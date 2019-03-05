Presentations by ON Semiconductor executive team will provide details

on the company’s strategy, financial outlook and performance

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON),

will host its Financial Analyst Day in Phoenix, Arizona on March 8,

2019, starting at 8 a.m. MST. The event will feature presentations on

the company’s strategy, financial outlook and performance.

ON Semiconductor will provide a real-time webcast of the event on March

8, 2019 from 8 a.m. MST to noon MST on Investors page of its website at http://www.onsemi.com.

The registration page is open and will be available through the

conclusion of the event.

The webcast replay will be available at this site following the live

broadcast and will continue to be available for approximately 30 days

following the presentation. A copy of the presentation materials will be

posted to the Investors page of http://www.onsemi.com

prior to the start of the event.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)

is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce

global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of

semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of

energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,

connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products

help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company

references its website in this news release, information on the website

is not to be incorporated herein.

Contacts

Sarah Rockey

Corporate Communications / Media Relations

ON

Semiconductor

(602) 244-5910

sarah.rockey@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and

Corporate Development

ON Semiconductor

(602) 244-3437

investor@onsemi.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles