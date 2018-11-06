Demonstrations featuring cutting-edge vision, audio and low-power

node-to-cloud technology at electronica showcase new possibilities for

next-generation IoT applications

MUNICH--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations,

will be showcasing ultra-low-power IoT solutions at electronica 2018

featuring new IoT prototyping platforms based on the RSL10

radio system on chip (SoC). Two most recent additions to the

portfolio of IoT platforms include the Bluetooth

IoT Development Kit (B-IDK) and Energy Harvesting Bluetooth Low

Energy Switch. Demonstrations will cover mesh networking, battery-less

edge nodes, and the latest audio and vision solutions powering

Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the edge.

The RSL10 is the industry’s lowest power Bluetooth Low Energy SoC,

consuming just 62.5 nanowatts (nW) in sleep mode and only 7 milliwatts

(mW) when receiving. It integrates an RF transceiver and Arm® Cortex®-M3

microcontroller, offering a single-chip solution for developing

intelligent and connected IoT edge nodes. As the industry’s lowest power

Bluetooth Low Energy solution, the RSL10 can enable edge nodes that are

able to operate purely from harvested energy, creating new possibilities

for totally battery-less, maintenance-free, connected IoT edge nodes.

The recently released B-IDK is a modular platform for developing and

prototyping Bluetooth Low Energy applications targeting the IoT. It

brings together the RSL10 with a range of sensor and actuator modules

for rapid development, along with a companion mobile application to

provide instant cloud connectivity. This provides an ‘out of the box’

Hardware to Cloud solution that is ready-to-use and fully supported with

sample software.

IoT technology demonstrations at electronica

ON Semiconductor’s booth at electronica

will include four IoT demonstrations highlighting new use-cases of the

RSL10, including a Bluetooth

Low Energy Mesh Networking demonstration featuring the RSL10 Sensor

Development Kit. This showcases the enablement of many-to-many

connections using a combination of the lowest power Bluetooth Low

Energy, sensor, and mesh technology.

Other demonstrations include battery-less and wireless edge nodes

implementing Bluetooth

Low Energy, Zigbee,

and Green Power, all powered by energy harvested from motion and solar

sources. Within Vision IoT, ON Semiconductor will showcase a machine

vision camera incorporating cutting edge image sensors and a Power over

Ethernet (PoE) transceiver. In addition, visitors will learn how ON

Semiconductor technology is being used to add Artificial Intelligence to

IoT edge nodes to detect and react to audio commands using natural

language processing.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)

is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce

global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of

semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of

energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,

connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products

help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company

references its website in this news release, information on the website

is not to be incorporated herein.

Contacts

Elisa Presini

Manager, EMEA Marketing Communications

ON

Semiconductor

+39 02 92393124

elisa.presini@onsemi.com

or

Parag

Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate

Development

ON Semiconductor

+1 (602) 244-3437

parag.agarwal@onsemi.com

