
59
%
$
0.31
13
%
Diluted Share Count
444.3
425.9
4
%
444.2
—
%
(in millions, except per share data)
2Q 2018
2Q 2017*
Year-Over-
Year Change
1Q 2018
Sequential
Revenue
$
1,455.9
$
1,338.0
9
%
$
1,377.6
6
%
Gross Profit
$
555.2
$
493.3
13
%
$
517.4
7
%
Operating Income
$
237.6
$
196.4
21
%
$
216.7
10
%
Net Income Attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$
199.7
$
153.5
30
%
$
170.7
17
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.46
$
0.36
28
%
$
0.40
15
%
Diluted Share Count
431.6
425.9
1
%
431.6
—
%
(in millions)
2Q 2018
2Q 2017*
Year-Over-
Year Change
1Q 2018
Sequential
Cash Taxes
$
13.3
$
17.1
(22
)%
$
19.1
(30
)%
Operating Cash Flow
$
268.5
$
333.2
(19
)%
$
226.5
19
%
Free Cash Flow
$
115.6
$
264.2
(56
)%
$
127.0
(9
)%
* Prior period amounts have been adjusted for the retrospective adoption
of ASU 2017-07 - “Improving the presentation of Net Periodic Pension
Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost” (“ASU 2017-07”).
Under ASU 2017-07, service cost is included in operating income, while
the other components are reported outside of operating income. The
adoption of the standard did not have a material impact on the current
or prior period financial statements.
THIRD QUARTER 2018 OUTLOOK
Based on product booking trends, backlog levels and estimated turns
levels, the Company anticipates that total revenue in third quarter of
2018 will be approximately $1,485 to $1,535 million. The outlook for
third quarter of 2018 includes anticipated stock-based compensation
expense of approximately $19 million to $21 million. Net cash paid for
income taxes is expected to be $11 million to $15 million.
The following table outlines ON Semiconductor's projected third quarter
of 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP outlook.
Total ON Semiconductor
Special
Total ON Semiconductor
Revenue
$1,485 to $1,535 million
$1,485 to $1,535 million
Gross Margin
38.0% to 39.0%
0.1%
38.1% to 39.1%
Operating Expenses
$348 to $366 million
$29 to $33 million
$319 to $333 million
Other Income and Expense (including interest expense), net
$32 to $35 million
$9 to $10 million
$23 to $25 million
Diluted Share Count **
445 to 447 million
13 to 15 million
432 million
*
**
Diluted share count can vary as a result of, among other things, the
actual exercise of options or vesting of restricted stock units, the
incremental dilutive shares from the Company's convertible senior
subordinated notes, and the repurchase or the issuance of stock or
convertible notes or the sale of treasury shares. In periods in
which the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds $18.50,
the non-GAAP diluted share count and non-GAAP net income per share
includes the impact of the Company’s hedge transactions issued
concurrently with our 1.00% convertible notes. As such, at an
average stock price per share between $18.50 and $25.96, the hedging
activity offsets the potentially dilutive effect of the 1.00%
convertible notes. In periods when the quarterly average stock price
per share exceeds $20.72, the non-GAAP diluted share count and
non-GAAP net income per share includes the anti-dilutive impact of
the Company’s hedge transactions issued concurrently with the 1.625%
convertible notes. As such, at an average stock price per share
between $20.72 and $30.70, the hedging activity offsets the
potentially dilutive effect of the 1.625% convertible notes. Both
GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share counts are based on the Company’s
stock price as of July 29, 2018.
***
Special items may include: amortization of acquisition-related
intangibles; expensing of appraised inventory fair market value
step-up; purchased in-process research and development expenses;
restructuring, asset impairments and other, net; goodwill impairment
charges; gains and losses on debt prepayment; non-cash interest
expense; actuarial (gains) losses on pension plans and other pension
benefits; and certain other special items, as necessary. These
special items are out of our control and could change significantly
from period to period. As a result, we are not able to reasonably
estimate and separately present the individual impact or probable
significance of these special items, and we are similarly unable to
provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures. The
reconciliation that is unavailable would include a forward-looking
income statement, balance sheet and statement of cash flows in
accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we use a projected range of
the aggregate amount of special items in order to calculate our
projected non-GAAP operating expense outlook.
