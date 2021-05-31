OpenWorks Adds Corine Probert to Team as Vice President of Sales

Prior to joining OpenWorks, Probert was a senior member of the Strategic National Account Team at Grainger Industrial Supply, an industrial supplies and equipment provider. She also spent eight years serving in various sales roles at Aramark, a national food service, facilities and uniform services provider, including as Regional Director of Sales for the Midwest U.S.

Founded in 1983, OpenWorks is one of the fastest-growing franchise operators in the United States. Since its inception, the company has been guided by its mission to help businesses and schools improve their impact and results by making their facilities cleaner, safer and healthier. OpenWorks offers consistent commercial cleaning, janitorial and maintenance services – as well as integrated facility services – through reputable local franchisees. Headquartered in Phoenix, the company has more than 20 corporate offices and more than 700 franchise locations across the country. For more information about OpenWorks, visit openworksweb.com. For franchising information, visit openworksfranchise.com.