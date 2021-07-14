 Skip to main content
ON Semiconductor to Host Financial Analyst Day

ON Semiconductor leadership to provide details on the company’s strategy, direction, and financial outlook

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) will host its Financial Analyst Day on Aug. 5, 2021, in New York City. The event will feature presentations on the company’s strategy, technology, and financial outlook.

Institutional investors who have not registered for the event are requested to send an e-mail to AnalystDay2021@onsemi.com for an invitation to the event.

ON Semiconductor will provide a real-time webcast of the event on Aug. 5, 2021 on the Investors page of its website at http://www.onsemi.com.

The webcast replay will be available at this site following the live broadcast and will continue to be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation. A copy of the presentation materials will be posted to the Investors page of http://www.onsemi.com prior to the start of the event.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient electronics innovations that help make the world greener, safer, inclusive and connected. The company has transformed into our customers’ supplier of choice for power, analog, sensor and connectivity solutions. The company’s superior products help engineers solve their most unique design challenges in automotive, industrial, cloud power, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