****
We believe these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental
information to investors. We use these measures, together with GAAP
measures, for internal managerial purposes and as a means to
evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, we do not, and you
should not, rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of
our performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures reflect
an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when
taken together with GAAP results and the reconciliations to
corresponding GAAP financial measures that we also provide in our
releases, provide a more complete understanding of factors and
trends affecting our business. Because non-GAAP financial measures
are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these
financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial
measures, even if they have similar names.
TELECONFERENCE
ON Semiconductor will host a conference call for the financial community
at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on July 30, 2018 to discuss this
announcement and ON Semiconductor’s results for second quarter of 2018.
The Company will also provide a real-time audio webcast of the
teleconference on the Investor Relations page of its website at http://www.onsemi.com.
The webcast replay will be available at this site approximately one hour
following the live broadcast and will continue to be available for
approximately 30 days following the conference call. Investors and
interested parties can also access the conference call through a
telephone call by dialing (877) 356-3762 (U.S./Canada) or (262) 558-6155
(International). In order to join this conference call, you will be
required to provide the Conference ID Number, which is 6190767.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations,
empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The Company is a
leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a
comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog,
sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices.
The Company’s products help engineers solve their unique design
challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer,
industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON
Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain
and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program and a
network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in
key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific
regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered
trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other
brand and product names appearing in this document are registered
trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although
the Company references its website in this news release, information on
the website is not to be incorporated herein.
This document contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is
defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All
statements, other than statements of historical facts, included or
incorporated in this document could be deemed forward-looking
statements, particularly statements about the future financial
performance of ON Semiconductor, including financial guidance for the
year ending December 31, 2018. Forward-looking statements are often
characterized by the use of words such as “believes,” “estimates,”
“expects,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “plans” or
“anticipates” or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. All
forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our
current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions and involve
risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or
events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking
statements. These factors include, among other things: our revenue and
operating performance; economic conditions and markets (including
current financial conditions); risks related to our ability to meet our
assumptions regarding outlook for revenue and gross margin as a
percentage of revenue; effects of exchange rate fluctuations; the
cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; changes in demand for our
products; changes in inventories at our customers and distributors;
technological and product development risks; enforcement and protection
of our intellectual property rights and related risks; risks related to
the security of our information systems and secured network;
availability of raw materials, electricity, gas, water and other supply
chain uncertainties; our ability to effectively shift production to
other facilities when required in order to maintain supply continuity
for our customers; variable demand and the aggressive pricing
environment for semiconductor products; our ability to successfully
manufacture in increasing volumes on a cost-effective basis and with
acceptable quality for our current products; risks associated with our
acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. and with
other acquisitions and dispositions, including our ability to realize
the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions and dispositions; risks
that acquisitions or dispositions may disrupt our current plans and
operations, the risk of unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting
from acquisitions or dispositions and difficulties arising from
integrating and consolidating acquired businesses, our timely filing of
financial information with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”) for acquired businesses and our ability to accurately predict
the future financial performance of acquired businesses); competitor
actions, including the adverse impact of competitor product
announcements; pricing and gross profit pressures; loss of key
customers; order cancellations or reduced bookings; changes in
manufacturing yields; control of costs and expenses and realization of
cost savings and synergies from restructurings; significant litigation;
risks associated with decisions to expend cash reserves for various uses
in accordance with our capital allocation policy such as debt
prepayment, stock repurchases or acquisitions rather than to retain such
cash for future needs; risks associated with our substantial leverage
and restrictive covenants in our debt agreements that may be in place
from time to time; risks associated with our worldwide operations,
including changes in trade policies, foreign employment and labor
matters associated with unions and collective bargaining arrangements as
well as man-made and/or natural disasters affecting our operations or
financial results; the threat or occurrence of international armed
conflict and terrorist activities both in the United States and
internationally; risks of changes in U.S. or international tax rates or
legislation, including the impact of the recent U.S. tax legislation;
risks and costs associated with increased and new regulation of
corporate governance and disclosure standards; risks related to new
legal requirements; and risks involving environmental or other
governmental regulation. Additional factors that could affect our future
results or events are described under Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in
our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 21,
2018 (our "2017 Form 10-K"), Part II, Item IA "Risk Factors" in our Form
10-Q for the quarter ended March 30, 2018 (our "First Quarter 10-Q") and
our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 29, 2018 (our "Second Quarter
10-Q") and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We
assume no obligation to update such information, except as may be
required by law. You should carefully consider the trends, risks and
uncertainties described in this document, our 2017 Form 10-K, our First
Quarter 10-Q, our Second Quarter 10-Q, and other reports filed with or
furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect
to our securities. If any of these trends, risks or uncertainties
actually occurs or continues, our business, financial condition or
operating results could be materially adversely affected, the trading
prices of our securities could decline and you could lose all or part of
your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or
persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety
by this cautionary statement.
