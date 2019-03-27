Acquisition creates platform for addressing connectivity applications

for Industrial and Automotive markets

Key Transaction Highlights:



  • Enables entry into automotive and industrial low-power connectivity
    market with combined strengths of the two companies


  • Combination of ON Semiconductor’s expertise in power management &
    Bluetooth technologies with Quantenna’s Wi-Fi & software capabilities


  • Immediately accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share and free cash flow

PHOENIX & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON)

(“ON Semiconductor”) and Quantenna Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTNA)

(“Quantenna”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive

agreement for ON Semiconductor to acquire Quantenna for $24.50 per share

in an all cash transaction. The acquisition consideration represents

equity value of approximately $1.07 billion and enterprise value of

approximately $936 million, after accounting for Quantenna’s net cash of

approximately $136 million at the end of fourth quarter of 2018. The

acquisition significantly enhances ON Semiconductor’s connectivity

portfolio with the addition of Quantenna’s industry leading Wi-Fi

technology and software capabilities.

“We are very pleased to welcome Quantenna to ON Semiconductor’s team.

The acquisition of Quantenna is another step towards strengthening our

presence in industrial and automotive markets. The combination of ON’s

expertise in highly efficient power management and broad sales and

distribution reach, and Quantenna’s industry leading Wi-Fi technologies

and software expertise creates a formidable platform for addressing fast

growing markets for low-power connectivity in industrial and automotive

applications,” said Keith Jackson, president and chief executive officer

of ON Semiconductor. “I am very excited about the opportunity this

acquisition creates for customers, shareholders, and employees of the

two companies.”

“Today’s announcement is great news for Quantenna employees and

customers worldwide. As part of ON Semiconductor, Quantenna will benefit

from a world-class organization in our commitment to providing the best

end user experience for our customers,” stated Dr. Sam Heidari, chairman

and chief executive officer of Quantenna. “We are proud of our

accomplishments and look forward to a smooth transition with the ON

Semiconductor team to pursue exciting new opportunities for Quantenna’s

talented employees and reinforce our longstanding position as a leading

Wi-Fi technology innovator.”

Following consummation, the transaction is expected to be immediately

accretive to ON Semiconductor’s non-GAAP earnings per share and free

cash flow, excluding any non-recurring acquisition related charges, the

fair value step-up inventory amortization, and amortization of acquired

intangibles.

The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. ON

Semiconductor intends to fund the transaction through cash on hand and

available capacity under its existing revolving credit facility.

Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Quantenna’s

stockholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing

conditions. The transaction has been approved by ON Semiconductor’s and

Quantenna’s boards of directors and is expected to close in the second

half of 2019. No approval of the stockholders of ON Semiconductor is

required in connection with the proposed transaction.

Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal advisor to ON Semiconductor.

Qatalyst Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Quantenna,

along with O’Melveny & Myers LLP, who served as legal advisor.

Teleconference

ON Semiconductor will host a conference call for the financial community

at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), on March 27, 2019, to discuss

this announcement. ON Semiconductor will also provide a real-time audio

webcast of the teleconference on the Investors page of its website at http://www.onsemi.com.

The webcast replay will be available at this site approximately one hour

following the live broadcast and will continue to be available for

approximately one year following the conference call. Investors and

interested parties can also access the conference call through a

telephone call by dialing (877) 356-3762 (U.S./Canada) or (262) 558-6155

(International). In order to join this conference call, you will be

required to provide the Conference ID Number - which is 7271535.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)

is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce

global energy use. The Company is a leading supplier of

semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of

energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,

connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The Company’s products

help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable,

world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and

ethics program and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices

and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and

the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company

references its website in this news release, information on the website

is not to be incorporated herein.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (Nasdaq: QTNA)

is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions.

Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi

technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate

with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed,

range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional

approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi

solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

Cautions regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These

forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements

related to the consummation and benefits of the acquisition by ON

Semiconductor Corporation (“ON Semiconductor”) of Quantenna

Communications, Inc. (“Quantenna”) for customers, shareholders, and

employees of the two companies, including creating a formidable platform

for addressing fast growing markets for low-power connectivity in

industrial and automotive applications; ON Semiconductor strengthening

its presence in industrial and automotive markets; and the expectation

of a smooth transition of Quantenna with ON Semiconductor and the

acquisition reinforcing Quantenna’s longstanding position as a leading

Wi-Fi technology innovator. These forward-looking statements are based

on information available to each of ON Semiconductor and Quantenna of

the date of this release and current expectations, forecasts and

assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by

these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include a

variety of factors, some of which are beyond our control. In particular,

such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk

that one or more closing conditions to the transaction may not be

satisfied or waived, on a timely basis or otherwise; the risk that the

transaction does not close when anticipated, or at all, including the

risk that the requisite regulatory approvals may not be obtained;

