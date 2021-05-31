OpenWorks Adds Corine Probert to Team as Vice President of Sales

Industry Sales and Customer Service Veteran Poised to Help Facility Services & Commercial Cleaning Franchise Operator Expand Footprint in Existing and New Markets
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenWorks, a leading national facility services and commercial cleaning franchise operator, has added Corine Probert as its Vice President of Sales. In her role, Probert will help OpenWorks’ dynamic leadership team as it works to expand its footprint in existing regions, as well as gaining share in new markets.
Bringing more than two decades of experience in sales and customer service to the team, Probert oversees OpenWorks' direct sales efforts and business development strategies. As a passionate sales leader, her purpose-driven approach is rooted in aligning value-add solutions and implementing strategic partnership, while building long-term customer relationships.
“Corine is a strategic problem solver and has already proven herself to be an instrumental asset to our team,” said Ryan Waldron, Senior Vice President of Growth at OpenWorks. “With her motivating leadership style, she brings a highly specialized skillset and unique perspective to OpenWorks that zeroes in on creating new opportunities, as well as building and leveraging the bench strength of our sales team to achieve consistently high results.”
With a track record that has seen consistent year-over-year results, Probert has worked with other leading Fortune 500 companies, including Grainger Industrial Supply and Aramark.
OpenWorks has been a front-line leader in creating safer workplaces, especially over the course of the pandemic, which resulted in a sharp increase in demand for advanced cleaning measures, including the use of electrostatic technology and use of broad-spectrum hard surface disinfectants that have been shown to be effective against viruses like COVID-19. This heightened level of awareness is expected to remain as millions of employees gradually make their way back to their workplaces, creating additional demand in the market.
“Corine is perfectly positioned to help our teams seize opportunities to bring greater peace of mind to customers and employees across the U.S.,” said Waldron.
Prior to joining OpenWorks, Probert was a senior member of the Strategic National Account Team at Grainger Industrial Supply, an industrial supplies and equipment provider. She also spent eight years serving in various sales roles at Aramark, a national food service, facilities and uniform services provider, including as Regional Director of Sales for the Midwest U.S.
Probert earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a focus on International Business from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri.
About OpenWorks:
Founded in 1983, OpenWorks is one of the fastest-growing franchise operators in the United States. Since its inception, the company has been guided by its mission to help businesses and schools improve their impact and results by making their facilities cleaner, safer and healthier. OpenWorks offers consistent commercial cleaning, janitorial and maintenance services – as well as integrated facility services – through reputable local franchisees. Headquartered in Phoenix, the company has more than 20 corporate offices and more than 700 franchise locations across the country. For more information about OpenWorks, visit openworksweb.com. For franchising information, visit openworksfranchise.com.
