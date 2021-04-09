OncoMyx Presents at AACR First Data Showing Multi-Armed Myxoma Virotherapy Can Modulate Anti-Tumor Immune Response

Oncolytic viruses selectively replicate in and lyse tumor cells and provide stimulation to the immune system, representing a promising therapeutic option in development to treat cancers that do not respond well to immune checkpoint inhibitors. As a large double-stranded DNA pox virus, myxoma is ideal for multi-armed, targeted, systemic oncolytic immunotherapy. Because the natural host of myxoma is a subset of rabbits and hares, it doesn’t have to overcome preexisting human immunity. While it is not pathogenic to humans, extensive research shows myxoma can selectively infect and kill a wide variety of human cancer types in vitro and in preclinical in vivo models. OncoMyx has specifically built multi-armed myxoma viruses with immunomodulatory proteins and payloads designed to stimulate anti-tumor immunity and deliver targeted cancer therapies. For more information, visit www.oncomyx.com/platform.