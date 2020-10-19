OncoMyx Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data for Novel Oncolytic Virotherapy at AACR Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy Virtual Conference

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AACR--OncoMyx Therapeutics, a privately-held viral immunotherapy company, announced the presentation of preclinical data at the AACR Virtual Special Conference: Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy taking place October 19 to 20. The data are the first to demonstrate preclinical therapeutic activity alone and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors of the company’s armed myxoma virotherapy in development to improve cancer treatment.
The talk entitled, “Armed Myxoma Virus Demonstrates Therapeutic Activity Alone and in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Preclinical Xenograft Models,” will be presented virtually by OncoMyx’s Chief Scientific Officer, Leslie L. Sharp, Ph.D., on October 20 at 11:55-12:25 ET.
“The myoxma virus is highly immuno-interactive and can selectively infect and kill a broad range of cancer cell types,” said Dr. Sharp. “Myxoma’s large genome is ideal for multi-arming to create a unique precision medicine approach to oncolytic viruses. We are also especially encouraged by this data that is the first to demonstrate efficacy of our myxoma virotherapy in a number of tumor models across multiple disease indications, suggesting we could pursue a pan-tumor approach. The further synergy of our myxoma virotherapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors could expand the therapeutic effectiveness of immunotherapies.”
Myxoma is a large dsDNA pox virus suitable for intratumoral or intravenous oncolytic virotherapy and is engineerable to carry multiple transgenic payloads with robust transgene production and function. The data further show that OncoMyx’s myxoma virotherapy is efficacious in multiple in vitro and in vivo tumor models, including subcutaneous and metastatic syngeneic tumor models, and provides combinatorial efficacy with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
OncoMyx Therapeutics develops viral immunotherapies based on the myxoma virus (MYXV) platform to orchestrate an immune response to better treat cancer. Successful immuno-oncology (IO) cancer treatment generally requires combination therapy, and oncolytic viruses (OVs) have emerged as a safe and effective IO complement. The company’s MYXV platform, exclusively licensed from Arizona State University, is poised to be a best-in-class OV approach, and the top OV team has assembled around MYXV to create important new therapeutic options for cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.oncomyx.com.