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Revenue
$
1,455.9
$
1,377.6
$
1,338.0
$
2,833.5
$
2,774.7
Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization shown below)
900.9
860.2
846.0
1,761.1
1,779.6
Gross profit
555.0
517.4
492.0
1,072.4
995.1
Gross margin
38.1
%
37.6
%
36.8
%
37.8
%
35.9
%
Operating expenses:
Research and development
167.1
155.2
145.6
322.3
285.7
Selling and marketing
81.7
77.8
79.5
159.5
157.0
General and administrative
74.6
70.9
76.6
145.5
145.0
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
27.9
27.4
28.6
55.3
57.7
Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
3.2
0.4
5.9
3.6
6.4
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
3.3
—
1.8
3.3
6.2
Total operating expenses
357.8
331.7
338.0
689.5
658.0
Operating income
197.2
185.7
154.0
382.9
337.1
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(32.6
)
(31.5
)
(34.7
)
(64.1
)
(73.1
)
Interest income
1.1
0.9
0.5
2.0
1.1
Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment
(4.0
)
—
—
(4.0
)
(26.2
)
Gain on divestiture of business
4.6
—
—
4.6
—
Licensing income
28.1
3.8
23.9
31.9
23.9
Other expense
(1.0
)
(2.0
)
(0.5
)
(3.0
)
(4.6
)
Other income (expense), net
(3.8
)
(28.8
)
(10.8
)
(32.6
)
(78.9
)
Income before income taxes
193.4
156.9
143.2
350.3
258.2
Income tax provision
(37.1
)
(16.4
)
(48.8
)
(53.5
)
(85.1
)
Net income
156.3
140.5
94.4
296.8
173.1
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(1.0
)
(0.9
)
(0.5
)
(1.9
)
(1.0
)
Net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$
155.3
$
139.6
$
93.9
$
294.9
$
172.1
Net income per common share attributable to ON Semiconductor
Corporation:
Basic
$
0.36
$
0.33
$
0.22
$
0.69
$
0.41
Diluted
$
0.35
$
0.31
$
0.22
$
0.66
$
0.40
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
427.0
425.9
420.8
426.5
420.4
Diluted
444.3
444.2
425.9
444.4
426.0
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
850.2
$
924.9
$
949.2
Receivables, net
698.8
696.9
701.5
Inventories
1,204.4
1,160.0
1,089.5
Other current assets
173.6
185.2
193.0
Total current assets
2,927.0
2,967.0
2,933.2
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,387.2
2,336.4
2,279.1
Goodwill
928.8
916.9
916.9
Intangible assets, net
627.9
600.9
628.3
Deferred tax assets
298.9
333.3
339.1
Other assets
127.5
108.6
98.5
Total assets
$
7,297.3
$
7,263.1
$
7,195.1
Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders’ Equity
Accounts payable
$
584.7
$
612.0
$
548.0
Accrued expenses
563.9
585.8
612.8
Current portion of long-term debt
746.4
747.2
248.1
Total current liabilities
1,895.0
1,945.0
1,408.9
Long-term debt
2,020.4
2,084.4
2,703.7
Deferred tax liabilities
63.6
57.1
55.1
Other long-term liabilities
221.5
225.1
226.4
Total liabilities
4,200.5
4,311.6
4,394.1
ON Semiconductor Corporation stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
5.6
5.5
5.5
Additional paid-in capital
3,646.1
3,615.5
3,593.5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(34.9
)
(34.4
)
(40.6
)
Accumulated earnings
646.9
491.7
351.5
Less: Treasury stock, at cost
(1,191.0
)
(1,149.9
)
(1,131.1
)
Total ON Semiconductor Corporation stockholders’ equity
3,072.7
2,928.4
2,778.8
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary
24.1
23.1
22.2
Total stockholders' equity
3,096.8
2,951.5
2,801.0
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,297.3
$
7,263.1
$
7,195.1
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Net income
$
156.3
$
140.5
$
94.4
$
296.8
$
173.1
Adjusted for:
Licensing income
(28.1
)
(3.8
)
(23.9
)
(31.9
)
(23.9
)
R&D costs related to licensing income
3.7
2.8
4.1
6.5
4.1
Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
3.2
0.4
5.9
3.6
6.4
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
