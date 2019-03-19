New location will serve events and venues in Arizona, Nevada and
California
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON
Services, a GES
company and leading full-service audio visual provider supporting live
event productions, announced it has opened a new location in Phoenix to
support the needs of its growing business. The Phoenix office will be
the hub for ON Services to provide a full-array of audio visual services
to events and venues in Arizona, Nevada and California.
“Our new Phoenix operation is our first fulfilment center west of the
Mississippi and it will allow us to serve our growing client base and to
reach new clients,” said ON Services General Manager Randy Fyfe. “We
look forward to providing innovative audio visual options to companies
and venues in the Western region, including Arizona, Nevada and
California.”
ON Services provides comprehensive AV services, including audio, video,
lighting, speaker services, content management, and interactive
technology. Deep audio visual expertise combined with its extensive
inventory of audio visual technologies gives ON Services the unique
ability to serve clients, in a variety of industries, from
concept-to-completion. Opening the ON Services operation in Phoenix
brings increased inventory to the Western U.S., and the ability for the
company to broaden its service to clients nationwide.
ON Site, a division of ON Services, provides in-house audio visual and
technology services to venues and hotels across the United States will
also operate out of the Phoenix office. ON Site serves more than 10
million square feet at venues including Georgia World Congress Center,
Cobb Galleria Centre & Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Georgia
International Convention Center, San Diego Convention Center and many
leading hotel brand properties including Hilton, Marriott and IHG.
The office is located at:
2155 S. 75th Avenue, Suite 120
Phoenix,
AZ 85043
About ON Services
ON Services, a GES company, is a leading national provider of live event
audio visual production, encompassing audio, video, lighting, and scenic
design services in support of keynote delivery, breakout/training
sessions, exhibits and special events around the world. ON Services
provides production services to more than 800 clients including agency
partners, major corporations such as Coca-Cola, and World Financial
Group. For more information, visit www.onservices.com.
About GES
GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider
for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences,
congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide
range of services, including official show services, audio visual,
cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services,
and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES
partners with leading shows brands, including Pfizer, Merck, Bell,
Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian
International Auto Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized
with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call
Center Program℠ for the 10th year in a row, and for the ninth year in a
row, Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation’s Largest
Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.
Contacts
Detra Page
702.515.5627