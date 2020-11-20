One of the largest vendor-exclusive Tucson Gem Show events is canceled

"It's a shock to the system," said Dan Gibson, with Visit Tucson, "As the pandemic has continued we knew it would be a concern but you're never entirely, emotionally prepared."

While not open to local shoppers, the wholesale events bring in visitors and vendors from all over the world.

"Nobody thought there would not have been some cancellations," Gibson said. "But we're trying to stay optimistic."

There have been some grumblings about local officials being too restrictive with the upcoming event, regarding occupancy and distancing.

"It's such an interesting balance," Gibson said. "You definitely don't want Tucson to be in the news because the gem show caused many infections. That people are safe is the biggest part."

Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik, who represents downtown, lamented the loss of income from private vendors who travel to Tucson, but said canceling was the right thing to do.

"The dollars that come into the local economy aren't private and it's a big deal to us but I think they are doing the right thing," he said. "They're doing the responsible thing."

If the novel coronavirus gets worse in Tucson, it may be the city that needs to pull the plug on the show in January and February.

"I'd be lying if I said I can guarantee that we won't need the TCC for an emergency operation center," Kozachik said. "As difficult as it is financially, they're cutting their losses now and looking forward to 2022."

