CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cancer--OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to offer the best patient care, will host its latest State of the Science Summit™ on Genitourinary Cancer on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5-9 p.m. at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, in Arizona. The chair for the summit will be Alan H. Bryce, M.D., medical director of the genomic oncology clinic, chair of the division of hematology/oncology and associate professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic.
This interactive and educational meeting will analyze and discuss novel treatments for patients with genitourinary cancers. The expert presenters will explore a wide variety of related topics, such as novel imaging in nonmetastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, the role of radiation therapy in prostate cancer, treatment of nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, advances in metastatic prostate cancer, advanced urothelial cancer and the role of cytoreductive nephrectomy in renal cell cancer. The presenters will also engage in a peer exchange and address audience questions.
The presenters for the summit include the following:
Erik P. Castle, M.D., director of the Desert Mountain Care Prostate Cancer Research Fund and principal investigator, Mayo Clinic.
Thai H. Ho, M.D., Ph.D., consultant, division of hematology/oncology, and assistant professor of medicine, Mayo Clinic.
Phillip J. Koo, M.D., division chief of diagnostic imaging, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Parminder Singh, M.D., hematologist and oncologist, Mayo Clinic.
Carlos E. Vargas, M.D., associate professor of radiation oncology and senior associate consultant, radiation oncology, Mayo Clinic.
State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series hosted by OncLive® that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.
Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@onclive.com.
