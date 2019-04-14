Company provides conference call details

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON)

plans to announce its financial results for the first quarter, which

ended March 29, 2019, before the market opens on Monday, April 29, 2019.

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (EDT)

on April 29, 2019, following the release of its financial results.

Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the

following manner:



  • Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be
    available via the “Investor
    Relations    ” section of the company’s website at http://www.onsemi.com.
    The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site
    approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain
    available for 30 days.


  • Teleconference: A telephone conference of the earnings report
    can be accessed by dialing (877) 356-3762 (U.S./Canada) or (262)
    558-6155 (International). In order to join this conference call, you
    will be required to provide the Conference ID Number – which is
    2874546.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)

is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce

global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of

semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of

energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,

connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products

help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

Contacts

Kris Pugsley

Corporate/Media Communications

ON

Semiconductor

(312) 909-0661

kris.pugsley@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and

Corporate Development

ON Semiconductor

(602) 244-3437

investor@onsemi.com

