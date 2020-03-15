One Camelback Brings New Wave of Elegant Living to Uptown Phoenix

Iconic Landmark at SE Corner of Central Ave. and Camelback Rd. to Transform into Upscale Live-Play Community with Sophisticated Residential and First-to-Market Retailers
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Can Imagine. That philosophy is the driving force of the experienced leadership team that’s responsible for introducing One Camelback, an innovative live-play community that’s taking shape at the hottest intersection in greater Phoenix, according to real estate and growth experts at Urban Land Institute.
“Arizona hasn’t seen anything quite like One Camelback – we expect this bold development to set a new benchmark for urban elegant living in the Southwest,” said Dale Phillips, President and Founder of Stellar Residential, the management company for One Camelback. “As one of the most ambitious construction transformations ever undertaken in Phoenix, this boutique, Class A development will deliver a vibrant use of residential space, with soaring and dramatic floor-to-ceiling views of Central Phoenix, modern and functional floorplans, upscale amenities and first-class services – all under one 11-story roof, while aesthetically adding some more glamour and elegance to the Phoenix skyline.”
As the iconic landmark undergoes a complete transformation, One Camelback will blend the finest there is in upscale sophisticated living with a range of exclusive, first-to-market retailers in the heart of Central Phoenix. It will be the first 1-Gigabit community, in Arizona through Cox Communications, which means each and every unit will have 1-Gigabit internet speeds included in the rent.
The 215,245-square-foot glass-ensconced property will include 163 first-class apartment units with exposed ceilings and 10 foot floor to ceiling windows. A selection of 16 different floorplans will be available, featuring upscale studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, all designed by Erwin Architecture. Additional exclusive residential amenities include a 6,500 square-foot rooftop terrace with a swimming pool, a swim-in place and endless pool for lap swimming or therapy, cabanas and a spa, as well as a yoga lawn deck and a lounge-style clubhouse. Residents will also have access to a secured underground garage with electric car-charging stations.
Capitalizing on its prime location, One Camelback is in negotiations to bring in highly sought-after, first-to-market upscale retailers to blend in with the historic neighborhood’s assortment of hip restaurants and trendy shops. Only walking distance from popular gourmet and specialty grocer AJ’s Fine Foods, One Camelback is also in close proximity to Uptown Plaza and light-rail transportation. The residences and retail spaces will be moments away from the downtown business core, major sporting event arenas, and the popular nightlife scene, serving residents by offering one of the best transit oriented developments known to the Valley.
With more than 143,000 people working within a 3-mile radius of its centralized location, One Camelback is located at the perfect triangle, connecting downtown Phoenix to the Biltmore area.
In March 2019, the construction efforts began with a glass-raising event to celebrate the start of the substantial transformation, from mortar and concrete to dramatic windows and high ceilings that will deliver soaring, bird’s eye views of Central Phoenix. The demolition of interior structures throughout the building was completed earlier this month, leaving a blank canvas for crews to make the vision for this iconic development come to a reality.
One Camelback is being developed by an affiliate of Sagamore Capital LLC, a Scottsdale-based investment firm, with financing arranged by Walker & Dunlop, and provided by Los Angeles-based ACORE Capital LLC. Katerra is acting as general contractor and a prime supplier for the project.
One Camelback is expected to be complete by 2021. More information is available by visiting OneCamelback.com or @LiveOneCamelback on Instagram.
About One Camelback
Situated at the hottest intersection in greater Phoenix, at the southeast corner of Central Ave. & Camelback Road, One Camelback will set a new standard in redefined upscale urban living. With its iconic glass exterior, extravagant residential units and amenities, first-class services and exclusive retail experiences, the boutique Class A development will deliver a highly desirable live-play lifestyle in a building that is expected to help redefine the Phoenix skyline. For more information about One Camelback, visit OneCamelback.com or @LiveOneCamelback on Instagram.
About Sagamore Capital LLC
One Camelback Owner LLC is an affiliate of Sagamore Capital LLC. In addition to One Camelback, Sagamore Capital and its affiliates currently have under development multifamily rental projects in Spokane, Washington, Brooklyn, New York, Jamaica (Queens), New York and Washington D.C., a student housing project in Pullman, Washington and a 14-unit condominium project in the Nolita area of Manhattan. It has been active in the Phoenix area with the successful acquisition and sale of student housing projects and two multifamily projects. Its affiliates are also investors in land developments located in Buckeye and Surprise.