matters arising in connection with the parties’ efforts to comply with

and satisfy applicable regulatory approvals and closing conditions

relating to the transaction; there may be a material adverse change of

ON Semiconductor or Quantenna, or our respective businesses may suffer

as a result of uncertainty surrounding the transaction; the transaction

may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; difficulties

encountered in integrating Quantenna, including the potentially

accretive and synergistic benefits; difficulties leveraging desired

growth opportunities and markets; the possibility that expected benefits

and cost savings may not materialize as expected; our revenue and

operating performance; economic conditions and markets (including

current financial conditions); risks related to our ability to meet our

assumptions regarding outlook for revenue and gross margin as a

percentage of revenue; effects of exchange rate fluctuations; the

cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; changes in demand for our

products; changes in inventories at our customers and distributors;

technological and product development risks; enforcement and protection

of our intellectual property rights and related risks; risks related to

the security of our information systems and secured network;

availability of raw materials, electricity, gas, water and other supply

chain uncertainties; our ability to effectively shift production to

other facilities when required in order to maintain supply continuity

for our customers; variable demand and the aggressive pricing

environment for semiconductor products; our ability to successfully

manufacture in increasing volumes on a cost-effective basis and with

acceptable quality for our current products; risks associated with other

acquisitions and dispositions, including our ability to realize the

anticipated benefits of our acquisitions and dispositions; risks that

acquisitions or dispositions may disrupt our current plans and

operations, the risk of unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting

from acquisitions or dispositions and difficulties arising from

integrating and consolidating acquired businesses, our timely filing of

financial information with the SEC for acquired businesses and our

ability to accurately predict the future financial performance of

acquired businesses; competitor actions, including the adverse impact of

competitor product announcements; pricing and gross profit pressures;

loss of key customers or distributors; order cancellations or reduced

bookings; changes in manufacturing yields; control of costs and expenses

and realization of cost savings and synergies from restructurings;

significant litigation; risks associated with decisions to expend cash

reserves for various uses in accordance with our capital allocation

policy such as debt prepayment, stock repurchases or acquisitions rather

than to retain such cash for future needs; risks associated with our

substantial leverage and restrictive covenants in our debt agreements

that may be in place from time to time; risks associated with our

worldwide operations, including changes in trade policies, foreign

employment and labor matters associated with unions and collective

bargaining arrangements, as well as man-made and/or natural disasters

affecting our operations or financial results; the threat or occurrence

of international armed conflict and terrorist activities both in the

United States and internationally; risks of changes in U.S. or

international tax rates or legislation, including the impact of the

recent U.S. tax legislation; risks and costs associated with increased

and new regulation of corporate governance and disclosure standards;

risks related to new legal requirements; and risks involving

environmental or other governmental regulation. Information concerning

additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from

those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in ON

Semiconductor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form

10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other of ON Semiconductor’s

filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These

forward-looking statements are as of the date hereof and should not be

relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we

do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to

reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as

may be required by law. For additional information, visit ON

Semiconductor’s corporate website, www.onsemi.com,

or for official filings visit the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Quantenna will file with

the SEC and mail or otherwise provide to its stockholders a proxy

statement regarding the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING

DECISION, QUANTENNA’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY

STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER

DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION

OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT

INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE

PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain a free

copy of the proxy statement and other documents that Quantenna files

with the SEC (when available) from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov

and Quantenna’s website at http://ir.quantenna.com/investor-overview.

In addition, the proxy statement and other documents filed by Quantenna

with the SEC (when available) may be obtained from Quantenna free of

charge by directing a request to Vernon Essi, Jr., Investor Relations,

Quantenna Communications, Inc., 1704 Automation Parkway, San Jose,

California 95131, Phone: (669) 209-5647. Media inquiries can be directed

to Vernon Essi, Jr. at vessi@quantenna.com,

Phone: (669) 209-5647.

Certain Participants in the Solicitation

Quantenna, its directors and certain of its executive officers and

employees may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the

solicitation of proxies from Quantenna stockholders with respect to

stockholder approval of the proposed acquisition of Quantenna.

Information regarding the names of Quantenna’s directors and executive

officers and their respective interests in Quantenna by security

holdings or otherwise is set forth in Quantenna’s Annual Report on Form

10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018 filed with the SEC on

March 1, 2019, Quantenna’s definitive proxy statement for its 2018

Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the SEC on April 25, 2018 and

Quantenna’s Current Reports on Form 8-K dated June 8, 2018 and August

31, 2018. To the extent holdings of such participants in Quantenna’s

securities are not reported, or have changed since the amounts described

in the proxy statement for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, such

changes have been reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial

Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed

with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of such

individuals in the proposed transaction will be included in the proxy

statement relating to such acquisition when it is filed with the SEC.

These documents may be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov

and Quantenna’s website at http://ir.quantenna.com/investor-overview.

Contacts

Kris Pugsley

Corporate Media Communications

ON

Semiconductor

(312) 909-0661

kris.pugsley@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal

Vice President - Investor Relations &

Corporate Development

ON Semiconductor

(602) 244-3437

parag.agarwal@onsemi.com

Vernon Essi, Jr.

Director of Investor Relations and

Strategic Finance

Quantenna Communications, Inc.

(669) 209-5647

vessi@quantenna.com

