Therapeutics, a privately-held oncolytic immunotherapy company
founded on the myxoma virus (MYXV) platform from Arizona State
University (ASU), announced today the completion of a $25 million series
A financing led by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), Delos
Capital, and Xeraya Capital with participation from Korea Investment
Partners (KIP), City Hill Ventures, and Madison Partners. OncoMyx plans
to use the proceeds to advance development of its lead oncolytic virus
(OV) therapeutic program for the treatment of various cancers.
Concurrent with the financing, Steve Potts, Ph.D., MBA, founder and
chief executive officer of OncoMyx, Kanad Das, Ph.D., representing BIVF,
Tim Xiao, CFA, FRM, representing Delos Capital, Jason Rushton,
representing Xeraya Capital, and Grant McFadden, Ph.D., founder and
research advisor, have joined OncoMyx’s board of directors. Drs. Potts
and Das and Messrs. Xiao and Rushton have extensive experience in the
biopharmaceutical industry with track records of success. In addition to
his role as Center Director and Professor of the Biodesign Center for
Immunotherapy, Vaccines and Virotherapy at ASU, Dr. McFadden has
pioneered the MYXV field and is widely regarded a top OV expert.
“This financing is a key step forward in advancing our pipeline of
oncolytic immunotherapies,” said Dr. Potts. “We are thrilled to have
this strong team of experienced investors to provide the financial
resources and guidance to build our company and advance our therapeutic
pipeline with the ultimate goal of delivering new treatment options to
patients.”
OncoMyx’s proprietary OV platform is a unique and potentially
best-in-class therapeutic approach that is backed by over 30
peer-reviewed publications by ASU Professor McFadden and his
collaborators evaluating a poxvirus, MYXV, as an oncolytic agent in a
wide variety of tumor models. Preclinical studies in mice and testing on
cancer patient samples from the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale have
demonstrated encouraging immune responses against tumors. These data
build upon the continued clinical validation of OVs and position
OncoMyx’s platform to expand the boundaries of immuno-oncology (IO)
cancer treatment and potentially benefit a large group of patients.
“OVs are emerging as a new pillar of cancer care to complement the
effectiveness of immunotherapies such as immune checkpoint blockade,”
said Dr. McFadden. “The best-in-class MYXV platform is the only OV in
development that is collectively a non-human pathogen, inherently
immuno-stimulatory, easily multi-armed, and systemically delivered.”
“We invested in OncoMyx because we believe in the potential of the
myxoma-based oncolytic viruses for the treatment of solid cancers,” said
Dr. Das. “I look forward to working with Steve, Grant and the rest of
the team to develop drugs that help improve patients’ lives across a
range of malignancies.”