3.3
—
1.8
3.3
6.2
Interest expense
32.6
31.5
34.7
64.1
73.1
Interest income
(1.1
)
(0.9
)
(0.5
)
(2.0
)
(1.1
)
Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment
4.0
—
—
4.0
26.2
Income tax provision
37.1
16.4
48.8
53.5
85.1
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(1.0
)
(0.9
)
(0.5
)
(1.9
)
(1.0
)
Depreciation and amortization
125.5
119.9
116.5
245.4
230.8
Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory
0.2
—
1.3
0.2
11.1
Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
—
—
—
(59.0
)
Gain on divestiture of business
(4.6
)
—
—
(4.6
)
—
Adjustment to contingent consideration
—
(2.1
)
0.8
(2.1
)
2.3
Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
2.1
0.4
0.7
2.5
1.7
Adjusted EBITDA
333.2
304.2
284.1
637.4
535.1
Increase (decrease):
Licensing income
28.1
3.8
23.9
31.9
23.9
R&D costs related to licensing income
(3.7
)
(2.8
)
(4.1
)
(6.5
)
(4.1
)
Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
(3.2
)
(0.4
)
(5.9
)
(3.6
)
(6.4
)
Interest expense
(32.6
)
(31.5
)
(34.7
)
(64.1
)
(73.1
)
Interest income
1.1
0.9
0.5
2.0
1.1
Income tax provision
(37.1
)
(16.4
)
(48.8
)
(53.5
)
(85.1
)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
1.0
0.9
0.5
1.9
1.0
Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory
(0.2
)
—
(1.3
)
(0.2
)
(11.1
)
Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
—
—
—
59.0
Adjustment to contingent consideration
—
2.1
(0.8
)
2.1
(2.3
)
Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
(2.1
)
(0.4
)
(0.7
)
(2.5
)
(1.7
)
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of fixed assets
1.1
1.3
(1.1
)
2.4
1.8
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
3.4
3.3
3.9
6.7
8.4
Payments for term debt modification
(1.1
)
—
—
(1.1
)
(2.4
)
Write-down of excess inventories
14.4
9.4
21.4
23.8
35.6
Share-based compensation expense
23.1
18.4
20.8
41.5
35.9
Non-cash interest on convertible notes
8.9
8.7
8.6
17.6
13.3
Change in deferred taxes
35.7
7.5
21.0
43.2
57.2
Other
0.2
(1.2
)
0.5
(1.0
)
2.0
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(101.7
)
(81.3
)
45.4
(183.0
)
(46.4
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
268.5
$
226.5
$
333.2
495.0
$
541.7
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
$
(152.9
)
$
(99.5
)
$
(69.0
)
$
(252.4
)
$
(121.7
)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
0.4
5.6
1.6
6.0
1.8
Deposits made (utilized) for purchases of property, plant and
equipment
(2.1
)
(11.6
)
1.3
(13.7
)
1.1
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired
(70.7
)
—
—
(70.7
)
(0.8
)
Proceeds from divestiture of business, net of cash transferred
5.6
—
—
5.6
—
Proceeds from repayment of note receivable
10.2
—
—
10.2
—
Equity method investment
(19.8
)
—
—
(19.8
)
—
Purchase of held-to-maturity securities
—
—
—
—
(1.6
)
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(229.3
)
$
(105.5
)
$
(66.1
)
$
(334.8
)
$
(121.2
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the ESPP
6.9
$
—
$
5.4
$
6.9
$
11.3
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
0.7
3.6
1.7
4.3
9.2
Payment of tax withholding for restricted shares
(1.1
)
(18.8
)
(0.6
)
(19.9
)
(13.6
)
Repurchase of common stock
(40.0
)
—
—
(40.0
)
(25.0
)
Proceeds from debt issuance
2.2
5.3
6.9
7.5
695.9
Repayment of long-term debt
(79.5
)
(135.9
)
(136.9
)
(215.4
)
(1,191.3
)
Purchases of convertible note hedges
—
—
—
—
(144.7
)
Proceeds from issuance of warrants
—
—
—
—
85.2
Payment of capital lease obligations
(2.1
)
(1.1
)
(1.1
)
(3.2
)
(6.5
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(112.9
)
$
(146.9
)
$
(124.6
)
$
(259.8
)
$
(579.5
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
$
(0.9
)
$
1.6
$
(0.1
)
0.7
