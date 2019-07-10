Fast-Growing Facility Services & Commercial Cleaning Franchise Operator Positions Itself for Future Growth and Expansion
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenWorks, a leading national facility services and commercial cleaning franchise operator, has appointed Liz Caracciolo as its Chief Operating Officer. Caracciolo joins a dynamic leadership team at one of the fastest-growing franchise operators in the United States.
With a focus on strategic development, Caracciolo will oversee business operations for OpenWorks, streamlining systems and improving processes for the company as it continues an upward trajectory of growth and expansion. Caracciolo brings more than two decades of experience to her new role, having worked in various industries, from packaged goods and aerospace to finance and technology. Her expertise is in improving business operations and leading corporate growth and development.
“Liz is a purpose-driven, transformational leader whose proven track record of maximizing operational strategies will play a significant role for OpenWorks as we plan for additional expansion,” said Eric Roudi, Founder and CEO of OpenWorks. “Her business acumen will allow us to continue to grow, expand and fine-tune our entire franchise operation.”
OpenWorks has experienced three consecutive years of exponential growth, having doubled in size since 2016 to a total of 23 regional offices across the country. The company, which was recently ranked on the Franchise 500 List by Entrepreneur magazine, is on track to enter new markets and add more than 200 new franchises this year.
Caracciolo is improving OpenWorks’ internal operations to better serve customers, while also developing operational and people strategies to support meaningful, sustainable and profitable growth. Additionally, she is putting systems into place that enable franchise owners to deliver even more efficient and effective service. For example, she is currently working to create a simplified, one-stop-shop experience at OpenWorks for its commercial property customers and franchise owners.
Prior to joining OpenWorks, Caracciolo was General Manager of Government Solutions and Vice President of Corporate Development at technology and software companies including Verra Mobility and Billing Tree. She also served as Director of New Product and Service Development for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
For more information about OpenWorks, visit openworksweb.com.
About OpenWorks:
Founded in 1983, OpenWorks is one of the fastest-growing franchise operators in the United States. Since its inception, the company has been guided by its mission to help businesses and schools improve their impact and results by making their facilities cleaner, safer and healthier. OpenWorks offers consistent commercial cleaning, janitorial and maintenance services – as well as integrated facility services – through reputable local franchisees. Headquartered in Phoenix, the company has more than 20 corporate offices and more than 700 franchise locations across the country. For more information about OpenWorks, visit openworksweb.com. For franchising information, visit openworksfranchise.com.
