OncoMyx Announces Presentation of Preclinical Efficacy Data of Novel Oncolytic Immunotherapy at SITC 2020

OncoMyx’s multi-armed myxoma virotherapy is efficacious in multiple in vitro and in vivo tumor models and provides combinatorial efficacy with immune checkpoint inhibitors
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SITC2020--OncoMyx Therapeutics, a privately-held oncolytic immunotherapy company, announced the presentation of preclinical data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting & Preconference Programs (SITC 2020) taking place virtually November 9 to 14. The data are the first to demonstrate preclinical therapeutic efficacy of a multi-armed myxoma virotherapy for the treatment of cancer following intravenous (IV) or intratumoral (IT) delivery alone and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Efficacy of Oncomyx’s multi-armed myxoma virotherapy was seen in multiple subcutaneous and metastatic syngeneic tumor models, supporting a pan-tumor treatment approach.
“These data support the further development of our multi-armed myxoma virotherapies in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-oncology approaches to increase the number of cancer patients who could benefit from immunotherapies,” said Steve Potts, Ph.D., MBA, cofounder and chief executive officer of OncoMyx. “The data are also extremely encouraging for IV delivery of our myxoma virotherapies, marking yet another desirable attribute that differentiates myxoma from other oncolytic viruses.”
The myxoma virus is highly immuno-interactive and can selectively infect and kill a broad range of cancer cell types. As a virus that is not pathogenic to humans, myxoma virotherapy does not have to overcome pre-existing immunity. As a large dsDNA pox virus, myxoma is engineerable to express multiple transgenic payloads, such as immunomodulatory proteins, and OncoMyx has demonstrated myxoma can provide robust transgene production and function. Additional data showed evidence of modulation of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes populations, including increased CD8/Treg and M1/M2 macrophage ratios, to favor anti-tumor immunity.
“We confirmed that myxoma is able to carry and functionally produce multiple transgenes, and we then demonstrated efficacy of multi-armed myxoma virotherapies in multiple in vitro and in vivo human tumor models,” said Leslie L. Sharp, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of OncoMyx. “The demonstration of efficacy of our multi-armed myxoma virotherapy via intravenous and intratumoral delivery in a number of tumor models across multiple cancer indications supports our pursuit of a pan-tumor approach to expand the therapeutic effectiveness of immunotherapies.”
Two posters will be available for viewing November 11 to 15, 9 am to 5 pm EST, in the virtual poster hall:
(406) Armed myxoma virus demonstrates efficacy in syngeneic tumor models alone and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors
(409) Armed myxoma virus demonstrates therapeutic activity in xenograft models
About OncoMyx Therapeutics
OncoMyx Therapeutics develops oncolytic immunotherapies based on the myxoma virus (MYXV) platform to orchestrate an immune response to better treat cancer. Successful immuno-oncology (IO) cancer treatment generally requires combination therapy, and oncolytic viruses (OVs) have the potential to be a safe and effective complement to immunotherapies. The company’s MYXV platform, exclusively licensed from Arizona State University, is poised to be a best-in-class OV approach, and the top OV team has assembled around MYXV to create important new therapeutic options for cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.oncomyx.com and connect with the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.