$
2.2
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
(74.6
)
$
(24.3
)
$
142.4
$
(98.9
)
$
(156.8
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
$
942.3
$
966.6
$
746.6
$
966.6
$
1,045.8
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
867.7
$
942.3
$
889.0
$
867.7
$
889.0
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Reconciliation of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP revenue:
GAAP revenue
$
1,455.9
$
1,377.6
$
1,338.0
$
2,833.5
$
2,774.7
Special items:
—
—
—
—
(155.1
)
Total special items
—
—
—
—
(155.1
)
Non-GAAP revenue
$
1,455.9
$
1,377.6
$
1,338.0
$
2,833.5
$
2,619.6
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:
GAAP gross profit
$
555.0
$
517.4
$
492.0
$
1,072.4
$
995.1
Special items:
a) Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
—
—
—
(59.0
)
b) Expensing of appraised inventory at fair market value step-up
0.2
—
1.3
0.2
11.1
Total special items
0.2
—
1.3
0.2
(47.9
)
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
555.2
$
517.4
$
493.3
$
1,072.6
$
947.2
Reconciliation of GAAP gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:
GAAP gross margin
38.1
%
37.6
%
36.8
%
37.8
%
35.9
%
Special items:
a) Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
(0.1
)%
b) Expensing of appraised inventory at fair market value step-up
—
%
—
%
0.1
%
—
%
0.4
%
Total special items
—
%
—
%
0.1
%
—
%
0.3
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
38.1
%
37.6
%
36.9
%
37.9
%
36.2
%
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating
expenses:
GAAP operating expenses
$
357.8
$
331.7
$
338.0
$
689.5
$
658.0
Special items:
a) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(27.9
)
(27.4
)
(28.6
)
(55.3
)
(57.7
)
b) Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
(3.2
)
(0.4
)
(5.9
)
(3.6
)
(6.4
)
(3.3
)
—
(1.8
)
(3.3
)
(6.2
)
d) Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
(2.1
)
(0.4
)
(0.7
)
(2.5
)
(1.7
)
e) R&D costs related to licensing income
(3.7
)
(2.8
)
(4.1
)
(6.5
)
(4.1
)
Total special items
(40.2
)
(31.0
)
(41.1
)
(71.2
)
(76.1
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
317.6
$
300.7
$
296.9
$
618.3
$
581.9
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating
income:
GAAP operating income
$
197.2
$
185.7
$
154.0
$
382.9
$
337.1
Special items:
a) Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
—
—
—
(59.0
)
b) Expensing of appraised inventory at fair market value step-up
0.2
—
1.3
0.2
11.1
27.9
27.4
28.6
55.3
57.7
d) Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
3.2
0.4
5.9
3.6
6.4
e) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
3.3
—
1.8
3.3
6.2
f) Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
2.1
0.4
0.7
2.5
1.7
g) R&D costs related to licensing income
3.7
2.8
4.1
6.5
4.1
Total special items
40.4
31.0
42.4
71.4
28.2
Non-GAAP operating income
$
237.6
$
216.7
$
196.4
$
454.3
$
365.3
Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating
margin (operating income / revenues):
GAAP operating margin
13.5
%
13.5
%
11.5
%
13.5
%
12.1
%
Special items:
a) Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
(1.3
)%
b) Expensing of appraised inventory at fair market value step-up
—
%
—
%
0.1
%
—
%
0.4
%
c) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1.9
%
2.0
%
2.1
%
2.0
%
2.1
%
d) Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
0.2
%
—
%
0.4
%
0.1
%
0.2
%
e) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
0.2
%
—
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.2
%
f) Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
0.1
%
—
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
g) R&D costs related to licensing income
0.3
%
0.2
%
0.3
%
0.2
%
0.1
%
Total special items
