OncoMyx Announces Exclusive Option to License Intellectual Property Rights for Myxoma Virus Technology from University of Florida

“As we develop our plans for solid tumor intravenous programs with our multi-armed myxoma platform, the unmet need in hematological malignancies is striking,” said Steve Potts, Ph.D., MBA, Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer of OncoMyx. “There is no other viral approach that currently offers true multi-arming combined with systemic delivery against hematologic cancers. There have been more than a dozen peer-reviewed preclinical publications at multiple institutions demonstrating the ability of the myxoma virus to have curative potential against multiple myeloma when delivered systemically. In other hematologic malignancies like AML, the virus has also been shown in peer-reviewed studies to systemically infect and kill tumor cells, while additionally dampening the graft versus host disease response after allogeneic transplants. With the exclusive option to license these IP rights, we further strengthen our IP portfolio protecting the use of myxoma virus and myxoma virotherapies for the systemically delivered treatment of cancer.”