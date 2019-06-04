PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OncoMyx

Therapeutics, a privately-held oncolytic immunotherapy company

founded on the myxoma virus (MYXV) platform from Arizona State

University (ASU), announced today the completion of a $25 million series

A financing led by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), Delos

Capital, and Xeraya Capital with participation from Korea Investment

Partners (KIP), City Hill Ventures, and Madison Partners. OncoMyx plans

to use the proceeds to advance development of its lead oncolytic virus

(OV) therapeutic program for the treatment of various cancers.

Concurrent with the financing, Steve Potts, Ph.D., MBA, founder and

chief executive officer of OncoMyx, Kanad Das, Ph.D., representing BIVF,

Tim Xiao, CFA, FRM, representing Delos Capital, Jason Rushton,

representing Xeraya Capital, and Grant McFadden, Ph.D., founder and

research advisor, have joined OncoMyx’s board of directors. Drs. Potts

and Das and Messrs. Xiao and Rushton have extensive experience in the

biopharmaceutical industry with track records of success. In addition to

his role as Center Director and Professor of the Biodesign Center for

Immunotherapy, Vaccines and Virotherapy at ASU, Dr. McFadden has

pioneered the MYXV field and is widely regarded a top OV expert.

“This financing is a key step forward in advancing our pipeline of

oncolytic immunotherapies,” said Dr. Potts. “We are thrilled to have

this strong team of experienced investors to provide the financial

resources and guidance to build our company and advance our therapeutic

pipeline with the ultimate goal of delivering new treatment options to

patients.”

OncoMyx’s proprietary OV platform is a unique and potentially

best-in-class therapeutic approach that is backed by over 30

peer-reviewed publications by ASU Professor McFadden and his

collaborators evaluating a poxvirus, MYXV, as an oncolytic agent in a

wide variety of tumor models. Preclinical studies in mice and testing on

cancer patient samples from the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale have

demonstrated encouraging immune responses against tumors. These data

build upon the continued clinical validation of OVs and position

OncoMyx’s platform to expand the boundaries of immuno-oncology (IO)

cancer treatment and potentially benefit a large group of patients.

“OVs are emerging as a new pillar of cancer care to complement the

effectiveness of immunotherapies such as immune checkpoint blockade,”

said Dr. McFadden. “The best-in-class MYXV platform is the only OV in

development that is collectively a non-human pathogen, inherently

immuno-stimulatory, easily multi-armed, and systemically delivered.”

“We invested in OncoMyx because we believe in the potential of the

myxoma-based oncolytic viruses for the treatment of solid cancers,” said

Dr. Das. “I look forward to working with Steve, Grant and the rest of

the team to develop drugs that help improve patients’ lives across a

range of malignancies.”

About OncoMyx Therapeutics

OncoMyx Therapeutics, a startup launched from Arizona State University

(ASU), develops oncolytic immunotherapies based on the myxoma virus

(MYXV) platform to orchestrate an immune response and treat cancer.

Successful immuno-oncology (IO) cancer treatment generally requires

combination therapy, and oncolytic viruses (OVs) have emerged as a safe

and effective IO complement. The company’s MYXV platform, spun out from

ASU, is poised to be a best-in-class OV approach, and the top OV team

has assembled around MYXV to create important new therapeutic options

for cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.oncomyx.com.

