Younger generations play and watch the most online gaming content and

aspire to have esports careers

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The popularity of online gaming continues to grow, with gamers playing

more than seven hours each week, an increase of nearly 20 percent in the

last year. Young adults are leading the online gaming charge, with

gamers age 26 to 35 playing for eight hours, 13 minutes each week, a 25

percent increase from last year. That’s according to the latest “State

of Online Gaming” research report on worldwide consumers’ gaming

behaviors and expectations from Limelight

Networks (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services.

When gamers aren’t playing themselves, many are watching other people

play online. Nearly 60 percent of global gamers watch others play online

each week, with 10 percent watching for more than seven hours. For

younger gamers, watching others play online is more popular than

watching traditional sports on television. In fact, gamers age 18 to 25

spend nearly four hours each week watching online video gaming, 77

percent more time than they spend watching traditional broadcast sports.

As gamers play and watch more online gaming content, their aspirations

for becoming professional players also rise. In fact, 36 percent of

global gamers would quit their jobs to go pro if they could support

themselves as professional gamers, up 11 percent from last year. Younger

male gamers (age 18 to 35) are the most interested in esports careers,

with more than half (56 percent) noting they want to become

professionals.

Additional insights from the report include:



  • Gamers have prioritized playing over their social and professional
    lives.     More than one quarter (26 percent) of global gamers have
    skipped out on spending time with friends or going on a date to keep
    playing. Italian gamers are most likely to skip social events, with 41
    percent having done so. Twelve percent of worldwide gamers have missed
    work to play video games. More than a third (35 percent) admit to
    playing at work at least once a month, including 10 percent who play
    daily.


  • Mobile continues to drive appetite for casual gaming. Gamers
    are increasingly playing on-the-go, noting mobile phones as the most
    commonly used device for gaming. Mobile gaming is popular with “casual
    gamers,” who make up more than half (57 percent) of the gaming market.
    Casual Single-Player games such as Candy Crush and Angry Birds are the
    most-preferred type of gaming content globally. However, younger
    gamers (age 18 to 25) prefer First-Person Shooter and Battle Royal
    games such as Fortnite.


  • Gamers lack patience with downloads and security issues.
    Globally, 85 percent of gamers find the process of downloading video
    games frustrating. Slow downloads are the biggest pain point for 34
    percent of worldwide gamers and frustrations are highest in the U.S.
    (39 percent). When it comes to security, more than half (54 percent)
    of gamers note they would not continue to use a gaming platform that
    previously suffered a breach. Security concerns are highest in Germany
    (62 percent), Japan (63 percent) and South Korea (66 percent).

“The growth in online gaming—both in playing time as well as in

viewership—has raised expectations for fast online performance,” said

Michael Milligan, Senior Director at Limelight Networks. “Whether it’s

downloading game updates, joining a squad online to take on the

competition, or learning new techniques from favorite live streamers,

gamers around the world won’t tolerate latency and download disruptions

that slow them down.”

The State of Online Gaming report is based on responses from

4,500 consumers in France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore,

South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States age 18 and older

who play video games at least once a week. The full report is available here.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a

leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and

edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional

digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a

unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent

software, and expert support services that enable current and future

workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com

, follow us on Twitter,

Facebook and

LinkedIn.

Contacts

Stephanie Epstein

SHIFT Communications

Limelight@shiftcomm.com

617-779-1800

Investor Inquiries:

ir@limelight.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles