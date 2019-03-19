New location will serve events and venues in Arizona, Nevada and

California

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON

Services, a GES

company and leading full-service audio visual provider supporting live

event productions, announced it has opened a new location in Phoenix to

support the needs of its growing business. The Phoenix office will be

the hub for ON Services to provide a full-array of audio visual services

to events and venues in Arizona, Nevada and California.

“Our new Phoenix operation is our first fulfilment center west of the

Mississippi and it will allow us to serve our growing client base and to

reach new clients,” said ON Services General Manager Randy Fyfe. “We

look forward to providing innovative audio visual options to companies

and venues in the Western region, including Arizona, Nevada and

California.”

ON Services provides comprehensive AV services, including audio, video,

lighting, speaker services, content management, and interactive

technology. Deep audio visual expertise combined with its extensive

inventory of audio visual technologies gives ON Services the unique

ability to serve clients, in a variety of industries, from

concept-to-completion. Opening the ON Services operation in Phoenix

brings increased inventory to the Western U.S., and the ability for the

company to broaden its service to clients nationwide.

ON Site, a division of ON Services, provides in-house audio visual and

technology services to venues and hotels across the United States will

also operate out of the Phoenix office. ON Site serves more than 10

million square feet at venues including Georgia World Congress Center,

Cobb Galleria Centre & Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Georgia

International Convention Center, San Diego Convention Center and many

leading hotel brand properties including Hilton, Marriott and IHG.

The office is located at:

2155 S. 75th Avenue, Suite 120

Phoenix,

AZ 85043

About ON Services

ON Services, a GES company, is a leading national provider of live event

audio visual production, encompassing audio, video, lighting, and scenic

design services in support of keynote delivery, breakout/training

sessions, exhibits and special events around the world. ON Services

provides production services to more than 800 clients including agency

partners, major corporations such as Coca-Cola, and World Financial

Group. For more information, visit www.onservices.com.

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider

for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences,

congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide

range of services, including official show services, audio visual,

cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services,

and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES

partners with leading shows brands, including Pfizer, Merck, Bell,

Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian

International Auto Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized

with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call

Center Program℠ for the 10th year in a row, and for the ninth year in a

row, Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation’s Largest

Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.

Contacts

Detra Page

702.515.5627

dpage@ges.com

