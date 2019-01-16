Company provides conference call details
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON)
plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter, which
ended Dec. 31, 2018, before the market opens on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.
The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (EST)
on Feb. 4, 2019, following the release of its financial results.
Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the
following manner:
Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be
available via the “Investor
Relations” section of the company’s website at http://www.onsemi.com.
The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site
approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain
available for 30 days.
Teleconference: A telephone conference of the earnings report
can be accessed by dialing (877) 356-3762 (U.S./Canada) or (262)
558-6155 (International). In order to join this conference call, you
will be required to provide the Conference ID Number – which is
9592878.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)
is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce
global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of
semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of
energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,
connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products
help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and
defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,
reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust
compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing
facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout
North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more
information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
Follow @onsemi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/onsemi.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered
trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand
and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks
or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company
references its website in this news release, such information on the
website is not to be incorporated herein.
Contacts
Kris Pugsley
Corporate/Media Communications
ON
Semiconductor
(312) 909-0661
Parag Agarwal
Vice President Investor Relations and
Corporate Development
ON Semiconductor
(602) 244-3437