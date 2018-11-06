Demonstrations featuring cutting-edge vision, audio and low-power
node-to-cloud technology at electronica showcase new possibilities for
next-generation IoT applications
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ele18--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations,
will be showcasing ultra-low-power IoT solutions at electronica 2018
featuring new IoT prototyping platforms based on the RSL10
radio system on chip (SoC). Two most recent additions to the
portfolio of IoT platforms include the Bluetooth
IoT Development Kit (B-IDK) and Energy Harvesting Bluetooth Low
Energy Switch. Demonstrations will cover mesh networking, battery-less
edge nodes, and the latest audio and vision solutions powering
Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the edge.
The RSL10 is the industry’s lowest power Bluetooth Low Energy SoC,
consuming just 62.5 nanowatts (nW) in sleep mode and only 7 milliwatts
(mW) when receiving. It integrates an RF transceiver and Arm® Cortex®-M3
microcontroller, offering a single-chip solution for developing
intelligent and connected IoT edge nodes. As the industry’s lowest power
Bluetooth Low Energy solution, the RSL10 can enable edge nodes that are
able to operate purely from harvested energy, creating new possibilities
for totally battery-less, maintenance-free, connected IoT edge nodes.
The recently released B-IDK is a modular platform for developing and
prototyping Bluetooth Low Energy applications targeting the IoT. It
brings together the RSL10 with a range of sensor and actuator modules
for rapid development, along with a companion mobile application to
provide instant cloud connectivity. This provides an ‘out of the box’
Hardware to Cloud solution that is ready-to-use and fully supported with
sample software.
IoT technology demonstrations at electronica
ON Semiconductor’s booth at electronica
will include four IoT demonstrations highlighting new use-cases of the
RSL10, including a Bluetooth
Low Energy Mesh Networking demonstration featuring the RSL10 Sensor
Development Kit. This showcases the enablement of many-to-many
connections using a combination of the lowest power Bluetooth Low
Energy, sensor, and mesh technology.
Other demonstrations include battery-less and wireless edge nodes
implementing Bluetooth
Low Energy, Zigbee,
and Green Power, all powered by energy harvested from motion and solar
sources. Within Vision IoT, ON Semiconductor will showcase a machine
vision camera incorporating cutting edge image sensors and a Power over
Ethernet (PoE) transceiver. In addition, visitors will learn how ON
Semiconductor technology is being used to add Artificial Intelligence to
IoT edge nodes to detect and react to audio commands using natural
language processing.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)
is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce
global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of
semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of
energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,
connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products
help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and
defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,
reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust
compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing
facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout
North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more
information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
Follow @onsemi
on Twitter.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered
trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand
and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks
or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company
references its website in this news release, information on the website
is not to be incorporated herein.
Contacts
Elisa Presini
Manager, EMEA Marketing Communications
ON
Semiconductor
+39 02 92393124
or
Parag
Agarwal
Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate
Development
ON Semiconductor
+1 (602) 244-3437