2.8
%
2.2
%
3.2
%
2.5
%
1.8
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
16.3
%
15.7
%
14.7
%
16.0
%
13.9
%
Reconciliation of GAAP income before income taxes to non-GAAP
income before income taxes:
GAAP income before income taxes
$
193.4
$
156.9
$
143.2
$
350.3
$
258.2
a) Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
—
—
—
(59.0
)
b) Expensing of appraised inventory at fair market value step-up
0.2
—
1.3
0.2
11.1
c) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
27.9
27.4
28.6
55.3
57.7
d) Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
3.2
0.4
5.9
3.6
6.4
e) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
3.3
—
1.8
3.3
6.2
f) Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
2.1
0.4
0.7
2.5
1.7
g) R&D costs related to licensing income
3.7
2.8
4.1
6.5
4.1
h) Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment
4.0
—
—
4.0
26.2
i) Non-cash interest on convertible notes
8.9
8.7
8.6
17.6
13.3
j) Adjustment to contingent consideration
—
(2.1
)
0.8
(2.1
)
2.3
k) Licensing income
(28.1
)
(3.8
)
(23.9
)
(31.9
)
(23.9
)
l) Gain on divestiture of business
(4.6
)
—
—
(4.6
)
—
Total special items
20.6
33.8
27.9
54.4
46.1
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
$
214.0
$
190.7
$
171.1
$
404.7
$
304.3
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:
GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$
155.3
$
139.6
$
93.9
$
294.9
$
172.1
Special items:
a) Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
—
—
—
(59.0
)
b) Expensing of appraised inventory at fair market value step-up
0.2
—
1.3
0.2
11.1
c) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
27.9
27.4
28.6
55.3
57.7
d) Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
3.2
0.4
5.9
3.6
6.4
e) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
3.3
—
1.8
3.3
6.2
f) Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
2.1
0.4
0.7
2.5
1.7
g) R&D costs related to licensing income
3.7
2.8
4.1
6.5
4.1
h) Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment
4.0
—
—
4.0
26.2
i) Non-cash interest on convertible notes
8.9
8.7
8.6
17.6
13.3
j) Adjustment to contingent consideration
—
(2.1
)
0.8
(2.1
)
2.3
k) Licensing income
(28.1
)
(3.8
)
(23.9
)
(31.9
)
(23.9
)
l) Gain on divestiture of business
(4.6
)
—
—
(4.6
)
—
23.8
(2.7
)
31.7
21.1
49.6
Total special items
44.4
31.1
59.6
75.5
95.7
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$
199.7
$
170.7
$
153.5
$
370.4
$
267.8
Adjustment of income taxes:
Tax adjustment for Special Items (1)
$
(4.3
)
$
(7.1
)
$
(9.8
)
$
(11.4
)
$
(16.1
)
Other non-GAAP tax adjustment (2)
28.1
4.4
41.5
32.5
65.7
Total
$
23.8
$
(2.7
)
$
31.7
$
21.1
$
49.6
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted share count to non-GAAP diluted
share count:
GAAP diluted share count
444.3
444.2
425.9
444.4
426.0
Special items:
a) Dilutive share count attributable to convertible notes
(12.7
)
(12.6
)
—
(12.7
)
—
Total special items
(12.7
)
(12.6
)
—
(12.7
)
—
Non-GAAP diluted share count
431.6
431.6
425.9
431.7
426.0
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share:
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$
199.7
$
170.7
$
153.5
$
370.4
$
267.8
Non-GAAP diluted share count
431.6
431.6
425.9
431.7
426.0
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.46
$
0.40
$
0.36
$
0.86
$
0.63
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to
free cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
268.5
$
226.5
$
333.2
$
495.0
$
541.7
Special items:
a) Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(152.9
)
(99.5
)
(69.0
)
(252.4
)
(121.7
)
Total special items
(152.9
)
(99.5
)
(69.0
)
(252.4
)
(121.7
)
Free cash flow
$
115.6
$
127.0
$
264.2
$
242.6
$
420.0
