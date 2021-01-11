OPEN TODAY: New venture pairs two Tucson culinary stars in one kitchen

Celebrity chefs

Don Guerra, Barrio Charro: Guerra, 50, started his Barrio Bread venture out of his garage in 2009. Demand for his artisan breads prompted him in 2016 to open a bakery at the Broadway Village shopping center, 18 S. Eastbourne Ave. at East Broadway. The father of two was a James Beard Award — think Academy Award for foodies —semifinalist for best baker in 2019 and 2020.

Carlotta Flores, Si Charro: Flores, 74, grew up in her family's Mexican restaurant El Charro Cafe and bought the restaurant from her aunt more than 50 years ago. Working with her son, Ray Flores, she has grown the family business from its flagship at 311 N. Court Ave. to two other El Charro locations and the downtown steakhouse and seafood restaurant Charro Steak & del Rey at 188 E. Broadway. Her most recent venture is the two-year-old northwest side vegan-plus restaurant CharroVida, 7109 N. Oracle Road. In 2019, El Charro was a James Beard Award semifinalist for best restaurant.